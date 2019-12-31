Polymetal: Total Voting Rights as at 31 December 2019

31.12.2019 - 08:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Polymetal International plc (POLY)Polymetal: Total Voting Rights as at 31 December 201931-Dec-2019 /MSKDissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOYDate 31 December 2019*Polymetal International plc*Total Voting Rights as at 31 December 2019This announcement is being made in accordance with FCA's Disclosure andTransparency Rule 5.6.1.As at 31 December 2019, Polymetal International plc's issued share capitalcomprised 470,188,201 ordinary shares of no par value, each carrying onevote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore,the total number of voting rights in the Company is 470,188,201.The above figure of 470,188,201 may be used by shareholders (and others withnotification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by whichthey will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or achange in their interest in, Polymetal under the FCA's Disclosure Rules andTransparency Rules.About PolymetalPolymetal International (LSE, MOEX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with itssubsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20global gold producer and a top-5 global silver producer with assets inRussia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robustdividend yield.Enquiries*Media* *Investor Relations*FTI +44 20 3727 Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.comConsulting 1000Evgeny +44 20 7887 1475 (UK)Leonid Fink MonakhovViktor TimofeyPomichal Kulakov+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)KirillKuznetsov*Joint Corporate Brokers*Morgan +44 20 7425 RBC Europe +44 20 7653 4000Stanley 8000 LimitedAndrew Foster MarcusJacksonRichard BrownJamil MiahPanmureGordon+44 20 78862500CharlesLesserJames StearnsForward-looking statementsThis release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be,"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only asat the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can beidentified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words"targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may","anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, ineach case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies,plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-lookingstatements all include matters that are not historical facts. By theirnature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control thatcould cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companyto be materially different from future results, performance or achievementsexpressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Suchforward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding thecompany's present and future business strategies and the environment inwhich the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements arenot guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that couldcause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differmaterially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Thecompany expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate anyupdates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein toreflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or anychange in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statementsare based.ISIN: JE00B6T5S470Category Code: TVRTIDM: POLYSequence No.: 37253EQS News ID: 943093End of Announcement EQS News Service(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)