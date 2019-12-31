PJSC NCSP and Liebherr-Russland OOO Signs Contract on New Crane Delivery

31.12.2019 - 09:18 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)PJSC NCSP and Liebherr-Russland OOO Signs Contract on New Crane Delivery31-Dec-2019 /MSKDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of thisannouncement.PJSC NCSP and Liebherr-Russland OOO Signs Contract on New Crane DeliveryDecember 30, 2019NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that PJSC NCSP andLiebherr-Russland OOO have signed a contract on delivery of Liebherr LPS 420E crane with a capacity of 124 tons.This crane will be the second LPS 420 E crane operating in the port ofNovorossiysk. The world's first crane of this type was assembled at PJSCNCSP in June 2019.When engineering LPS 420 E, a new boom system and working structures werecreated, which significantly reduced its weight. Compared to similar cranetypes, Liebherr cranes are more efficient in terms of operating costs (suchas energy consumption and energy efficiency) and provide for betterperformance.NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Itscontrolling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded onMoscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositaryreceipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for HY 2019totaled 71.75 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRStotaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSCNovorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC NovorossiyskShip Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, BalticStevedore Company LLC, and SFP LLC.For more information, please contact:For press: MSidorov@ncsp.comISIN: US67011U2087Category Code: MSCMTIDM: NCSPLEI Code: LEIA0010014976Sequence No.: 38057EQS News ID: 945151End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)