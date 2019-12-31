DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.224,40+0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.748,75-0,39%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PJSC NCSP and Liebherr-Russland OOO Signs Contract on New Crane Delivery
PJSC NCSP and Liebherr-Russland OOO Signs Contract on New Crane Delivery
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
PJSC NCSP and Liebherr-Russland OOO Signs Contract on New Crane Delivery
31-Dec-2019 / 11:18 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this
announcement.
PJSC NCSP and Liebherr-Russland OOO Signs Contract on New Crane Delivery
December 30, 2019
NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that PJSC NCSP and
Liebherr-Russland OOO have signed a contract on delivery of Liebherr LPS 420
E crane with a capacity of 124 tons.
This crane will be the second LPS 420 E crane operating in the port of
Novorossiysk. The world's first crane of this type was assembled at PJSC
NCSP in June 2019.
When engineering LPS 420 E, a new boom system and working structures were
created, which significantly reduced its weight. Compared to similar crane
types, Liebherr cranes are more efficient in terms of operating costs (such
as energy consumption and energy efficiency) and provide for better
performance.
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its
controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on
Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary
receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for HY 2019
totaled 71.75 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS
totaled USD 951 million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC
Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk
Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic
Stevedore Company LLC, and SFP LLC.
For more information, please contact:
For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com
ISIN: US67011U2087
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: NCSP
LEI Code: LEIA0010014976
Sequence No.: 38057
EQS News ID: 945151
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 31, 2019 03:18 ET ( 08:18 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|12,00
|+49,07%
|EUR
|+3,95
|Porträt - Chart
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
FTV_dpaafx_301219e
01:0530.12. 17:16
FTV_dpaafx_301219_AiF
01:0730.12. 15:01
Börsenjahr 2019: Ein Fazit
03:2030.12. 14:19
FTV_dpaafx_301219_60
01:0130.12. 13:56
FTV_dpaafx_301219c
01:3730.12. 12:23
Kramers Woche: Börse 2020 - Asien gehört ins Depot!
15:2430.12. 12:19
FTV_dpaafx_301219d
00:5930.12. 11:45
FTV_dpaafx_301219b
01:4030.12. 11:19
Ausblick 2020: Wenn die Börsen laufen sollen- Jahr der globalen Entscheidungen erforderlich
10:2630.12. 08:50
Ausblick 2020: Zinsen niedrig - Aktien teuer?
10:5330.12. 08:48
Der Auto-Jahresausblick 2020
14:0630.12. 08:47
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird das kommende Börsenjahr werden?