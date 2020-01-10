Press Release: Affimed Announces Appointment of Andreas Harstrick, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

10.01.2020 - 12:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Dr. Harstrick, formerly Chief Medical Officer at Molecular Partners andSenior Vice President Medical Sciences and Product Lead for Erbitux(R) atImClone Systems/Eli Lilly, will lead company's clinical developmentHeidelberg, Germany, January 10, 2020 Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), aclinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients backtheir innate ability to fight cancer, today announced the appointment ofDr. Andreas Harstrick as Chief Medical Officer, starting in March 2020.In this role, he will oversee Affimed's first-in-class innate cellengager clinical programs and lead the Company's efforts to advanceclinical-stage assets towards regulatory approvals."We are very excited to welcome Dr. Harstrick to our team," said Dr. AdiHoess, Affimed's CEO. "His demonstrated track record of runningsuccessful clinical trials that have led to regulatory approvals, deeponcology expertise, combined with his proven ability to collaborate andlead large clinical organizations will be invaluable as we continue toadvance the development of our first-in-class innate cell engagertherapies."Dr. Harstrick brings to Affimed over 30 years of extensive experience incancer drug development, including strategic leadership of three globalphase 3 programs of new biological entities that culminated in globalregulatory approvals, and multiple pivotal phase 3 studies. He hassuccessfully designed clinical trials that have led to approval ofantibody drugs, including Erbitux(R) (cetuximab) and Portrazza(TM)(necitumumab), both which target the epidermal growth factor receptor(EGFR), and Cyramza(R) (ramucirumab), a vascular endothelial growthfactor receptor 2 (VEGFR2) antagonist.Most recently, Dr. Harstrick was the Chief Medical Officer at MolecularPartners AG, where he oversaw clinical activities, including expansionof the clinical team, and was a member of the Management Board. AtMolecular Partners, he successfully transitioned several preclinicalprograms to first-in-human studies. In addition, Dr. Harstrick has heldseveral senior executive roles, including Senior Vice President MedicalSciences at ImClone Systems Inc., and following the acquisition ofImClone Systems by Eli Lilly and Company, he served as a member of theLilly Oncology Program Review Board and Lilly Oncology Business UnitDevelopment Committee. Prior to ImClone and Lilly, Dr. Harstrick wasSenior Vice President Global Clinical Development Unit Oncology at MerckSerono.Dr. Harstrick, an oncologist by training, spent his medical career atthe University Hospital and Cancer Center Hannover, Germany; the RoswellPark Cancer Institute, Buffalo NY; as well as the West German CancerCenter, Essen, Germany. He earned his MD at Medical School Hannover,Germany, and in 1999 he became Associate Professor for Internal Medicine,University of Essen, Germany.Dr. Harstrick noted, "This is an exciting time at Affimed with theregistration-directed study underway for its lead innate cell engager,AFM13, and the expected initiation of the first-in-human study of AFM24,its EGFR- and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, in the first quarter of2020. I look forward to working with the talented individuals at Affimedand bringing my experience to drive these clinical programs to approvaland make these important therapies available to patients with limitedtreatment options."About Affimed N.V.Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology companycommitted to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer.Affimed's fit-for-purpose ROCK(R) platform allows innate cell engagersto be designed for specific patient populations. The Company isdeveloping single and combination therapies to treat hematologic andsolid tumors. For more information, please visithttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wHM7E4fsxak1JvTJETwJqDHaVvEmdNYkFNkIyeyiycBOwNWPRYY-Cux3RZYVRuZe3ee8qR5rKkJZvdaAOemxBQwww.affimed.com.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements. 