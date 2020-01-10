PRESS RELEASE: AMPD Ventures Announces up to CAD $950,000 Private Placement
DGAP-News: AMPD Ventures Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AMPD Ventures Announces up to CAD $950,000 Private Placement
2020-01-10 / 21:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD"
or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) *announces that itintends to complete
a private placement of up to 4,000,000 units (each, a "*Unit*") at a price
of CAD $0.2375 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to CAD $950,000.00 (the
"*Private Placement*").
Each Unit will be composed of one common share of the Company (the
"*Shares*")and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each such
whole warrant, a "*Warrant*"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase
one additional Share at a price of CAD $0.50 per Share for a period of 12
months from the date of closing of the Private Placement.
It is expected that all subscribers will rely on the exemption set out in
Section 2.5 of National Instrument 45-106 to acquire the Units on a private
placement basis_._
Prior to the completion of the Private Placement, it is anticipated that
certain subscribers that are shareholders of the Company will sell up to
3,626,000 Shares at CAD $0.25 per Share from their personal holdings ,
including the insiders described below, with the proceeds from such sale to
be used to acquire an equal number of Units under the Private Placement.
The Private Placement is subject to regulatory approval, including Canadian
Securities Exchange approval, and all securities sold pursuant to the
Private Placement will be subject to a four-month hold period.
Anthony Brown, CEO of the Company, and Paul Mari, VP Operations of the
Company, are expected to participate in the Private Placement and to each
purchase 363,000 Units for an aggregate of 726,000 Units using the proceeds
from the sale described above to fund the purchase. The participation in the
Private Placement by the insiders constitutes a "related party transaction"
as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - _Protection of Minority
Security Holders in Special Transactions_ ("61-101").
In conducting their review and approval process with respect to the sale and
issuance of 726,000 Units to the insiders, disinterested directors of the
Company (i.e., those other than the insiders participating in the Private
Placement) will approve such sale and issuance of Units. The Private
Placement is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder
approval requirements of 61-101 as, among other things, neither the fair
market value of the securities issued to related parties nor the
consideration for such securities exceed 25% of the Company's market
capitalization.
Mr. Brown owns or controls 10.08% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a
non-diluted basis and 15.62% on an as-converted basis. Following the closing
of the Private Placement, Mr. Brown would own or control 8.52% of the issued
and outstanding Share on a non-diluted basis and 14.61% on an as-converted
basis, assuming Mr. Brown sells 363,000 Shares prior to the Private
Placement, purchases 363,000 Units and the Company sells an aggregate of
4,000,000 Units.
Mr. Mari owns or controls 9.78% of the issued and outstanding Share on a
non-diluted basis and 10.32% on an as-converted basis. Following the closing
of the Private Placement, Mr. Mari would own or control 8.79% of the issued
and outstanding Share on a non-diluted basis and 9.71% on an as-converted
basis, assuming Mr. Mari sells 363,000 Shares prior to the Private
Placement, purchases 363,000 Units and the Company sells an aggregate of
4,000,000 Units.
A material change report in connection with the Private Placement will be
filed less than 21 days before the closing of the Private Placement. The
Company believes this shorter period is reasonable and necessary in the
circumstances as the Company wishes to complete the Private Placement in a
timely manner.
This Private Placement replaces the private placement previously announced
on November 26th, 2019, which was terminated by the Company.
The proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to be used for
expansion, key staff hiring, and general working capital purposes.
*About AMPD Ventures Inc.*
AMPD specializes in providing high performance cloud and compute solutions
for low latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital
animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and
visualization.
*ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS *
_/s/ "Anthony Brown"_
Anthony Brown
CEO & Director
AMPD Ventures Inc.
info@ampd.tech | Tel: 604-332-3329
For more information on AMPD, please contact:
Satnam Brar
Tel: 604-332-3329 ext. 3
satnam.brar@ampd.tech
Or visit http://www.ampd.tech [1]
The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this
release.
*Cautionary Statement*
Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking statements or
information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws.
Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and forward-looking
information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans",
"expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts",
"intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or
variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions,
events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur
or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information herein include,
but are not limited, to statements or information with respect to the
completion of the Private Placement, aggregate sale of Units and receipt of
proceeds from the Private Placement, the use of proceeds of the Private
Placement, the exemption used by purchasers under the Private Placement, the
sale of shares by the purchasers under the Private Placement and the
participation in the Private Placement of insiders of the Company.
Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information by their nature
are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements or information. We have made certain assumptions
about the forward-looking statements and information, including receipt of
all approvals required for the Private Placement and ability to complete the
Private Placement. Although our management believes that the assumptions
made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are
reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements or
information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of
the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying
assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those
described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks,
uncertainties and other factors include the ability to complete the Private
Placement and receive the approvals necessary to complete the Private
Placement and those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors"
in the Company's Form 2A Listing Statement dated October 17, 2019 and "Risk
and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management Discussion and
Analysis filed on SEDAR.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information
will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ
materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you
should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or
information contained herein. Except as required by law, we do not expect to
update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions
change and you are referred to the full discussion of the Company's business
contained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatory
authorities in Canada.
All forward looking statements and information contained in this News
Release are qualified by this cautionary statement.
THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR
DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWS WIRES SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE
UNITED STATES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED
HEREIN.
*SOURCE:* AMPD Ventures Inc.
News Source: Issuer Direct
2020-01-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AMPD Ventures Inc.
United States
EQS News ID: 951537
End of News DGAP News Service
951537 2020-01-10
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5f9b224fd35b9c1c632e5242ae1aa2b2&application_id=951537&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 10, 2020 15:29 ET ( 20:29 GMT)
DAX ®13.483,31-0,09%TecDAX ®3.105,16+0,32%Dow Jones28.823,77-0,46%NASDAQ 1008.966,64-0,26%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: AMPD Ventures Announces up to CAD $950,000 Private Placement
PRESS RELEASE: AMPD Ventures Announces up to CAD $950,000 Private Placement
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Börsenpunk: Die Favoriten für 2020 - auf diese Aktien müssen Sie setzen
08:5510.01. 18:16
Most Actives: Lufthansa, K+S, RWE
03:5310.01. 18:14
Dow erstmals über 29.000 Punkten
01:4010.01. 17:10
Aktie im Fokus: Starker Ausblick von Ryanair beflügelt Airline-Aktien
01:0410.01. 15:10
Die Zwermann-Analyse: Die Märkte des Jahres 2020
14:5710.01. 15:09
RWE vor Milliardenentschädigung im Kohleausstieg
01:1810.01. 13:27
DAX auf Rekordjagd?
07:2710.01. 13:26
Analyser to go: SocGen erwartet höhere Profitabilität bei Dürr
01:4010.01. 12:50
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 10.01.2020
01:0510.01. 12:17
Frische Kaufsignale bei Best Buy - HeavytraderZ
05:3310.01. 12:16
Dax in Wartestellung vor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht - RWE obenauf
01:3010.01. 11:10
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?