Press Release: AMAP selects HERE as global provider of map and traffic data
AMAP (formerly AutoNavi), Alibaba Group Holding's maps app has selected
HERE as global provider of map and traffic data out of China
January 08, 2020
Beijing AMAP, China's leading mapping, navigation and location-based
services provider has selected HERE Technologies as their main provider
of global map content and traffic information outside of China within
its app, AMAP in April 2020.
A super app, AMAP allows users to book taxi or car rides within the app
from multiple ride-hailing companies, search for suitable carpooling
options, find available bicycles nearby to rent and offers content on
nearby tourist attractions. As a mobility aggregator service provider,
AMAP also provides navigation, transit, traffic and other mobility
services across its platform to their users. As part of the partnership,
HERE will power the mobility platform outside of China with its
HERE Location Services suite and traffic data.
"The world is shrinking as more and more people turn to the internet and
super apps such as AMAP to navigate not just within their countries, but
also when they travel. This partnership speaks to the trust AMAP has for
HERE when it comes to delivering high-quality map data, traffic
information and location services. We're delighted to expand our work
with Alibaba by supporting AMAP with fresh global maps and accurate
traffic information," said Stanimira Koleva, SVP and General Manager
APAC at HERE Technologies. "We look forward to exploring further
opportunities in our partnership with AMAP in the future."
As the first Chinese maps service to navigate a path for over 100
million daily users, HERE is well-placed to support AMAP as it expands
its global mapping and navigation services out of China. "With high
quality global map data from HERE, AMAP will enrich its global functions
and services through the application and SDK, to further assist
Alibaba's global eco-system. AMAP deeply values the strategic
partnership with HERE and will explore further collaboration in other
areas." said Dong Wei, VP of AMAP.
Media Contacts
Fei Tierney
+65 87956082
fei.tierney@here.com
About HERE Technologies
HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses
and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging
our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes
from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize
its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more
about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location
platform services, visit
http://360.here.com and
www.here.com.
About AMAP
AMAP is the leading provider for Internet mobility service and
location-based service platform. After joining the Alibaba Group, AMAP
has transformed from a traditional map maker to an internet company. At
present, in the field of mobile internet, AMPA has reached more than 400
million MAU (Monthly Active Users), and it has become the first domestic
travel platform to exceed 100 million DAU (Daily Active Users); in the
automotive field, AMAP AUTO has cooperated with almost all car makers
and reached 62 million users.
Attachment
AMAP selects HERE as global provider of map and traffic data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2020 04:00 ET ( 09:00 GMT)
