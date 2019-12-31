PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK EGM approves dividends for Q3 2019

31.12.2019 - 07:46 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK EGM approves dividends for Q3201931-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Press Release 31 December 2019 Magnitogorsk, RussiaMMK EGM approves dividends for Q3 2019PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works' ("MMK", or "the Company") (MICEX-RTS:MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, announces thatan Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("the EGM") was held on 27December 2019 with absentee voting.Shareholders approved by majority vote a dividend on MMK's issued ordinaryregistered shares of RUB 1.650 (incl. tax) per share for the third quarterof 2019.The dividend will be paid in cash by bank transfer within the period and inthe manner stated by the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies.The dividend record date is set as the close of trading on 15 January 2020.About MMKMMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russianmetals company. The company's operations in Russia span the entire valuechain from iron ore processing to downstream production of rolled steel. MMKproduces an extensive range of steel products with a predominant share ofhigh-value-added products. In 2018, the company produced 12.7 million tonnesof crude steel and 11.7 million tonnes of commercial steel products.MMK is one of the cost leaders in the industry with leading positions inprofitability. In 12M 2018, the Company generated USD 8,214 million inrevenue and USD 2,418 million in EBITDA. MMK Net Debt/EBITDA ratio is thelowest in the industry - (0.08x) as of 2018. The Company has investmentgrade ratings from Fitch, Moody's, S&P.MMK is listed on Moscow Stock Exchange and the Company's GDRs are traded onthe London Stock Exchange. The Company's free-float is 15.7%.Investor contactsVeronika Kryachkotel.: +7 (3519) 25-75-01E-mail: kryachko.vs@mmk. ru [1]Media contactsDmitry Kuchumov Oleg Egorovtel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13E-mail: kuchumov.do@mmk.ru E-mail: egorov.oa@mmk.ruISIN: US5591892048Category Code: MSCMTIDM: MMKLEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44Sequence No.: 38029EQS News ID: 945139End of Announcement EQS News Service1: mailto:kryachko.vs@mmk.ru(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)