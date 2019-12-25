PJSC NCSP Board of Directors will review the NCSP Group Development Strategy

25.12.2019 - 16:31 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)PJSC NCSP Board of Directors will review the NCSP Group Development Strategy25-Dec-2019 /MSKDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of thisannouncement.PJSC NCSP Board of Directors will review the NCSP Group Development StrategyDecember 25, 2019On December 31, a meeting of the PJSC NCSP Board of Directors will takeplace. The agenda includes reviewing PJSC NCSP Development Strategy.The material fact is published on the website of PJSC NCSP athttp://nmtp.info/ncsp/corporate_information/basic_fact/ [1].NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Itscontrolling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded onMoscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositaryreceipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover for Q1 2019 amounted to 71.75million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial SeaPort, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSPFleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.For more information, please contact:For press: MSidorov@ncsp.comISIN: US67011U2087Category Code: MSCHTIDM: NCSPLEI Code: LEIA0010014976Sequence No.: 37517EQS News ID: 943689End of Announcement EQS News Service1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e999d2bf0edb883d37d68cc5ecd83dbd&application_id=943689&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 25, 2019ET (GMT)