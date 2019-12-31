DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.462,14-0,64%NASDAQ 1008.709,73-0,70%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK EGM approves dividends for Q3 2019
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK EGM approves dividends for Q3 2019
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK EGM approves dividends for Q3
2019
31-Dec-2019 / 07:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Press Release 31 December 2019 Magnitogorsk, Russia
MMK EGM approves dividends for Q3 2019
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works' ("MMK", or "the Company") (MICEX-RTS:
MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, announces that
an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("the EGM") was held on 27
December 2019 with absentee voting.
Shareholders approved by majority vote a dividend on MMK's issued ordinary
registered shares of RUB 1.650 (incl. tax) per share for the third quarter
of 2019.
The dividend will be paid in cash by bank transfer within the period and in
the manner stated by the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies.
The dividend record date is set as the close of trading on 15 January 2020.
About MMK
MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian
metals company. The company's operations in Russia span the entire value
chain from iron ore processing to downstream production of rolled steel. MMK
produces an extensive range of steel products with a predominant share of
high-value-added products. In 2018, the company produced 12.7 million tonnes
of crude steel and 11.7 million tonnes of commercial steel products.
MMK is one of the cost leaders in the industry with leading positions in
profitability. In 12M 2018, the Company generated USD 8,214 million in
revenue and USD 2,418 million in EBITDA. MMK Net Debt/EBITDA ratio is the
lowest in the industry - (0.08x) as of 2018. The Company has investment
grade ratings from Fitch, Moody's, S&P.
MMK is listed on Moscow Stock Exchange and the Company's GDRs are traded on
the London Stock Exchange. The Company's free-float is 15.7%.
Investor contacts
Veronika Kryachko
tel.: +7 (3519) 25-75-01
E-mail: kryachko.vs@mmk. ru [1]
Media contacts
Dmitry Kuchumov Oleg Egorov
tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13
E-mail: kuchumov.do@mmk.ru E-mail: egorov.oa@mmk.ru
ISIN: US5591892048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MMK
LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
Sequence No.: 38029
EQS News ID: 945139
End of Announcement EQS News Service
1: mailto:kryachko.vs@mmk.ru
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 31, 2019 01:46 ET ( 06:46 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|7,63
|+0,39%
|EUR
|+0,03
|Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
FTV_dpaafx_301219e
01:0530.12. 17:16
FTV_dpaafx_301219_AiF
01:0730.12. 15:01
Börsenjahr 2019: Ein Fazit
03:2030.12. 14:19
FTV_dpaafx_301219_60
01:0130.12. 13:56
FTV_dpaafx_301219c
01:3730.12. 12:23
Kramers Woche: Börse 2020 - Asien gehört ins Depot!
15:2430.12. 12:19
FTV_dpaafx_301219d
00:5930.12. 11:45
FTV_dpaafx_301219b
01:4030.12. 11:19
Ausblick 2020: Wenn die Börsen laufen sollen- Jahr der globalen Entscheidungen erforderlich
10:2630.12. 08:50
Ausblick 2020: Zinsen niedrig - Aktien teuer?
10:5330.12. 08:48
Der Auto-Jahresausblick 2020
14:0630.12. 08:47
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird das kommende Börsenjahr werden?