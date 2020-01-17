DAX ®13.526,13+0,72%TecDAX ®3.152,54+0,73%Dow Jones29.309,61+0,04%NASDAQ 1009.144,07+0,21%
PRESS RELEASE: AMPD CEO Provides Corporate Update and Outlook for Q1 2020
DGAP-News: AMPD Ventures Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AMPD CEO Provides Corporate Update and Outlook for Q1 2020
2020-01-17 / 19:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 17, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD"
or the "Company")(CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0), *on the morning after the Company held
an official launch event for its first operational data centre, DC1, is
providing its second quarterly update on progress since the Company's
listing on October 17th, 2019, as well as some glimpses into what lies ahead
for the Company in this first quarter of 2020.
AMPD specializes in providing high-performance computing and cloud solutions
for next-generation applications including big data analysis and
visualization, animation and visual effects rendering, multiplayer video
games including eSports, artificial intelligence, mixed reality, and
high-level academic research.
*DATA CENTRE 1 (DC1) PROJECT UPDATE*
Initial client contract signings for DC1 have now been completed, most
notably including a previously announced multi-year deal with the Emmy
Award®-winning animation studio, Bardel Entertainment ("Bardel"). Bardel is
expected to utilize the AMPD Remote Render Service housed inside DC1 to
render animated television and movie content such as the popular Cartoon
Network series, _Rick and Morty_. Other previously announced deals include
the high-performance hosting of the Digital Twin Learning Factory project in
conjunction with Avcorp Industries Inc., Convergent Manufacturing
Technologies, LlamaZOO Interactive Inc. and the University of British
Columbia under Canada's Digital Technology Supercluster initiative. The
Learning Factory will integrate the latest in virtual technologies and
leverage AMPD's HPC Platform to digitally design production lines for
advanced aircraft parts.
A number of as-yet-unannounced deals and partnerships are in progress. The
Company expects that deals under negotiation in the pipeline will, when
finalized, max out DC1's current capacity.
DC1 represents a more efficient, greener approach to urban data. Systems
within DC1 capture the heat generated by the servers and re-purpose it for
use in the surrounding residential building, as well as producing clean
drinking water.
The Company formally christened DC1 with an official launch event on the
evening of January 16th, with over 100 participants from across the digital
media, video games, and Industry 4.0 sectors in British Columbia in
attendance. The event was supported by technology partners including Telus
Corporation (TSE: T), AMD Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Super Micro Computer Inc.
(OTC: SMCI), Kaminario, each of whom are leaders respected fields and are
enabling AMPD to become a rapidly emerging leader in the high-performance
infrastructure space.
*DATA CENTRE 2 (DC2) PROJECT UPDATE*
Due to better-than-expected demand for DC1, plans for AMPD's second
high-performance computing centre, DC2 have been accelerated. DC2 will be
adjacent to DC1 and is expected to enable economies of scale across both
centres and improving AMPD's capacity to meet the demands of companies
requiring next-generation compute solutions.
The previously announced partnership with Capilano University for the
development of the Creative Technology Community, intended to house a
three-megawatt AMPD Data Centre, is progressing satisfactorily.
*STRATEGIC ALLIANCES*
AMPD continues to attract the interest of potential partners from across the
digital media, video game, and Industry 4.0 sectors. On November 13th, 2019,
the Company announced its strategic partnership with My Esports Ventures
Inc., through which AMPD will supply the digital infrastructure for My
Esports Ventures' forthcoming eSports Gaming Stadiums across North America.
A number of additional channel partnerships are expected to be formalized in
the coming months, increasing AMPD's global footprint, as well as providing
access to some of the world's leading video games companies.
*HIRING OF CHRISTENE ("CHRIS") BEST AS VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES*
On January 8th, 2020, AMPD announced that it had appointed Chris Best as
Vice President of Sales, effective January 2nd, 2020. Ms. Best joins AMPD
from Infobip, a global mobile services cloud provider with offices in over
60 countries, where she was Director of North American Sales. Chris' 20-year
career in enterprise software and SaaS sales leadership also includes stints
as Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Klein Systems Group, Vice
President of Commercial Sales and Strategic Alliances at 1-800-GOT-JUNK?,
Vice President of Sales, Marketing & Customer Service at Fincentric
Corporation and Director of BC Sales Operations at Xerox Canada.
Chris' appointment has helped further increase the Company's sales efforts
and it is anticipated that additional Account Executives will be hired
during this quarter to round out our sales team.
*CONFERENCES*
AMPD's Chief Strategy Officer, James Hursthouse presented at the GStar 2019
Global Game Exhibition and Conference, the largest gaming conference in
South Korea, that took place from November 14th to 17th in Busan, South
Korea (www.gstar.or.kr/eng/ [1]), alongside British Columbia provincial
Innovation Commissioner, Dr. Alan Winter, and other leading experts from the
online and mobile games industry.
Hursthouse also spoke at India Joy 2019 in Hyderabad, India at the
invitation of the organizers. India Joy is billed as the largest
congregation of gaming, animation, VFX, e-sports, and entertainment events
in India (www.indiajoy.in [2]). AMPD hopes to pursue opportunities that may
emerge from the India trip, specifically in relation to the rapidly
burgeoning Animation and VFX sector in the country, as appropriate over the
coming months in conjunction with BC's Trade and Investment Offices in
India.
Looking forward, AMPD plans to attend the annual DICE Conference in Las
Vegas in February 2020, the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, CA,
in March 2020, the GamesBeat Summit in Los Angeles, CA, in April 2020, and
SigGraph 2020 in Washington, D.C., in July 2020, among other conferences and
events.
*PRIVATE PLACEMENT*
On Friday, January 10th, 2020, AMPD announced a private placement (the
"Private Placement") of up to 4,000,000 units, comprised of one common share
of the Company (the "Shares") and one-half of one common share purchase
warrant (each such whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each whole Warrant
exercisable to purchase one additional Share at a price of CAD $0.50 per
Share for a period of 12 months from the date of closing of the Private
Placement, at $0.2375 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD $950,000.
This Private Placement replaced the private placement previously announced
on November 26th, 2019, which was terminated by the Company.
Prior to the completion of the Private Placement, certain subscribers that
are shareholders of the Company will sell 3,626,000 Shares at CAD $0.25 per
Share from their personal holdings, including Mr. Anthony Brown (CEO and
Chairman) and Mr. Paul Mari (VP, Operations) with the proceeds from such
sale anticipated to be used to acquire an equal number of Units under the
Private Placement. The completion of the Private Placement is subject to a
number of conditions, including receipt of approval of the Canadian
Securities Exchange and other regulatory approvals and all securities sold
pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold
period.
The proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used for
expansion, key staff hiring, and general working capital purposes.
*About AMPD Ventures Inc.*
AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutions
for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital
animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and
visualization. For further information concerning the company and its
business, please see the long-form prospectus dated October 11th, 2019,
supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the prospectus
was filed under the company's profile at SEDAR.
*ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS *
_/s/ "Anthony Brown" _
Anthony Brown
CEO & Director
AMPD Ventures Inc.
info@ampd.tech | Tel: 604-332-3329
*For more information on AMPD, please contact:*
Satnam Brar
Tel: 604-332-3329 ext. 3
satnam.brar@ampd.tech
Or visit http://www.ampd.tech [3]
The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this
release.
*Cautionary Statement*
Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking statements or
information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws.
Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and forward-looking
information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans",
"expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts",
"intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or
variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions,
events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur
or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information herein include,
but are not limited, to statements or information with respect to agreements
or partnerships or future agreements or partnerships relating to DC1, plans
with respect to DC2, future potential partners and strategic alliances,
increases in sales efforts, any future conference attendance, and the
completion of and use of proceeds from the Private Placement.
Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information by their nature
are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2020 13:15 ET ( 18:15 GMT)
