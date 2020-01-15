PRESS RELEASE: 4SC AG: First Patient Enrolled in -2

15.01.2020 - 07:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

PRESS RELEASE: 4SC AG: First Patient Enrolled in DONIMI Study Evaluating Domatinostat in the Neoadjuvant Setting in MelanomaDGAP-News: 4SC AG / Key word(s): Study4SC AG: First Patient Enrolled in DONIMI Study Evaluating Domatinostat inthe Neoadjuvant Setting in Melanoma2020-01-15 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*First Patient Enrolled in DONIMI Study Evaluating Domatinostat in theNeoadjuvant Setting in Melanoma*_Planegg-Martinsried, Germany, 15 January 2020 -_ 4SC AG (4SC, FSE PrimeStandard: VSC) today announced that the Netherlands Cancer Institute inAmsterdam has enrolled the first patient in DONIMI - a multicenter,investigator-sponsored phase 1b study, testing the combination ofdomatinostat, nivolumab, and ipilimumab, in high risk stage III melanoma inthe neoadjuvant setting.Immunotherapy, and particularly checkpoint inhibitors like anti-PD-1 (e.g.Nivolumab) and anti-CTLA4 (Ipilimumab), are increasingly investigated notonly in the advanced unresectable or metastatic setting but also in earlierstages of disease. The rationale for such treatment is to activate theimmune system before resection of the tumor to generate an immune memory.The study is conducted by Prof. Christian Blank, MD, Staff Member at theDepartment of Medical Oncology, and Group Leader at the Division ofImmunology, The Netherlands Cancer Institute, Amsterdam. A second site willbe opened soon at the University of Sydney, Australia, with the support ofProf. Georgina Long, MD, Co-Medical Director of Melanoma InstituteAustralia. NKI_AVL and University of Sydney are part of the InternationalNeoadjuvant Melanoma Consortium (https://melanoma-inc.org [1] ).*Jason Loveridge, Ph.D., CEO of 4SC:* "Such a very rapid start to DONIMIsignals a high level of interest in both the neoadjuvant setting as well asthe combination of domatinostat and checkpoint blockade in this populationand we look forward to further patients enrolling in 2020."*Prof. Dr. Christian Blank, NKI:* "We are delighted having enrolled thefirst patient into the DONIMI study - after less than one year'spreparation, this is an extraordinary achievement. As the major oncologyconferences in 2019 have clearly highlighted neoadjuvant immunotherapy asone of the most interesting areas of clinical research, we are excited toinvestigate domatinostat in combination with checkpoint inhibitor in theneoadjuvant setting in melanoma."_- Press release ends -_*Related articles*16 October 2019, 4SC and Netherlands Cancer Institute Collaborate onClinical Evaluation of Domatinostat in the Neoadjuvant Setting in Melanoma[2]14 January 2019, 4SC's domatinostat (4SC-202) begins Phase IIgastrointestinal cancer clinical trial [3]27 December 2018, Positive safety review of 4SC's Phase Ib/II SENSITIZEstudy of domatinostat (4SC-202) + pembrolizumab in melanoma [4]20 September 2018, Domatinostat plus chemotherapy - Overcoming drugresistance [5]15 August 2018, FDA approves IND application for domatinostat (4SC-202) inmelanoma [6]*Further information**About 4SC*4SC AG [7] is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developingsmall-molecule drugs that can target key indications in cancer with highunmet medical needs. 4SC's pipeline is protected by a comprehensiveportfolio of patents and currently comprises two drug candidates in clinicaldevelopment: resminostat [8] and domatinostat [9].4SC aims to generate future growth and enhance its enterprise value byentering into partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies and/orthe eventual marketing and sales of approved drugs in select territories by4SC itself.4SC is headquartered in Planegg-Martinsried near Munich, Germany. TheCompany had 47 employees as of 30 September 2019 and is listed on the PrimeStandard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE Prime Standard: VSC; ISIN:DE000A14KL72).*About The Netherlands Cancer Institute *The Netherlands Cancer Institute (NKI), including the Antoni van LeeuwenhoekHospital, is the only dedicated Comprehensive Cancer Centre in theNetherlands and has been at the international forefront of cancer care andresearch for more than a century. In 2017, the European Academy of CancerSciences designated the NKI a Comprehensive Cancer Centre of Excellence fortranslational research. The NKI maintains an important role as a nationaland international centre of scientific and clinical expertise, developmentand training. Research focus areas are molecular biology, immunotherapy,personalized medicine, image-guided interventions and cancer survivorship.Nowadays, The Netherlands Cancer Institute accommodates approximately 650scientists and scientific support personnel. The Antoni van LeeuwenhoekHospital has 222 medical specialists, 212 beds, an out-patients clinic witharound 134,000 visits, 12 operating theatres and 12 irradiation units forradiotherapy.*About domatinostat*Domatinostat [9] is an orally administered small molecule Class I selectiveHDAC inhibitor with a unique mode of action that was designed to strengthenthe body's own anti-tumor immune response. Domatinostat also influences thetumor microenvironment facilitating infiltration of immune cells into thetumor and making it more visible to the immune system.Domatinostat has been investigated in a Phase I study with 24 heavilypretreated patients with several types of advanced hematologic cancers andwas well tolerated. Positive signs of anti-tumor efficacy were alsoobserved; with one complete remission (28 months) and one partial responder(8 months).In addition to its therapeutic potential in cancer monotherapy, 4SC isevaluating domatinostat's capacity as a partner in combination therapies,specifically in the immuno-oncology area. In this respect, 4SC initiated aPhase Ib/II study of domatinostat in combination with the anti-PD-1checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab in patients with advanced-stage melanoma(SENSITIZE) and data from the first part of the study was presented at ESMOin Barcelona. A second Phase II study of domatinostat in combination withthe anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor avelumab in patients with advanced-stagemicrosatellite-stable gastrointestinal cancer is being conducted by Prof.David Cunningham of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, London, UK(EMERGE).*About neoadjuvant treatment*Neoadjuvant treatment is given as a first treatment step in patients withlocally advanced tumors to shrink the tumor before the main treatment, whichis usually surgery, is given. Surgical treatment carries the risks ofmorbidities and potential complications that could be lasting. In addition,patients with locally advanced tumors, i.e. patients with resectable stageIII melanoma continue to have a high risk of relapse and death despite theuse of standard adjuvant therapy. Neoadjuvant therapy has the potential tosignificantly improve the clinical outcome of these patients, particularlyin the era of newer and effective targeted and immunotherapeutic agents.*Forward-looking information*Information set forth in this press release contains forward-lookingstatements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-lookingstatements contained herein represent the judgement of 4SC as of the date ofthis press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises norguarantees but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many ofwhich are beyond 4SC's control, and which could cause actual results todiffer materially from those contemplated in these forward-lookingstatements. 4SC expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to releaseany updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in itsexpectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on whichany such statement is based.*Contact*ir-pr@4sc.com+49 89 700763-02020-01-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: 4SC AGFraunhoferstr. 2282152 Planegg-MartinsriedGermanyPhone: +49 89 700763-0Fax: +49 89 700763-29E-mail: ir-pr@4sc.comInternet: www.4sc.comISIN: DE000A14KL72WKN: A14KL7Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 953183End of News DGAP News Service953183 2020-01-151: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8e05ba598818dea777bc2750e49c3fbd&application_id=953183&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bb3b731ae6a19aa82a99be4be89a9e0a&application_id=953183&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4331bbd454aa732ec36960c15662a838&application_id=953183&site_id=vwd&application_name=news4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0a59deb791348c4822fd4809f5c1e744&application_id=953183&site_id=vwd&application_name=news5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d73049760b05c6f3fe1fd2e4ebf2fbb2&application_id=953183&site_id=vwd&application_name=news6: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b9a2a586ed76315306924cd0ac5b2cc5&application_id=953183&site_id=vwd&application_name=news7: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a3f798387243807b3f8a19e5b23d27d3&application_id=953183&site_id=vwd&application_name=news8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=68dc7cb74b38606df65d4ee0bab4935a&application_id=953183&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 15, 2020ET (GMT)9: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=14b02b8b1ecf184fc154a9f24cfc75aa&application_id=953183&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 15, 2020ET (GMT)