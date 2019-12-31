DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.462,14-0,64%NASDAQ 1008.709,73-0,70%
Polymetal: Total Voting Rights as at 31 December 2019
Polymetal International plc (POLY)
Polymetal: Total Voting Rights as at 31 December 2019
31-Dec-2019 / 10:00 MSK
Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY
Date 31 December 2019
*Polymetal International plc*
Total Voting Rights as at 31 December 2019
This announcement is being made in accordance with FCA's Disclosure and
Transparency Rule 5.6.1.
As at 31 December 2019, Polymetal International plc's issued share capital
comprised 470,188,201 ordinary shares of no par value, each carrying one
vote. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore,
the total number of voting rights in the Company is 470,188,201.
The above figure of 470,188,201 may be used by shareholders (and others with
notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which
they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a
change in their interest in, Polymetal under the FCA's Disclosure Rules and
Transparency Rules.
About Polymetal
Polymetal International (LSE, MOEX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its
subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is a top-20
global gold producer and a top-5 global silver producer with assets in
Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust
dividend yield.
Enquiries
*Media* *Investor Relations*
FTI +44 20 3727 Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com
Consulting 1000
Evgeny +44 20 7887 1475 (UK)
Leonid Fink Monakhov
Viktor Timofey
Pomichal Kulakov
+7 812 334 3666 (Russia)
Kirill
Kuznetsov
*Joint Corporate Brokers*
Morgan +44 20 7425 RBC Europe +44 20 7653 4000
Stanley 8000 Limited
Andrew Foster Marcus
Jackson
Richard Brown
Jamil Miah
Panmure
Gordon
+44 20 7886
2500
Charles
Lesser
James Stearns
Forward-looking statements
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
"forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as
at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words
"targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may",
"anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in
each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies,
plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking
statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their
nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that
could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company
to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such
forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the
company's present and future business strategies and the environment in
which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are
not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could
cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ
materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The
company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any
updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to
reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any
change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements
are based.
ISIN: JE00B6T5S470
December 31, 2019 02:00 ET ( 07:00 GMT)
