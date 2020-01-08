Press Release: AMAP selects HERE as global provider of map and traffic data

08.01.2020 - 10:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

AMAP (formerly AutoNavi), Alibaba Group Holding's maps app has selectedHERE as global provider of map and traffic data out of ChinaJanuary 08, 2020Beijing AMAP, China's leading mapping, navigation and location-basedservices provider has selected HERE Technologies as their main providerof global map content and traffic information outside of China withinits app, AMAP in April 2020.A super app, AMAP allows users to book taxi or car rides within the appfrom multiple ride-hailing companies, search for suitable carpoolingoptions, find available bicycles nearby to rent and offers content onnearby tourist attractions. As a mobility aggregator service provider,AMAP also provides navigation, transit, traffic and other mobilityservices across its platform to their users. As part of the partnership,HERE will power the mobility platform outside of China with itshttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=XoizxMLxz1D6E_891nO9ybHhdNLG_CPKNl-AU0ksluDt0c84TFlp1eSzRlpTygSc_8DffbzKw5ltlqwjWDBIgTwy2PCYvVe1DVLbe9RNmLcAiQQRbX0L9ILGEPO2UxEOkpWekTnzSz-IM2e8xwh1QwHERE Location Services suite and traffic data."The world is shrinking as more and more people turn to the internet andsuper apps such as AMAP to navigate not just within their countries, butalso when they travel. This partnership speaks to the trust AMAP has forHERE when it comes to delivering high-quality map data, trafficinformation and location services. We're delighted to expand our workwith Alibaba by supporting AMAP with fresh global maps and accuratetraffic information," said Stanimira Koleva, SVP and General ManagerAPAC at HERE Technologies. "We look forward to exploring furtheropportunities in our partnership with AMAP in the future."As the first Chinese maps service to navigate a path for over 100million daily users, HERE is well-placed to support AMAP as it expandsits global mapping and navigation services out of China. "With highquality global map data from HERE, AMAP will enrich its global functionsand services through the application and SDK, to further assistAlibaba's global eco-system. AMAP deeply values the strategicpartnership with HERE and will explore further collaboration in otherareas." said Dong Wei, VP of AMAP.Media ContactsFei Tierney+65 87956082fei.tierney@here.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=im12UAq3kaL8SKdNqYa5UaYkAEfy1YAWncMiQrlaCxts5W0Bu-W8crfcTN-bVhxf49ZhRe9favYVCeOpH1jwzdMP87EAiO5xN1y-scgIN8k=About HERE TechnologiesHERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businessesand cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveragingour open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomesfrom helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimizeits assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn moreabout HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based locationplatform services, visithttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=BI_UJmuIG3fuDI0DXfQymlbvPVy8-6Ch8wFbCKsQVVLd0PQsZ9WZWFYAA-u71hiBeZH2eot7JbFTuRFqDZAUSwhttp://360.here.com andhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=Fg7TDUKxeWuOPyYnxWRLSiSA5SwD7fbr7OADIOIyomy2Cl1lCf63SlPMSpyaVf21AGyoe4YQP0V9RrRI5GV54Qwww.here.com.About AMAPAMAP is the leading provider for Internet mobility service andlocation-based service platform. After joining the Alibaba Group, AMAPhas transformed from a traditional map maker to an internet company. Atpresent, in the field of mobile internet, AMPA has reached more than 400million MAU (Monthly Active Users), and it has become the first domestictravel platform to exceed 100 million DAU (Daily Active Users); in theautomotive field, AMAP AUTO has cooperated with almost all car makersand reached 62 million users.AttachmentAMAP selects HERE as global provider of map and traffic datahttps://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9a0cab60-05b4-4b45-ba40-6114739f68ce(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 08, 2020ET (GMT)