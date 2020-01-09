DAX ®13.320,18+0,71%TecDAX ®3.044,26+0,24%Dow Jones28.745,09+0,56%NASDAQ 1008.912,37+0,75%
PRESS RELEASE: 4SC AG: 3 upcoming conferences

DGAP-News: 4SC AG / Key word(s): Conference
4SC AG: 3 upcoming conferences

2020-01-09 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*4SC AG: 3 upcoming conferences*

_Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, 9 January 2020 -_ 4SC AG (4SC, FSE Prime
Standard: VSC) today announced its participation in upcoming financial and
scientific conferences. 4SC's management and/or scientists will be available
for one-on-one meetings at these events.

38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference [1]

13 - 16 January 2020
San Francisco, CA, USA

Swiss HLG Winter Conference 2020 [2]

2 - 4 February 2020
Flüeli-Ranft, Switzerland

4th World Congress of Cutaneous Lymphomas [3]

12 - 14 February 2020
Barcelona, Spain

_- Announcement ends -_

*Further information*

*About 4SC*

4SC AG [4] is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing
small-molecule drugs that can target key indications in cancer with high
unmet medical needs. 4SC's pipeline is protected by a comprehensive
portfolio of patents and currently comprises two drug candidates in clinical
development: resminostat [5] and domatinostat [6].

4SC aims to generate future growth and enhance its enterprise value by
entering into partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies and/or
the eventual marketing and sales of approved drugs in select territories by
4SC itself.

4SC is headquartered in Planegg-Martinsried near Munich, Germany. The
Company had 47 employees as of 30 September 2019 and is listed on the Prime
Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE Prime Standard: VSC; ISIN:
DE000A14KL72).

*Forward-looking information*

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking
statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking
statements contained herein represent the judgement of 4SC as of the date of
this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor
guarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of
which are beyond 4SC's control, and which could cause actual results to
differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking
statements. 4SC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release
any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in its
expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which
any such statement is based.

*Contact*

ir-pr@4sc.com
+49 89 700763-0

2020-01-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 4SC AG
Fraunhoferstr. 22
82152 Planegg-Martinsried
Germany
Phone: +49 89 700763-0
Fax: +49 89 700763-29
E-mail: ir-pr@4sc.com
Internet: www.4sc.com
ISIN: DE000A14KL72
WKN: A14KL7
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 949121

End of News DGAP News Service

949121 2020-01-09


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=26f919ee2b0e14dbab92f0d9567d10f7&application_id=949121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ce28f0be71e16855499de975769d8b9c&application_id=949121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2717b4f6b39501352ea633f8769093ec&application_id=949121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a3f798387243807b3f8a19e5b23d27d3&application_id=949121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=68dc7cb74b38606df65d4ee0bab4935a&application_id=949121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=14b02b8b1ecf184fc154a9f24cfc75aa&application_id=949121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2020 01:30 ET ( 06:30 GMT)
