PRESS RELEASE: AMPD Ventures Inc. Formally Announces Plans for Second Sustainable Data Centre, AMPD DC2
DGAP-News: AMPD Ventures Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AMPD Ventures Inc. Formally Announces Plans for Second Sustainable Data
Centre, AMPD DC2
2020-01-21 / 15:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD"
or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) *is pleased to formally announce that,
due to better-than-expected demand for its first sustainable data centre,
AMPD DC1, plans for AMPD's second data centre ("DC2") have been accelerated.
As with DC1, DC2 is being developed through a strategic partnership between
AMPD and Hynes Developments Inc ("Hynes"). Hynes has been specializing in
developing forward-looking mixed use buildings in partnership with
architects such as the renowned Arthur Erickson since 1988, seeking to
optimize the relationship between built environments and the communities
that utilize them. DC2 continues AMPD's and Hynes' commitment to developing
a more sustainable approach to urban data. Systems within the data centres
will capture the heat generated by the servers and re-purpose it for use in
the surrounding residential buildings, as well as producing clean drinking
water.
"As high-performance computing requirements become an ever more ubiquitous
component of modern urban life, proximity to next-generation computing
resources will be a key factor in determining where the jobs and
entertainment of the future will be created," said Stephen Hynes, CEO of
Hynes Developments. "The combination of our real estate development track
record and AMPD's expertise in high-performance computing enables these
solutions to exist right where people want to live, work, and play in a way
that contributes positively to the environment."
Hynes purchased 1508 W 2nd Avenue, adjacent to the current DC1 location at
1540 W 2nd Avenue in August 2019. It is expected that plans will be
submitted to the city for approval by the end of this month, and that DC2
will be operational during the second half of 2020.
DC2 is expected to offer up to six times the capacity of DC1, with 1.2
megawatts of available power. At full utilization, it is expected that DC2
could generate up to CAD $1.4M per month of top line revenue for AMPD,
taking the total monthly revenue target, assuming full utilization, across
DC1 and DC2 up to CAD$1.6M. The proximity of the two data centres creates
significant operational economies of scale.
AMPD's urban data centre approach represents other benefits when it comes to
providing infrastructure for the latest low-latency applications.
"AMPD's mission is to eradicate latency wherever and however we can," said
AMPD CEO, Anthony Brown. "Part of that mission involves reducing the
distance between our servers and the people and companies using those
servers. For example, an eSport athlete playing a game on AMPD's network
might be sitting a few miles away from the data centre, as opposed to
hundreds of miles away with current commodity cloud."
Previously announced plans for building a data centre on the North Shore
Campus of Capilano University are also progressing.
*About AMPD Ventures Inc.*
AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutions
for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital
animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and
visualization. For further information concerning the company and its
business, please see the long-form prospectus dated October 11th, 2019,
supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the prospectus
was filed under the company's profile at SEDAR.
*For more information on AMPD, please contact:*
Satnam Brar
Tel: 604-332-3329 ext. 3
satnam.brar@ampd.tech
or visit http://www.ampd.tech [1]
*About Hynes Developments.*
Hynes Developments is a nimble, innovative, research-oriented development
company focused on creating environments that are responsive to the needs of
people and communities. Hynes understands how architecture, technology and
urban form influence the lives and well-being of the people they serve, with
a focus on creating developments that are socially, environmentally and
economically sensitive within local and global contexts.
For more information contact info@hynesdevelopments.com.
*ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS*
/s/ "Anthony Brown"
Anthony Brown
CEO & Director
AMPD Ventures Inc.
info@ampd.tech | Tel: 604-332-3329
The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this
release.
*Cautionary Statement*
Certain statements made herein may contain forward-looking statements or
information within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities laws.
Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and forward-looking
information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans",
"expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts",
"intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negatives thereof or
variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions,
events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur
or be achieved. Forward-looking statements or information herein include,
but are not limited, to statements or information with respect to plans with
respect to DC2, including submitting plans for DC2, the timing of having DC2
operational and the expected capacity and revenue from DC2, expected revenue
from DC1, and any other future data centres.
Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information by their nature
are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties
and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such
forward-looking statements or information. We have made certain assumptions
about the forward-looking statements and information, including the ability
to receive required approvals and timing to have DC2 operational, and
ability to generate the revenue from DC1 and DC2. Although our management
believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such
statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the
forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate.
Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual
results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking
statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors
include, inability to obtain approvals required to have DC2 operational,
ability to generate revenue from DC1 and DC2, the price it will be able to
charge customers, demand for its products, and those factors discussed in
the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Form 2A Listing
Statement dated October 17, 2019 and "Risk and Uncertainties" in the
Company's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR.
There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information
will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ
materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you
should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements or
information contained herein. Except as required by law, we do not expect to
update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions
change and you are referred to the full discussion of the Company's business
contained in the Company's reports filed with the securities regulatory
authorities in Canada.
_All forward looking statements and information contained in this News
Release are qualified by this cautionary statement._
*SOURCE: *AMPD Ventures Inc.
News Source: Issuer Direct
2020-01-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AMPD Ventures Inc.
United States
EQS News ID: 957935
End of News DGAP News Service
957935 2020-01-21
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc5374703c2a8975a41d4cb98709bd05&application_id=957935&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 21, 2020 09:02 ET ( 14:02 GMT)
