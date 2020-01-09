PRESS RELEASE: 4SC AG: 3 upcoming conferences

09.01.2020 - 07:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: 4SC AG / Key word(s): Conference4SC AG: 3 upcoming conferences2020-01-09 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*4SC AG: 3 upcoming conferences*_Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, 9 January 2020 -_ 4SC AG (4SC, FSE PrimeStandard: VSC) today announced its participation in upcoming financial andscientific conferences. 4SC's management and/or scientists will be availablefor one-on-one meetings at these events.38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference [1]13 - 16 January 2020San Francisco, CA, USASwiss HLG Winter Conference 2020 [2]2 - 4 February 2020Flüeli-Ranft, Switzerland4th World Congress of Cutaneous Lymphomas [3]12 - 14 February 2020Barcelona, Spain_- Announcement ends -_*Further information**About 4SC*4SC AG [4] is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developingsmall-molecule drugs that can target key indications in cancer with highunmet medical needs. 4SC's pipeline is protected by a comprehensiveportfolio of patents and currently comprises two drug candidates in clinicaldevelopment: resminostat [5] and domatinostat [6].4SC aims to generate future growth and enhance its enterprise value byentering into partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies and/orthe eventual marketing and sales of approved drugs in select territories by4SC itself.4SC is headquartered in Planegg-Martinsried near Munich, Germany. TheCompany had 47 employees as of 30 September 2019 and is listed on the PrimeStandard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE Prime Standard: VSC; ISIN:DE000A14KL72).*Forward-looking information*Information set forth in this press release contains forward-lookingstatements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-lookingstatements contained herein represent the judgement of 4SC as of the date ofthis press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises norguarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many ofwhich are beyond 4SC's control, and which could cause actual results todiffer materially from those contemplated in these forward-lookingstatements. 4SC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to releaseany updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in itsexpectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on whichany such statement is based.*Contact*ir-pr@4sc.com+49 89 700763-02020-01-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: 4SC AGFraunhoferstr. 2282152 Planegg-MartinsriedGermanyPhone: +49 89 700763-0Fax: +49 89 700763-29E-mail: ir-pr@4sc.comInternet: www.4sc.comISIN: DE000A14KL72WKN: A14KL7Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 949121End of News DGAP News Service949121 2020-01-091: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=26f919ee2b0e14dbab92f0d9567d10f7&application_id=949121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ce28f0be71e16855499de975769d8b9c&application_id=949121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2717b4f6b39501352ea633f8769093ec&application_id=949121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a3f798387243807b3f8a19e5b23d27d3&application_id=949121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=68dc7cb74b38606df65d4ee0bab4935a&application_id=949121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=14b02b8b1ecf184fc154a9f24cfc75aa&application_id=949121&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 09, 2020ET (GMT)