Press Release: Affimed Announces Appointment of Andreas Harstrick, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min.
Dr. Harstrick, formerly Chief Medical Officer at Molecular Partners and
Senior Vice President Medical Sciences and Product Lead for Erbitux(R) at
ImClone Systems/Eli Lilly, will lead company's clinical development
Heidelberg, Germany, January 10, 2020 Affimed N.V. (Nasdaq: AFMD), a
clinical-stage immuno-oncology company committed to giving patients back
their innate ability to fight cancer, today announced the appointment of
Dr. Andreas Harstrick as Chief Medical Officer, starting in March 2020.
In this role, he will oversee Affimed's first-in-class innate cell
engager clinical programs and lead the Company's efforts to advance
clinical-stage assets towards regulatory approvals.
"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Harstrick to our team," said Dr. Adi
Hoess, Affimed's CEO. "His demonstrated track record of running
successful clinical trials that have led to regulatory approvals, deep
oncology expertise, combined with his proven ability to collaborate and
lead large clinical organizations will be invaluable as we continue to
advance the development of our first-in-class innate cell engager
therapies."
Dr. Harstrick brings to Affimed over 30 years of extensive experience in
cancer drug development, including strategic leadership of three global
phase 3 programs of new biological entities that culminated in global
regulatory approvals, and multiple pivotal phase 3 studies. He has
successfully designed clinical trials that have led to approval of
antibody drugs, including Erbitux(R) (cetuximab) and Portrazza(TM)
(necitumumab), both which target the epidermal growth factor receptor
(EGFR), and Cyramza(R) (ramucirumab), a vascular endothelial growth
factor receptor 2 (VEGFR2) antagonist.
Most recently, Dr. Harstrick was the Chief Medical Officer at Molecular
Partners AG, where he oversaw clinical activities, including expansion
of the clinical team, and was a member of the Management Board. At
Molecular Partners, he successfully transitioned several preclinical
programs to first-in-human studies. In addition, Dr. Harstrick has held
several senior executive roles, including Senior Vice President Medical
Sciences at ImClone Systems Inc., and following the acquisition of
ImClone Systems by Eli Lilly and Company, he served as a member of the
Lilly Oncology Program Review Board and Lilly Oncology Business Unit
Development Committee. Prior to ImClone and Lilly, Dr. Harstrick was
Senior Vice President Global Clinical Development Unit Oncology at Merck
Serono.
Dr. Harstrick, an oncologist by training, spent his medical career at
the University Hospital and Cancer Center Hannover, Germany; the Roswell
Park Cancer Institute, Buffalo NY; as well as the West German Cancer
Center, Essen, Germany. He earned his MD at Medical School Hannover,
Germany, and in 1999 he became Associate Professor for Internal Medicine,
University of Essen, Germany.
Dr. Harstrick noted, "This is an exciting time at Affimed with the
registration-directed study underway for its lead innate cell engager,
AFM13, and the expected initiation of the first-in-human study of AFM24,
its EGFR- and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, in the first quarter of
2020. I look forward to working with the talented individuals at Affimed
and bringing my experience to drive these clinical programs to approval
and make these important therapies available to patients with limited
treatment options."
About Affimed N.V.
Affimed (Nasdaq: AFMD) is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company
committed to giving patients back their innate ability to fight cancer.
Affimed's fit-for-purpose ROCK(R) platform allows innate cell engagers
to be designed for specific patient populations. The Company is
developing single and combination therapies to treat hematologic and
solid tumors. For more information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=wHM7E4fsxak1JvTJETwJqDHaVvEmdNYkFNkIyeyiycBOwNWPRYY-Cux3RZYVRuZe3ee8qR5rKkJZvdaAOemxBQ
www.affimed.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements
other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements,
which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe,"
"could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may,
" "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would"
and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number
of places throughout this release and include statements regarding our
intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses and current
expectations concerning, among other things, the value of our ROCK(R)
platform, our ongoing and planned preclinical development and clinical
trials, our collaborations and development of our products in
combination with other therapies, the timing of and our ability to make
regulatory filings and obtain and maintain regulatory approvals for our
product candidates, our intellectual property position, our
collaboration activities, our ability to develop commercial functions,
clinical trial data, our results of operations, cash needs, financial
condition, liquidity, prospects, future transactions, growth and
strategies, the industry in which we operate, the trends that may affect
the industry or us and the risks, uncertainties and other factors
described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Affimed's filings with the
Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks, uncertainties and
other factors, you should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation to update these
forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in
the future.
Affimed Investor and Media Contact:
Gregory Gin, Head of Investor Relations
E-Mail:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=QqBWLO90UxB9C85pRRHQOtGlNuK9iyoR_PogcHCQjtTKnLAnzNt76vQLSwlGuafw7nzodp1t6NsB3LK1zxT9pw
IR@affimed.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 10, 2020 06:30 ET ( 11:30 GMT)
