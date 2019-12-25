PJSC NCSP Board of Directors will review the NCSP Group Development Strategy

DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.515,45-0,13%NASDAQ 1008.699,51+0,04%
PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP)
25-Dec-2019 / 18:31 MSK
December 25, 2019
On December 31, a meeting of the PJSC NCSP Board of Directors will take
place. The agenda includes reviewing PJSC NCSP Development Strategy.
NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its
controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on
Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary
receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover for Q1 2019 amounted to 71.75
million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 951
million in 2018. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea
Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP
Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, NCS LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP.
For more information, please contact:
For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 25, 2019 10:31 ET ( 15:31 GMT)
