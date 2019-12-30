PRESS RELEASE: 1&1 Drillisch exercises first prolongation option under the MBA MVNO agreement

30.12.2019 - 18:10 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Contract1&1 Drillisch exercises first prolongation option under the MBA MVNOagreement2019-12-30 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*1&1 Drillisch exercises first prolongation option under the MBA MVNOagreement**Maintal, 30 December 2019.* As planned, Drillisch Online GmbH, a subsidiaryof 1&1 Drillisch AG, today exercised the first prolongation option for theextension of the term of the MBA agreement with Telefónica Deutschlandending on 30 June 2020, as a result of which the term of the agreement hasnow been extended until at least 30 June 2025. Thereby, and in combinationwith another prolongation option, Drillisch Online GmbH secures long-termaccess to the mobile communications network of Telefónica. In addition,Drillisch continues to pursue the build-up of its own high-performance 5Gmobile communications network. In order to ensure continuous availabilityfor its end customers during the build-up of Drillisch's nationwide network,Drillisch currently, among others, is in negotiations for the conclusion ofa national roaming agreement based on the commitments of TelefónicaDeutschland in connection with the EU clearance decision in relation to themerger with E-Plus in 2014.*About 1&1 Drillisch AG*1&1 Drillisch AG is a listed telecommunications provider based in Maintal.The company is part of the United Internet AG group and is the only virtualnetwork operator in Germany to have secured long-term access to theTelefónica network via an MBA MVNO contract. 1&1 Drillisch offers itscustomers a comprehensive portfolio of services and products in thebroadband and mobile communications sectors. In addition to pure mobilecommunications and DSL products, customers also receive attractive bundledproducts from mobile communications and fixed networks, supplemented byapplications such as home networks, online storage, video-on-demand and IPTVTV. With its two wholly-owned subsidiaries 1&1 Telecommunication SE andDrillisch Online GmbH, 1&1 Drillisch has a strong marketing approach thataddresses the market comprehensively and target-group specifically: While1&1 covers the premium segment, the Group's established online brands underthe umbrella of Drillisch Online GmbH such as smartmobil.de, yourfone,winSIM, DeutschlandSIM or simply appeal to a price-conscious target group.*Contact*1&1 Drillisch AGTelephone +49 6181 412-218Mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de2019-12-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: 1&1 Drillisch AktiengesellschaftWilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-563477 MaintalGermanyPhone: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 218Fax: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 183E-mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.deInternet: www.1und1-drillisch.deISIN: DE0005545503WKN: 554550Indices: MDAX, TecDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 944973End of News DGAP News Service944973 2019-12-30(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 30, 2019ET (GMT)