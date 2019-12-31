PJSC NCSP and Liebherr-Russland OOO Signs Contract on New Crane Delivery

DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.224,40+0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.748,75-0,39%
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
31-Dec-2019 / 11:18 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this
announcement.

December 30, 2019

NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that PJSC NCSP and
Liebherr-Russland OOO have signed a contract on delivery of Liebherr LPS 420
E crane with a capacity of 124 tons.

This crane will be the second LPS 420 E crane operating in the port of
Novorossiysk. The world's first crane of this type was assembled at PJSC
NCSP in June 2019.

When engineering LPS 420 E, a new boom system and working structures were
created, which significantly reduced its weight. Compared to similar crane
types, Liebherr cranes are more efficient in terms of operating costs (such
as energy consumption and energy efficiency) and provide for better
performance.

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its
controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on
Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary
receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for HY 2019
totaled 71.75 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS
totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC
Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk
Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic
Stevedore Company LLC, and SFP LLC.

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com

