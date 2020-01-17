PRESS RELEASE: AMPD CEO Provides Corporate Update -2

17.01.2020 - 19:15 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 10 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

PRESS RELEASE: AMPD CEO Provides Corporate Update and Outlook for Q1 2020DGAP-News: AMPD Ventures Inc. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousAMPD CEO Provides Corporate Update and Outlook for Q1 20202020-01-17 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD"or the "Company")(CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0), *on the morning after the Company heldan official launch event for its first operational data centre, DC1, isproviding its second quarterly update on progress since the Company'slisting on October 17th, 2019, as well as some glimpses into what lies aheadfor the Company in this first quarter of 2020.AMPD specializes in providing high-performance computing and cloud solutionsfor next-generation applications including big data analysis andvisualization, animation and visual effects rendering, multiplayer videogames including eSports, artificial intelligence, mixed reality, andhigh-level academic research.*DATA CENTRE 1 (DC1) PROJECT UPDATE*Initial client contract signings for DC1 have now been completed, mostnotably including a previously announced multi-year deal with the EmmyAward®-winning animation studio, Bardel Entertainment ("Bardel"). Bardel isexpected to utilize the AMPD Remote Render Service housed inside DC1 torender animated television and movie content such as the popular CartoonNetwork series, _Rick and Morty_. Other previously announced deals includethe high-performance hosting of the Digital Twin Learning Factory project inconjunction with Avcorp Industries Inc., Convergent ManufacturingTechnologies, LlamaZOO Interactive Inc. and the University of BritishColumbia under Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster initiative. TheLearning Factory will integrate the latest in virtual technologies andleverage AMPD's HPC Platform to digitally design production lines foradvanced aircraft parts.A number of as-yet-unannounced deals and partnerships are in progress. TheCompany expects that deals under negotiation in the pipeline will, whenfinalized, max out DC1's current capacity.DC1 represents a more efficient, greener approach to urban data. Systemswithin DC1 capture the heat generated by the servers and re-purpose it foruse in the surrounding residential building, as well as producing cleandrinking water.The Company formally christened DC1 with an official launch event on theevening of January 16th, with over 100 participants from across the digitalmedia, video games, and Industry 4.0 sectors in British Columbia inattendance. The event was supported by technology partners including TelusCorporation (TSE: T), AMD Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Super Micro Computer Inc.(OTC: SMCI), Kaminario, each of whom are leaders respected fields and areenabling AMPD to become a rapidly emerging leader in the high-performanceinfrastructure space.*DATA CENTRE 2 (DC2) PROJECT UPDATE*Due to better-than-expected demand for DC1, plans for AMPD's secondhigh-performance computing centre, DC2 have been accelerated. DC2 will beadjacent to DC1 and is expected to enable economies of scale across bothcentres and improving AMPD's capacity to meet the demands of companiesrequiring next-generation compute solutions.The previously announced partnership with Capilano University for thedevelopment of the Creative Technology Community, intended to house athree-megawatt AMPD Data Centre, is progressing satisfactorily.*STRATEGIC ALLIANCES*AMPD continues to attract the interest of potential partners from across thedigital media, video game, and Industry 4.0 sectors. On November 13th, 2019,the Company announced its strategic partnership with My Esports VenturesInc., through which AMPD will supply the digital infrastructure for MyEsports Ventures' forthcoming eSports Gaming Stadiums across North America.A number of additional channel partnerships are expected to be formalized inthe coming months, increasing AMPD's global footprint, as well as providingaccess to some of the world's leading video games companies.*HIRING OF CHRISTENE ("CHRIS") BEST AS VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES*On January 8th, 2020, AMPD announced that it had appointed Chris Best asVice President of Sales, effective January 2nd, 2020. Ms. Best joins AMPDfrom Infobip, a global mobile services cloud provider with offices in over60 countries, where she was Director of North American Sales. Chris' 20-yearcareer in enterprise software and SaaS sales leadership also includes stintsas Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Klein Systems Group, VicePresident of Commercial Sales and Strategic Alliances at 1-800-GOT-JUNK?,Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Customer Service at FincentricCorporation and Director of BC Sales Operations at Xerox Canada.Chris' appointment has helped further increase the Company's sales effortsand it is anticipated that additional Account Executives will be hiredduring this quarter to round out our sales team.*CONFERENCES*AMPD's Chief Strategy Officer, James Hursthouse presented at the GStar 2019Global Game Exhibition and Conference, the largest gaming conference inSouth Korea, that took place from November 14th to 17th in Busan, SouthKorea (www.gstar.or.kr/eng/ [1]), alongside British Columbia provincialInnovation Commissioner, Dr. Alan Winter, and other leading experts from theonline and mobile games industry.Hursthouse also spoke at India Joy 2019 in Hyderabad, India at theinvitation of the organizers. India Joy is billed as the largestcongregation of gaming, animation, VFX, e-sports, and entertainment eventsin India (www.indiajoy.in [2]). AMPD hopes to pursue opportunities that mayemerge from the India trip, specifically in relation to the rapidlyburgeoning Animation and VFX sector in the country, as appropriate over thecoming months in conjunction with BC's Trade and Investment Offices inIndia.Looking forward, AMPD plans to attend the annual DICE Conference in LasVegas in February 2020, the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, CA,in March 2020, the GamesBeat Summit in Los Angeles, CA, in April 2020, andSigGraph 2020 in Washington, D.C., in July 2020, among other conferences andevents.*PRIVATE PLACEMENT*On Friday, January 10th, 2020, AMPD announced a private placement (the"Private Placement") of up to 4,000,000 units, comprised of one common shareof the Company (the "Shares") and one-half of one common share purchasewarrant (each such whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrantexercisable to purchase one additional Share at a price of CAD $0.50 perShare for a period of 12 months from the date of closing of the PrivatePlacement, at $0.2375 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD $950,000.This Private Placement replaced the private placement previously announcedon November 26th, 2019, which was terminated by the Company.Prior to the completion of the Private Placement, certain subscribers thatare shareholders of the Company will sell 3,626,000 Shares at CAD $0.25 perShare from their personal holdings, including Mr. Anthony Brown (CEO andChairman) and Mr. Paul Mari (VP, Operations) with the proceeds from suchsale anticipated to be used to acquire an equal number of Units under thePrivate Placement. The completion of the Private Placement is subject to anumber of conditions, including receipt of approval of the CanadianSecurities Exchange and other regulatory approvals and all securities soldpursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month holdperiod.The proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used forexpansion, key staff hiring, and general working capital purposes.*About AMPD Ventures Inc.*AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutionsfor low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digitalanimation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis andvisualization. For further information concerning the company and itsbusiness, please see the long-form prospectus dated October 11th, 2019,supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the prospectuswas filed under the company's profile at SEDAR.*ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS *_/s/ "Anthony Brown" _Anthony BrownCEO & DirectorAMPD Ventures Inc.info@ampd.tech | Tel: 604-332-3329*For more information on AMPD, please contact:*Satnam BrarTel: 604-332-3329 ext. 3satnam.brar@ampd.techOr visit http://www.ampd.tech [3]The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of thisrelease.*Cautionary Statement*Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking statements orinformation within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws.Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and forward-lookinginformation can be identified by the use of words such as "plans","expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts","intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof orvariations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions,events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occuror be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information herein include,but are not limited, to statements or information with respect to agreementsor partnerships or future agreements or partnerships relating to DC1, planswith respect to DC2, future potential partners and strategic alliances,increases in sales efforts, any future conference attendance, and thecompletion of and use of proceeds from the Private Placement.Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information by their natureare based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertaintiesand other factors which may cause the actual results, performance orachievements of the Company to be materially different from any futureresults, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)forward-looking statements or information. We have made certain assumptionsabout the forward-looking statements and information, including the successof agreements or partnerships relating to DC1, ability to finalize futureagreements or partnerships relating to DC1, ability to meet plans withrespect to DC2, ability to attract future partners and strategic alliances,ability to complete the Private Placement, including receipt of all requiredapprovals. Although our management believes that the assumptions made andthe expectations represented by such statements or information arereasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements orinformation will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more ofthe risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlyingassumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from thosedescribed in forward-looking statements or information. These risks,uncertainties and other factors include, inability to finalize futureagreements or partnership relating to DC1, inability to meet plans withrespect to DC2, inability to attract future partners or strategic alliances,and inability to complete the Private Placement, and those factors discussedin the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 2A ListingStatement dated October 17, 2019 and "Risk and Uncertainties" in theCompany's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or informationwill prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differmaterially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, youshould not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements orinformation contained herein. Except as required by law, we do not expect toupdate forward-looking statements and information continually as conditionschange and you are referred to the full discussion of the Company's businesscontained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatoryauthorities in Canada.All forward looking statements and information contained in this NewsRelease are qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: AMPD Ventures Inc.
News Source: Issuer Direct
2020-01-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AMPD Ventures Inc.
United States
EQS News ID: 956401
End of News DGAP News Service
956401 2020-01-17
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=54b6db802019d9f308419cb3b0ae4d8a&application_id=956401&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5f4ca7e1901d9112de623e3b3bb06fb2&application_id=956401&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=705889d4f93f52ad2e428ff7586719e0&application_id=956401&site_id=vwd&application_name=news