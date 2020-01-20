PRESS RELEASE: Abivax Receives Clearance from U.S. FDA to Initiate Clinical Trials with ABX464 to treat Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis

20.01.2020 - 18:37 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: ABIVAX / Key word(s): StudyAbivax Receives Clearance from U.S. FDA to Initiate Clinical Trials withABX464 to treat Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis2020-01-20 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Abivax Receives Clearance from U.S. FDA to Initiate Clinical Trials withABX464 to treat Moderate to Severe Ulcerative Colitis *· *Active U.S. Investigational New Drug (IND) status extends Phase 2bclinical study in moderate to severe Ulcerative Colitis (UC) clinical trialto U.S. patients*· *ABX464 Phase 2b UC trial is already ongoing in 15 European countries andCanada *· *Enrollment of first U.S. patients planned for Q2, 2020*· *ABX464 is also in *Phase 2a clinical trials to treat Rheumatoid Arthritis[1] *in Europe, and a Phase 2b clinical study in Crohn's Disease is inpreparation **PARIS, France, January 20, 2020 -p.m. (CET) - *ABIVAX (Euronext Paris:FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing theimmune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viraldiseases and cancer, today announced that the U.S. Food and DrugAdministration (FDA) has approved an investigational new drug (IND)application for their lead drug candidate ABX464, allowing the initiation ofclinical trials in the U.S. in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerativecolitis (UC). The first U.S. patients are expected to be enrolled in theongoing Phase 2b clinical trial ABX464-103, in Q2, 2020.Under the leadership of Prof. Séverine Vermeire, M.D., Ph.D., Head of the IBDCenter at the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, ABX464 is currently beingtested in 15 European countries and in Canada in patients withmoderate-to-severe UC. This ongoing Phase 2b clinical trial (ABX464-103) in232 patients will now be extended to the U.S. Recently published data [2] fromthe Phase 2a 12 months open label maintenance study showed that 75% of thepatients with moderate-to-severe active UC, who had failed onimmunomodulators, anti-TNFa, vedolizumab and/or corticosteroids, were inclinical remission (meaning essentially symptom free).In all clinical trials, ABX464 was safe and well tolerated. There were noserious adverse drug reactions reported. Adverse events were typically of mildto moderate intensity. The most common reported adverse events reported wereheadache, abdominal pain and diarrhea.*Prof. Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Abivax said: *_"Weare very excited about the green light from the FDA, which is a very importantmilestone in Abivax's global development strategy for our lead compound,ABX464. By expanding the ongoing clinical Phase 2b study of ABX464 to theU.S., Abivax is aiming to make this new potential treatment option availableto a substantial number of UC patients in need of new therapeutic solutions."_*Prof. William Sandborn, M.D., Director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease(IBD) Center at University of California (UC) San Diego Health and principalinvestigator of the trial, said: *_"I am pleased that this promising drugcandidate can now move forward with Phase 2b testing in the U.S. Based on thedata from previous trials, ABX464 has the potential to address the high unmetmedical need of UC patients in the U.S. and worldwide, with many of them notresponding or losing responsiveness to currently available treatments."_*About ABX464*ABX464 is a highly differentiated oral drug candidate, with a novel mechanismof action based on the upregulation of a single microRNA (miRNA-124) withpotent anti-inflammatory properties. ABX464 was shown to exert itsanti-inflammatory effects through binding to the cap binding complex (CBC),which sits at the 5' end of every RNA molecule in the cell. By binding to theCBC, ABX464 reinforces the biological functions of CBC in cellular RNAbiogenesis. Specifically, ABX464 enhances the selective splicing of a singlelong non-coding RNA to generate the anti-inflammatory microRNA, miRNA-124,which downregulates pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines like TNF-a, IL-6and MCP-1, thereby "putting a brake" on inflammation and suggesting broadpotential as a novel anti-inflammatory therapeutic agent. A seven- to ten-foldincrease in miRNA-124 levels was observed in colorectal biopsies of UCpatients treated with ABX464. ABX464 does not impact the splicing of cellulargenes. In addition to the ongoing Phase 2b trial in UC, ABX464 is also beinginvestigated in a Phase 2a trial in rheumatoid arthritis [1] and soon in aPhase 2b trial in Crohn's disease, where its effects could have significantpotential.*About Abivax (www.abivax.com)*Abivax, a clinical stage company, is mobilizing the body's natural immunemachinery to treat patients with autoimmune diseases, viral infections, andcancer. Abivax is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 -Mnémo: ABVX). More information on the company is available atwww.abivax.com/en [3]. 