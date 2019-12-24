PJSC RusHydro: Agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on December 24, 2019

DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%S&P FUTURE3.229,80+0,08%Nasdaq 100 Future8.730,25+0,22%
PJSC RusHydro (HYDR)
24-Dec-2019 / 14:09 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information
according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this
announcement.
December 24, Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR;
OTCQX: RSHYY) announces the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting to be
held in absentia on December 24, 2019.
The agenda includes the following items:
1) On the Company's non-core assets.
2) On approval of deals with gratuitous transfer of Company's assets to
third parties.
3) On preliminary approval of decisions regarding divestment or potential
divestment of the Company's assets including property, plants and
equipment, intangible assets, unfinished construction pursuant to separate
resolutions of the Board of Directors.
4) On approval of annual complex procurement program of PJSC RusHydro for
2020.
5) On approval of the Insurance Protection Program of PJSC RusHydro for
2020.
6) On consideration of matters of significant importance to the Company.
7) On approval of composition of PJSC RusHydro's Management Board.
The information on decisions of the Board of Directors will be made
available in compliance with regulatory requirements.
About RusHydro
RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is
Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over
400 generating facilities in Russia and Armenia. The Group's total
electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 39.8 GW.
Russian Federation owns 61.20% in RusHydro, the rest is held by other
institutional and individual shareholders (over 360,000). The company's
stock is traded on the Moscow Stock Exchange. Company's GDRs in the IOB
section of LSE, ADRs - in OTCQX.
For more information:
Investor Relations Department
Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1607, 1319, 1304
ir@rushydro.ru
The information in this press release may contain projections or other
forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial
performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by
terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend,"
"will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other
similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only
predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from
these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect
events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the
occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual
results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or
forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic
conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in
Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as
many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations.
ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: HYDR
LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information
Sequence No.: 37441
EQS News ID: 943503
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 24, 2019 08:09 ET ( 13:09 GMT)
