PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK EGM approves dividends for Q3 2019

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min.


PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK EGM approves dividends for Q3
2019

31-Dec-2019 / 07:46 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release 31 December 2019 Magnitogorsk, Russia

MMK EGM approves dividends for Q3 2019

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works' ("MMK", or "the Company") (MICEX-RTS:
MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, announces that
an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("the EGM") was held on 27
December 2019 with absentee voting.

Shareholders approved by majority vote a dividend on MMK's issued ordinary
registered shares of RUB 1.650 (incl. tax) per share for the third quarter
of 2019.

The dividend will be paid in cash by bank transfer within the period and in
the manner stated by the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies.

The dividend record date is set as the close of trading on 15 January 2020.

About MMK

MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian
metals company. The company's operations in Russia span the entire value
chain from iron ore processing to downstream production of rolled steel. MMK
produces an extensive range of steel products with a predominant share of
high-value-added products. In 2018, the company produced 12.7 million tonnes
of crude steel and 11.7 million tonnes of commercial steel products.

MMK is one of the cost leaders in the industry with leading positions in
profitability. In 12M 2018, the Company generated USD 8,214 million in
revenue and USD 2,418 million in EBITDA. MMK Net Debt/EBITDA ratio is the
lowest in the industry - (0.08x) as of 2018. The Company has investment
grade ratings from Fitch, Moody's, S&P.

MMK is listed on Moscow Stock Exchange and the Company's GDRs are traded on
the London Stock Exchange. The Company's free-float is 15.7%.

Investor contacts

Veronika Kryachko

tel.: +7 (3519) 25-75-01

E-mail: kryachko.vs@mmk. ru [1]

Media contacts

Dmitry Kuchumov Oleg Egorov

tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13

E-mail: kuchumov.do@mmk.ru E-mail: egorov.oa@mmk.ru

ISIN: US5591892048
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: MMK
LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
Sequence No.: 38029
EQS News ID: 945139

End of Announcement EQS News Service


1: mailto:kryachko.vs@mmk.ru


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 01:46 ET ( 06:46 GMT)
