PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 24, 2019

PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 24, 201924-Dec-2019 /CET/CESTDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside informationaccording to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of thisannouncement.Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 24, 2019December 24, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR;OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to beheld in absentia on December 24, 2019.The agenda includes the following items:1) On the Company's non-core assets.2) On approval of deals with gratuitous transfer of Company's assets tothird parties.3) On preliminary approval of decisions regarding divestment or potentialdivestment of the Company's assets including property, plants andequipment, intangible assets, unfinished construction pursuant to separateresolutions of the Board of Directors.4) On approval of annual complex procurement program of PJSC RusHydro for2020.5) On approval of the Insurance Protection Program of PJSC RusHydro for2020.6) On consideration of matters of significant importance to the Company.7) On approval of composition of PJSC RusHydro's Management Board.The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be madeavailable in compliance with regulatory requirements.About RusHydroRusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It isRussia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over400 generating facilities in Russia and Armenia. The Group's totalelectricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.8 GW.Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by otherinstitutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company'sstock is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Company's GDRs in the IOBsection of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.For more information:Investor Relations DepartmentTel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304ir@rushydro.ruThe information in this press release may contain projections or otherforward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financialperformance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements byterms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend,""will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or othersimilar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are onlypredictions and that actual events or results may differ materially fromthese statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflectevents and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect theoccurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actualresults to differ materially from those contained in our projections orforward-looking statements, including, among others, general economicconditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating inRussia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well asmany other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7Category Code: MSCLTIDM: HYDRLEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside informationSequence No.: 37441EQS News ID: 943503End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 24, 2019ET (GMT)