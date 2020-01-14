PRESS RELEASE: 415 CAPITAL Announces First Closing of New MedTech Venture Capital Fund

14.01.2020 - 16:04 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: 415 Capital Management GmbH / Key word(s): Funds415 CAPITAL Announces First Closing of New MedTech Venture Capital Fund2020-01-14 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Munich, 14 January 2020: 415 CAPITAL Management GmbH (415 CAPITAL [1]) todayannounced that it has held a first closing of its new MedTech VentureCapital fund (415 CAPITAL Fund I). The fund will invest in early anddevelopment-stage medical device companies in Europe, Israel and the UnitedStates with a strong focus on startups developing groundbreakingtechnologies to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease and its associatedrisk factors, including coronary artery disease, structural heart disease,heart failure, stroke, hypertension and vascular disease. The fund will holda final closing at up to EUR85 million later in 2020.*About Cardiovascular Disease:*Cardiovascular disease is the worldwide leading cause of death and thesingle largest cost driver in the global healthcare system. The diseasecauses one in three deaths each year and the World Health Organizationprojects the global economic burden of cardiovascular disease to exceed $1trillion annually by 2030, fueled by several secular trends such aspopulation ageing and growth and the global obesity epidemic.*About 415 CAPITAL:*415 CAPITAL has been formed by MedTech entrepreneurs and investors FrankGroenewegen, David Thompson and Frederik Groenewegen. The three foundingpartners share a 28-year history of introducing medical device technologiesto the European market as well as making private investments in innovativeMedTech companies. The team has funded 45 MedTech startups over the years,realizing over 25 exits to-date including ReBound Therapeutics (sold toIntegra LifeSciences in 2019), Claret Medical (sold to Boston Scientific in2018), ReCor Medical (sold to Otsuka Holdings in 2018), ImThera Medical(sold to LivaNova in 2018), CardiAQ Valve Technologies (sold to EdwardsLifesciences in 2015), and CoreValve (sold to Medtronic in 2009).The new fund marks the first-time that the three partners are bringing incapital from outside investors to continue their strategy. First-closinginvestors include the European Investment Fund (EIF), KfW Capital, severalfamily offices and distinguished MedTech entrepreneurs. The foundingpartners have themselves committed over 20% of the current fund size.*Close Cooperation with European Physicians and Clinical Sites: *In addition to providing MedTech startups with early-stage funding, 415CAPITAL offers its portfolio companies direct access to the Europeanhealthcare market through a partnership with medical device distributorCoRRect Medical GmbH (CoRRect [2]). Led by MedTech engineer Michael Braunand supported by a designated team of clinical and regulatory specialists,CoRRect closely works with leading physicians across over 200 hospitals andclinical sites in the fields of cardiac surgery, cardiology, radiology andvascular surgery. Over the past two decades, the CoRRect team hascommercialized dozens of groundbreaking medical device technologies,including the world's first pre-crimped coronary stents, transcatheteraortic heart valve replacement (TAVR) and the world's first strokeprotection for left-heart interventions."The CoRRect team has been at the forefront of innovation in cardiovascularhealth for over two decades and we are very excited to start this newchapter in our partnership. We will continue to leverage our access tohospitals and physicians to accelerate the clinical and commercial adoptionof our fund's portfolio technologies in order to create value for patients,physicians and investors." - commented Frederik Groenewegen, Co-Founder andManaging Director of 415 CAPITALP+P Pöllath + Partners acted as legal and structuring advisor to 415CAPITAL.Horizon 2020, EFSI and 415 CAPITAL: 415 CAPITAL Fund I GmbH & Co. KG issupported by InnovFin Equity with financial backing of the European Unionunder the Horizon 2020 Financial Instruments and the European Fund forStrategic Investments (EFSI) set up under the Investment Plan for Europe.The purpose of EFSI is to help support financing and implementing productiveinvestments in the European Union and to ensure increased access tofinancing.2020-01-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de953119 2020-01-141: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=10ca23c56c6310c46646f3fed29d93e4&application_id=953119&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=38ba648a08c874ceeb6c028d3eb55146&application_id=953119&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)