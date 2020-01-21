PRESS RELEASE: AMPD Ventures Inc. Formally Announces Plans for Second Sustainable Data Centre, AMPD DC2

21.01.2020 - 15:02 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: AMPD Ventures Inc. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousAMPD Ventures Inc. Formally Announces Plans for Second Sustainable DataCentre, AMPD DC22020-01-21 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD"or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) *is pleased to formally announce that,due to better-than-expected demand for its first sustainable data centre,AMPD DC1, plans for AMPD's second data centre ("DC2") have been accelerated.As with DC1, DC2 is being developed through a strategic partnership betweenAMPD and Hynes Developments Inc ("Hynes"). Hynes has been specializing indeveloping forward-looking mixed use buildings in partnership witharchitects such as the renowned Arthur Erickson since 1988, seeking tooptimize the relationship between built environments and the communitiesthat utilize them. DC2 continues AMPD's and Hynes' commitment to developinga more sustainable approach to urban data. Systems within the data centreswill capture the heat generated by the servers and re-purpose it for use inthe surrounding residential buildings, as well as producing clean drinkingwater."As high-performance computing requirements become an ever more ubiquitouscomponent of modern urban life, proximity to next-generation computingresources will be a key factor in determining where the jobs andentertainment of the future will be created," said Stephen Hynes, CEO ofHynes Developments. "The combination of our real estate development trackrecord and AMPD's expertise in high-performance computing enables thesesolutions to exist right where people want to live, work, and play in a waythat contributes positively to the environment."Hynes purchased 1508 W 2nd Avenue, adjacent to the current DC1 location at1540 W 2nd Avenue in August 2019. It is expected that plans will besubmitted to the city for approval by the end of this month, and that DC2will be operational during the second half of 2020.DC2 is expected to offer up to six times the capacity of DC1, with 1.2megawatts of available power. At full utilization, it is expected that DC2could generate up to CAD $1.4M per month of top line revenue for AMPD,taking the total monthly revenue target, assuming full utilization, acrossDC1 and DC2 up to CAD$1.6M. The proximity of the two data centres createssignificant operational economies of scale.AMPD's urban data centre approach represents other benefits when it comes toproviding infrastructure for the latest low-latency applications."AMPD's mission is to eradicate latency wherever and however we can," saidAMPD CEO, Anthony Brown. "Part of that mission involves reducing thedistance between our servers and the people and companies using thoseservers. For example, an eSport athlete playing a game on AMPD's networkmight be sitting a few miles away from the data centre, as opposed tohundreds of miles away with current commodity cloud."Previously announced plans for building a data centre on the North ShoreCampus of Capilano University are also progressing.*About AMPD Ventures Inc.*AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutionsfor low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digitalanimation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis andvisualization. For further information concerning the company and itsbusiness, please see the long-form prospectus dated October 11th, 2019,supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the prospectuswas filed under the company's profile at SEDAR.*For more information on AMPD, please contact:*Satnam BrarTel: 604-332-3329 ext. 3satnam.brar@ampd.techor visit http://www.ampd.tech [1]*About Hynes Developments.*Hynes Developments is a nimble, innovative, research-oriented developmentcompany focused on creating environments that are responsive to the needs ofpeople and communities. Hynes understands how architecture, technology andurban form influence the lives and well-being of the people they serve, witha focus on creating developments that are socially, environmentally andeconomically sensitive within local and global contexts.For more information contact info@hynesdevelopments.com.*ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS*/s/ "Anthony Brown"Anthony BrownCEO & DirectorAMPD Ventures Inc.info@ampd.tech | Tel: 604-332-3329The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of thisrelease.*Cautionary Statement*Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking statements orinformation within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws.Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and forward-lookinginformation can be identified by the use of words such as "plans","expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts","intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof orvariations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions,events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occuror be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information herein include,but are not limited, to statements or information with respect to plans withrespect to DC2, including submitting plans for DC2, the timing of having DC2operational and the expected capacity and revenue from DC2, expected revenuefrom DC1, and any other future data centres.Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information by their natureare based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertaintiesand other factors which may cause the actual results, performance orachievements of the Company to be materially different from any futureresults, performance or achievements expressed or implied by suchforward-looking statements or information. We have made certain assumptionsabout the forward-looking statements and information, including the abilityto receive required approvals and timing to have DC2 operational, andability to generate the revenue from DC1 and DC2. Although our managementbelieves that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by suchstatements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that theforward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate.Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factorsmaterialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actualresults may vary materially from those described in forward-lookingstatements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factorsinclude, inability to obtain approvals required to have DC2 operational,ability to generate revenue from DC1 and DC2, the price it will be able tocharge customers, demand for its products, and those factors discussed inthe section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 2A ListingStatement dated October 17, 2019 and "Risk and Uncertainties" in theCompany's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or informationwill prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differmaterially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, youshould not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements orinformation contained herein. Except as required by law, we do not expect toupdate forward-looking statements and information continually as conditionschange and you are referred to the full discussion of the Company's businesscontained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatoryauthorities in Canada._All forward looking statements and information contained in this NewsRelease are qualified by this cautionary statement._*SOURCE: *AMPD Ventures Inc.News Source: Issuer Direct2020-01-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: AMPD Ventures Inc.United StatesEQS News ID: 957935End of News DGAP News Service957935 2020-01-211: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc5374703c2a8975a41d4cb98709bd05&application_id=957935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 21, 2020ET (GMT)