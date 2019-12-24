PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.12.2019 - 12:06 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

12:06

06:06

11:06

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and- public disclosureof transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities andpersons closely associated with them24-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons dischargingmanagerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them1. Details of the person discharging managerialresponsibilities/person closely associateda) Name Sergey Ushakov2. Reason for the notificationa) Position/status Member of the Management Board /Deputy General Director for Salesb) Initial Initial Notificationnotification/Amendment3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance marketparticipant, auction platform, auctioneer or auctionmonitora) Name Public Joint Stock Company"Magnitogorsk Iron and SteelWorks"b) LEI 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG444. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type oftransaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place wheretransactions have been conducteda) Description of the Ordinary sharefinancial instrument,type of instrumentIdentification codeISIN: RU0009084396b) Nature of the Sale of ordinary sharestransactionc) Price(s) and volume(s) Price VolumeRUB 41.12 7,000RUB 41.12 400d) Aggregated informationAggregated volume 7,400 sharesPrice RUB 304,288.00e) Date of the transaction 2019-12-24f) Place of the transaction Public Joint-Stock Company «MoscowExchange MICEX-RTS»ISIN: US5591892048Category Code: DSHTIDM: MMKLEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44Sequence No.: 37434EQS News ID: 943477End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 24, 2019ET (GMT)