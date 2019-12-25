DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.515,45-0,13%NASDAQ 1008.699,51+0,04%
PJSC NCSP Board of Directors will review the NCSP Group Development Strategy

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
25-Dec-2019 / 18:31 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this
announcement.

December 25, 2019

On December 31, a meeting of the PJSC NCSP Board of Directors will take
place. The agenda includes reviewing PJSC NCSP Development Strategy.

The material fact is published on the website of PJSC NCSP at

http://nmtp.info/ncsp/corporate_information/basic_fact/ [1].

NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its
controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on
Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary
receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover for Q1 2019 amounted to 71.75
million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951
million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea
Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP
Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.

For more information, please contact:

For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com

ISIN: US67011U2087
Category Code: MSCH
TIDM: NCSP
LEI Code: LEIA0010014976
Sequence No.: 37517
EQS News ID: 943689

End of Announcement EQS News Service


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e999d2bf0edb883d37d68cc5ecd83dbd&application_id=943689&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 25, 2019 10:31 ET ( 15:31 GMT)
