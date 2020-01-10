PRESS RELEASE: AMPD Ventures Announces up to CAD $950,000 Private Placement

10.01.2020 - 21:29 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

21:29

15:29

20:29

PRESS RELEASE: AMPD Ventures Announces up to CAD $950,000 Private PlacementDGAP-News: AMPD Ventures Inc. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousAMPD Ventures Announces up to CAD $950,000 Private Placement2020-01-10 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD"or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) *announces that itintends to completea private placement of up to 4,000,000 units (each, a "*Unit*") at a priceof CAD $0.2375 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD $950,000.00 (the"*Private Placement*").Each Unit will be composed of one common share of the Company (the"*Shares*")and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each suchwhole warrant, a "*Warrant*"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchaseone additional Share at a price of CAD $0.50 per Share for a period of 12months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.It is expected that all subscribers will rely on the exemption set out inSection 2.5 of National Instrument 45-106 to acquire the Units on a privateplacement basis_._Prior to the completion of the Private Placement, it is anticipated thatcertain subscribers that are shareholders of the Company will sell up to3,626,000 Shares at CAD $0.25 per Share from their personal holdings ,including the insiders described below, with the proceeds from such sale tobe used to acquire an equal number of Units under the Private Placement.The Private Placement is subject to regulatory approval, including CanadianSecurities Exchange approval, and all securities sold pursuant to thePrivate Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period.Anthony Brown, CEO of the Company, and Paul Mari, VP Operations of theCompany, are expected to participate in the Private Placement and to eachpurchase 363,000 Units for an aggregate of 726,000 Units using the proceedsfrom the sale described above to fund the purchase. The participation in thePrivate Placement by the insiders constitutes a "related party transaction"as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - _Protection of MinoritySecurity Holders in Special Transactions_ ("61-101").In conducting their review and approval process with respect to the sale andissuance of 726,000 Units to the insiders, disinterested directors of theCompany (i.e., those other than the insiders participating in the PrivatePlacement) will approve such sale and issuance of Units. The PrivatePlacement is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholderapproval requirements of 61-101 as, among other things, neither the fairmarket value of the securities issued to related parties nor theconsideration for such securities exceed 25% of the Company's marketcapitalization.Mr. Brown owns or controls 10.08% of the issued and outstanding Shares on anon-diluted basis and 15.62% on an as-converted basis. Following the closingof the Private Placement, Mr. Brown would own or control 8.52% of the issuedand outstanding Share on a non-diluted basis and 14.61% on an as-convertedbasis, assuming Mr. Brown sells 363,000 Shares prior to the PrivatePlacement, purchases 363,000 Units and the Company sells an aggregate of4,000,000 Units.Mr. Mari owns or controls 9.78% of the issued and outstanding Share on anon-diluted basis and 10.32% on an as-converted basis. Following the closingof the Private Placement, Mr. Mari would own or control 8.79% of the issuedand outstanding Share on a non-diluted basis and 9.71% on an as-convertedbasis, assuming Mr. Mari sells 363,000 Shares prior to the PrivatePlacement, purchases 363,000 Units and the Company sells an aggregate of4,000,000 Units.A material change report in connection with the Private Placement will befiled less than 21 days before the closing of the Private Placement. TheCompany believes this shorter period is reasonable and necessary in thecircumstances as the Company wishes to complete the Private Placement in atimely manner.This Private Placement replaces the private placement previously announcedon November 26th, 2019, which was terminated by the Company.The proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used forexpansion, key staff hiring, and general working capital purposes.*About AMPD Ventures Inc.*AMPD specializes in providing high performance cloud and compute solutionsfor low latency applications, including video games and eSports, digitalanimation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis andvisualization.*ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS *_/s/ "Anthony Brown"_Anthony BrownCEO & DirectorAMPD Ventures Inc.info@ampd.tech | Tel: 604-332-3329For more information on AMPD, please contact:Satnam BrarTel: 604-332-3329 ext. 3satnam.brar@ampd.techOr visit http://www.ampd.tech [1]The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of thisrelease.*Cautionary Statement*Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking statements orinformation within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws.Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and forward-lookinginformation can be identified by the use of words such as "plans","expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts","intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof orvariations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions,events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occuror be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information herein include,but are not limited, to statements or information with respect to thecompletion of the Private Placement, aggregate sale of Units and receipt ofproceeds from the Private Placement, the use of proceeds of the PrivatePlacement, the exemption used by purchasers under the Private Placement, thesale of shares by the purchasers under the Private Placement and theparticipation in the Private Placement of insiders of the Company.Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information by their natureare based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertaintiesand other factors which may cause the actual results, performance orachievements of the Company to be materially different from any futureresults, performance or achievements expressed or implied by suchforward-looking statements or information. We have made certain assumptionsabout the forward-looking statements and information, including receipt ofall approvals required for the Private Placement and ability to complete thePrivate Placement. Although our management believes that the assumptionsmade and the expectations represented by such statements or information arereasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements orinformation will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more ofthe risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlyingassumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from thosedescribed in forward-looking statements or information. These risks,uncertainties and other factors include the ability to complete the PrivatePlacement and receive the approvals necessary to complete the PrivatePlacement and those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors"in the Company's Form 2A Listing Statement dated October 17, 2019 and "Riskand Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion andAnalysis filed on SEDAR.There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or informationwill prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differmaterially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, youshould not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements orinformation contained herein. Except as required by law, we do not expect toupdate forward-looking statements and information continually as conditionschange and you are referred to the full discussion of the Company's businesscontained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatoryauthorities in Canada.All forward looking statements and information contained in this NewsRelease are qualified by this cautionary statement.THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FORDISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWS WIRES SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THEUNITED STATES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBEDHEREIN.*SOURCE:* AMPD Ventures Inc.News Source: Issuer Direct2020-01-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: AMPD Ventures Inc.United StatesEQS News ID: 951537End of News DGAP News Service951537 2020-01-101: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5f9b224fd35b9c1c632e5242ae1aa2b2&application_id=951537&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 10, 2020ET (GMT)