PRESS RELEASE: 1&1 Drillisch exercises first prolongation option under the MBA MVNO agreement
DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Contract
1&1 Drillisch exercises first prolongation option under the MBA MVNO
agreement
2019-12-30 / 18:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*1&1 Drillisch exercises first prolongation option under the MBA MVNO
agreement*
*Maintal, 30 December 2019.* As planned, Drillisch Online GmbH, a subsidiary
of 1&1 Drillisch AG, today exercised the first prolongation option for the
extension of the term of the MBA agreement with Telefónica Deutschland
ending on 30 June 2020, as a result of which the term of the agreement has
now been extended until at least 30 June 2025. Thereby, and in combination
with another prolongation option, Drillisch Online GmbH secures long-term
access to the mobile communications network of Telefónica. In addition,
Drillisch continues to pursue the build-up of its own high-performance 5G
mobile communications network. In order to ensure continuous availability
for its end customers during the build-up of Drillisch's nationwide network,
Drillisch currently, among others, is in negotiations for the conclusion of
a national roaming agreement based on the commitments of Telefónica
Deutschland in connection with the EU clearance decision in relation to the
merger with E-Plus in 2014.
*About 1&1 Drillisch AG*
1&1 Drillisch AG is a listed telecommunications provider based in Maintal.
The company is part of the United Internet AG group and is the only virtual
network operator in Germany to have secured long-term access to the
Telefónica network via an MBA MVNO contract. 1&1 Drillisch offers its
customers a comprehensive portfolio of services and products in the
broadband and mobile communications sectors. In addition to pure mobile
communications and DSL products, customers also receive attractive bundled
products from mobile communications and fixed networks, supplemented by
applications such as home networks, online storage, video-on-demand and IPTV
TV. With its two wholly-owned subsidiaries 1&1 Telecommunication SE and
Drillisch Online GmbH, 1&1 Drillisch has a strong marketing approach that
addresses the market comprehensively and target-group specifically: While
1&1 covers the premium segment, the Group's established online brands under
the umbrella of Drillisch Online GmbH such as smartmobil.de, yourfone,
winSIM, DeutschlandSIM or simply appeal to a price-conscious target group.
*Contact*
1&1 Drillisch AG
Telephone +49 6181 412-218
Mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de
2019-12-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 218
Fax: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 183
E-mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de
Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de
ISIN: DE0005545503
WKN: 554550
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 944973
End of News DGAP News Service
944973 2019-12-30
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 30, 2019 12:10 ET ( 17:10 GMT)
