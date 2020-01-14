DAX ®13.449,50-0,02%TecDAX ®3.094,08+0,01%Dow Jones28.946,88+0,14%NASDAQ 1009.063,35-0,08%
PRESS RELEASE: 415 CAPITAL Announces First Closing of New MedTech Venture Capital Fund
DGAP-News: 415 Capital Management GmbH / Key word(s): Funds
415 CAPITAL Announces First Closing of New MedTech Venture Capital Fund
2020-01-14 / 16:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Munich, 14 January 2020: 415 CAPITAL Management GmbH (415 CAPITAL [1]) today
announced that it has held a first closing of its new MedTech Venture
Capital fund (415 CAPITAL Fund I). The fund will invest in early and
development-stage medical device companies in Europe, Israel and the United
States with a strong focus on startups developing groundbreaking
technologies to diagnose and treat cardiovascular disease and its associated
risk factors, including coronary artery disease, structural heart disease,
heart failure, stroke, hypertension and vascular disease. The fund will hold
a final closing at up to EUR85 million later in 2020.
*About Cardiovascular Disease:*
Cardiovascular disease is the worldwide leading cause of death and the
single largest cost driver in the global healthcare system. The disease
causes one in three deaths each year and the World Health Organization
projects the global economic burden of cardiovascular disease to exceed $1
trillion annually by 2030, fueled by several secular trends such as
population ageing and growth and the global obesity epidemic.
*About 415 CAPITAL:*
415 CAPITAL has been formed by MedTech entrepreneurs and investors Frank
Groenewegen, David Thompson and Frederik Groenewegen. The three founding
partners share a 28-year history of introducing medical device technologies
to the European market as well as making private investments in innovative
MedTech companies. The team has funded 45 MedTech startups over the years,
realizing over 25 exits to-date including ReBound Therapeutics (sold to
Integra LifeSciences in 2019), Claret Medical (sold to Boston Scientific in
2018), ReCor Medical (sold to Otsuka Holdings in 2018), ImThera Medical
(sold to LivaNova in 2018), CardiAQ Valve Technologies (sold to Edwards
Lifesciences in 2015), and CoreValve (sold to Medtronic in 2009).
The new fund marks the first-time that the three partners are bringing in
capital from outside investors to continue their strategy. First-closing
investors include the European Investment Fund (EIF), KfW Capital, several
family offices and distinguished MedTech entrepreneurs. The founding
partners have themselves committed over 20% of the current fund size.
*Close Cooperation with European Physicians and Clinical Sites: *
In addition to providing MedTech startups with early-stage funding, 415
CAPITAL offers its portfolio companies direct access to the European
healthcare market through a partnership with medical device distributor
CoRRect Medical GmbH (CoRRect [2]). Led by MedTech engineer Michael Braun
and supported by a designated team of clinical and regulatory specialists,
CoRRect closely works with leading physicians across over 200 hospitals and
clinical sites in the fields of cardiac surgery, cardiology, radiology and
vascular surgery. Over the past two decades, the CoRRect team has
commercialized dozens of groundbreaking medical device technologies,
including the world's first pre-crimped coronary stents, transcatheter
aortic heart valve replacement (TAVR) and the world's first stroke
protection for left-heart interventions.
"The CoRRect team has been at the forefront of innovation in cardiovascular
health for over two decades and we are very excited to start this new
chapter in our partnership. We will continue to leverage our access to
hospitals and physicians to accelerate the clinical and commercial adoption
of our fund's portfolio technologies in order to create value for patients,
physicians and investors." - commented Frederik Groenewegen, Co-Founder and
Managing Director of 415 CAPITAL
P+P Pöllath + Partners acted as legal and structuring advisor to 415
CAPITAL.
Horizon 2020, EFSI and 415 CAPITAL: 415 CAPITAL Fund I GmbH & Co. KG is
supported by InnovFin Equity with financial backing of the European Union
under the Horizon 2020 Financial Instruments and the European Fund for
Strategic Investments (EFSI) set up under the Investment Plan for Europe.
The purpose of EFSI is to help support financing and implementing productive
investments in the European Union and to ensure increased access to
financing.
2020-01-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
