PRESS RELEASE: ALX Uranium Corp. Announces Name Change to ALX Resources Corp.

DGAP-News: ALX Uranium Corp. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousALX Uranium Corp. Announces Name Change to ALX Resources Corp.2020-01-10 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2020) - *ALXUranium Corp. *(TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) *("ALX" or the"Company")* announces that effective Monday, January 13, 2020, the Companywill change its name to *ALX Resources Corp*. There is no consolidation ofcapital and the trading symbol remains the same. The CUSIP number assignedto the Company's shares following the name change is 00165X108, and the newISIN number is CA00165X1087.The change of name better describes the nature of ALX's portfolio ofexploration properties that comprise various mineral commodities, includingnickel-copper-cobalt, uranium and gold.No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the namechange. Issued share certificates representing common shares of the Companywill not be affected by the change of name and will not need to beexchanged. ALX encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard to bedirected to such person's broker or agent.The Company's new website address effective January 13, 2020 iswww.alxresources.com [1]*About ALX*ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities fordiscovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, whichinclude nickel copper-cobalt, gold and uranium. The Company executeswell-designed exploration programs using the latest technologies and holdsover 200,000 hectares in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction whichdemonstrates strong potential for economic base metals deposits, and hosts aproducing gold mine and the richest uranium deposits in the world. ALX hasrecently acquired the Falcon Nickel and Flying Vee Nickel projects innorthern Saskatchewan, the Vixen Gold Project in the historic Red LakeMining District of Ontario, Canada, and the Draco VMS Project in Norway. ALXis based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on theTSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchangeunder the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol"ALXEF".For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporatewebsite at www.alxuranium.com [2] or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager,Corporate Communications at PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, orby email: rleschuk@alxuranium.com*On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Uranium Corp.*_"Warren Stanyer"_Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman*FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS*Statements in this document which are not purely historical areforward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs,plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important tonote that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration resultscould differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risksand uncertainties include economic, competitive, governmental, environmentaland technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets,products and prices. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company'sManagement Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ended September 30,2019, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com[3]_. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-lookingstatement risk factors._*Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (asthat term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) acceptsresponsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.*To view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51328 [4]Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view theassociated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51328News Source: Newsfile2020-01-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: ALX Uranium Corp.CanadaISIN: CA00165J1093EQS News ID: 951529End of News DGAP News Service951529 2020-01-101: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5e0960054cfbbad058fdc94320a0577c&application_id=951529&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=183e613b813f29f37f7c314eadf1b773&application_id=951529&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d824ce2e0dffaa30191265f89e13d858&application_id=951529&site_id=vwd&application_name=news4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c9bc8036cffc257e608afa88be84728f&application_id=951529&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 10, 2020ET (GMT)