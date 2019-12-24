DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.227,20+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.730,25+0,22%
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK)
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: Notification and- public disclosure
of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and
persons closely associated with them
24-Dec-2019 / 12:06 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and- public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging
managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial
responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Sergey Ushakov
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Member of the Management Board /
Deputy General Director for Sales
b) Initial Initial Notification
notification/Amendment
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market
participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name Public Joint Stock Company
"Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel
Works"
b) LEI 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for
(i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where
transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the Ordinary share
financial instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code
ISIN: RU0009084396
b) Nature of the Sale of ordinary shares
transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price Volume
RUB 41.12 7,000
RUB 41.12 400
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume 7,400 shares
Price RUB 304,288.00
e) Date of the transaction 2019-12-24
f) Place of the transaction Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow
Exchange MICEX-RTS»
ISIN: US5591892048
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: MMK
LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44
Sequence No.: 37434
EQS News ID: 943477
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 24, 2019 06:06 ET ( 11:06 GMT)
