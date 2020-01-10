DAX ®13.483,31-0,09%TecDAX ®3.105,16+0,32%Dow Jones28.908,31-0,17%NASDAQ 1008.996,58+0,08%
PRESS RELEASE: ALX Uranium Corp. Announces Name Change to ALX Resources Corp.
DGAP-News: ALX Uranium Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ALX Uranium Corp. Announces Name Change to ALX Resources Corp.
2020-01-10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2020) - *ALX
Uranium Corp. *(TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) *("ALX" or the
"Company")* announces that effective Monday, January 13, 2020, the Company
will change its name to *ALX Resources Corp*. There is no consolidation of
capital and the trading symbol remains the same. The CUSIP number assigned
to the Company's shares following the name change is 00165X108, and the new
ISIN number is CA00165X1087.
The change of name better describes the nature of ALX's portfolio of
exploration properties that comprise various mineral commodities, including
nickel-copper-cobalt, uranium and gold.
No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name
change. Issued share certificates representing common shares of the Company
will not be affected by the change of name and will not need to be
exchanged. ALX encourages any shareholder concerns in this regard to be
directed to such person's broker or agent.
The Company's new website address effective January 13, 2020 is
www.alxresources.com [1]
*About ALX*
ALX's mandate is to provide shareholders with multiple opportunities for
discovery by exploring a portfolio of prospective mineral properties, which
include nickel copper-cobalt, gold and uranium. The Company executes
well-designed exploration programs using the latest technologies and holds
over 200,000 hectares in Saskatchewan, a stable Canadian jurisdiction which
demonstrates strong potential for economic base metals deposits, and hosts a
producing gold mine and the richest uranium deposits in the world. ALX has
recently acquired the Falcon Nickel and Flying Vee Nickel projects in
northern Saskatchewan, the Vixen Gold Project in the historic Red Lake
Mining District of Ontario, Canada, and the Draco VMS Project in Norway. ALX
is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and its common shares are listed on the
TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
under the symbol "6LLN" and in the United States OTC market under the symbol
"ALXEF".
For more information about the Company, please visit the ALX corporate
website at www.alxuranium.com [2] or contact Roger Leschuk, Manager,
Corporate Communications at PH: 604.629.0293 or Toll-Free: 866.629.8368, or
by email: rleschuk@alxuranium.com
*On Behalf of the Board of Directors of ALX Uranium Corp.*
_"Warren Stanyer"_
Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman
*FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS*
Statements in this document which are not purely historical are
forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs,
plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to
note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results
could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks
and uncertainties include economic, competitive, governmental, environmental
and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets,
products and prices. Additional risk factors are discussed in the Company's
Management Discussion and Analysis for the Nine Months ended September 30,
2019, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com
[3]_. Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking
statement risk factors._
*Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as
that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.*
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51328 [4]
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51328
