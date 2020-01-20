PRESS RELEASE: Abivax Receives Clearance from U.S. FDA to Initiate Clinical Trials with ABX464 to treat Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis

DAX ®13.548,94+0,17%TecDAX ®3.172,72+0,64%Dow Jones29.348,10+0,17%NASDAQ 1009.173,73+0,53%
Abivax Receives Clearance from U.S. FDA to Initiate Clinical Trials with ABX464 to treat Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis
DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): Study
Abivax Receives Clearance from U.S. FDA to Initiate Clinical Trials with
ABX464 to treat Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis
2020-01-20 / 18:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Abivax Receives Clearance from U.S. FDA to Initiate Clinical Trials with
ABX464 to treat Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis *
· *Active U.S. Investigational New Drug (IND) status extends Phase 2b
clinical study in moderate to severe Ulcerative Colitis (UC) clinical trial
to U.S. patients*
· *ABX464 Phase 2b UC trial is already ongoing in 15 European countries and
Canada *
· *Enrollment of first U.S. patients planned for Q2, 2020*
· *ABX464 is also in *Phase 2a clinical trials to treat Rheumatoid Arthritis
[1] *in Europe, and a Phase 2b clinical study in Crohn's Disease is in
preparation *
*PARIS, France, January 20, 2020 - 6:30 p.m. (CET) - *ABIVAX (Euronext Paris:
FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the
immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral
diseases and cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) has approved an investigational new drug (IND)
application for their lead drug candidate ABX464, allowing the initiation of
clinical trials in the U.S. in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative
colitis (UC). The first U.S. patients are expected to be enrolled in the
ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial ABX464-103, in Q2, 2020.
Under the leadership of Prof. Séverine Vermeire, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the IBD
Center at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, ABX464 is currently being
tested in 15 European countries and in Canada in patients with
moderate-to-severe UC. This ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial (ABX464-103) in
232 patients will now be extended to the U.S. Recently published data [2] from
the Phase 2a 12 months open label maintenance study showed that 75% of the
patients with moderate-to-severe active UC, who had failed on
immunomodulators, anti-TNFa, vedolizumab and/or corticosteroids, were in
clinical remission (meaning essentially symptom free).
In all clinical trials, ABX464 was safe and well tolerated. There were no
serious adverse drug reactions reported. Adverse events were typically of mild
to moderate intensity. The most common reported adverse events reported were
headache, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
*Prof. Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Abivax said: *_"We
are very excited about the green light from the FDA, which is a very important
milestone in Abivax's global development strategy for our lead compound,
ABX464. By expanding the ongoing clinical Phase 2b study of ABX464 to the
U.S., Abivax is aiming to make this new potential treatment option available
to a substantial number of UC patients in need of new therapeutic solutions."_
*Prof. William Sandborn, M.D., Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease
(IBD) Center at University of California (UC) San Diego Health and principal
investigator of the trial, said: *_"I am pleased that this promising drug
candidate can now move forward with Phase 2b testing in the U.S. Based on the
data from previous trials, ABX464 has the potential to address the high unmet
medical need of UC patients in the U.S. and worldwide, with many of them not
responding or losing responsiveness to currently available treatments."_
*About ABX464*
ABX464 is a highly differentiated oral drug candidate, with a novel mechanism
of action based on the upregulation of a single microRNA (miRNA-124) with
potent anti-inflammatory properties. ABX464 was shown to exert its
anti-inflammatory effects through binding to the cap binding complex (CBC),
which sits at the 5' end of every RNA molecule in the cell. By binding to the
CBC, ABX464 reinforces the biological functions of CBC in cellular RNA
biogenesis. Specifically, ABX464 enhances the selective splicing of a single
long non-coding RNA to generate the anti-inflammatory microRNA, miRNA-124,
which downregulates pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines like TNF-a, IL-6
and MCP-1, thereby "putting a brake" on inflammation and suggesting broad
potential as a novel anti-inflammatory therapeutic agent. A seven- to ten-fold
increase in miRNA-124 levels was observed in colorectal biopsies of UC
patients treated with ABX464. ABX464 does not impact the splicing of cellular
genes. In addition to the ongoing Phase 2b trial in UC, ABX464 is also being
investigated in a Phase 2a trial in rheumatoid arthritis [1] and soon in a
Phase 2b trial in Crohn's disease, where its effects could have significant
potential.
*About Abivax (www.abivax.com)*
Abivax, a clinical stage company, is mobilizing the body's natural immune
machinery to treat patients with autoimmune diseases, viral infections, and
cancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 -
Mnémo: ABVX). More information on the company is available at
www.abivax.com/en [3]. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX.
*Contact**s*
*Abivax * *Investors* *Press Relations and
*Communications* *LifeSci Advisors* Investors Europe*
Regina Jehle Chris Maggos *MC Services AG*
regina.jehle@abivax.com chris@lifesciadvisors.com Anne Hennecke
+33 6 24 50 69 63 +41 79 367 6254 anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu
+49 211 529 252 22
*Public Relations *Public Relations France *Public Relations USA *
France * * *Rooney Partners LLC*
*Actifin* *Tilder * Marion Janic
Ghislaine Gasparetto Marie-Virginie Klein mjanic@rooneyco.com
ggasparetto@actifin.fr mv.klein@tilder.com +1 212 223 4017
+33 1 56 88 11 22 +33 1 44 14 99 96
*DISCLAIMER *
This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and
estimates with respect to certain of the Company's programs. Although the
Company believes that its forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates
are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors that have been deemed reasonable, such
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are subject to a number of
risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially
from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, forecasts and
estimates. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can
be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des
Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its
registration document (Document de Référence). Furthermore, these
forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of
this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these
forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent
changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law.
This press release is for information purposes only, and the information
contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the
solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in
any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does not give and
should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with
the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any
recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for
exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to
change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by
law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document
comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such
restrictions.
2020-01-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
957283 2020-01-20
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=eec485f0198611e39eba6808e6fe94c8&application_id=957283&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8217cd98d49a4444e266fb4df730b48a&application_id=957283&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c5f8e63de4b3e52f1487599551ca4990&application_id=957283&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 20, 2020 12:37 ET ( 17:37 GMT)
