PRESS RELEASE: Aurania Announces It Has Applied for Mineral Concessions in Peru
DGAP-News: Aurania Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Aurania Announces It Has Applied for Mineral Concessions in Peru
2020-01-17 / 13:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Toronto, Ontario(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) - Aurania Resources
Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company")
announces that it has applied for mineral concessions in northern Peru.
Based on a preliminary review of the grass roots exploration completed to
date at Aurania's Lost Cities - Cutucu Project in southeastern Ecuador,
applications have been made for mineral concessions along geological trend
in northern Peru. Aurania will provide updates in respect of the gold and
copper potential of these new concessions as work progresses.
The granting of these concessions may take six months or longer from the
date application was made to the actual grant date. However, sampling and
prospecting may commence immediately after the applications have been
submitted.
*About Aurania*
Aurania is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the
identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property
interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset,
The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic
Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern
Ecuador.
Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at
www.aurania.com [1] and www.sedar.com [2], as well as on Facebook at
https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/ [3], Twitter at
https://twitter.com/auranialtd [4], and LinkedIn at
https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd- [5].
For further information, please contact:
Carolyn Muir
Manager - Investor Services
Aurania Resources Ltd.
(416) 367-3200
carolyn.muir@aurania.com [6]
Dr. Richard Spencer
President
Aurania Resources Ltd.
(416) 367-3200
richard.spencer@aurania.com [7]
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as
that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
*Forward-Looking Statements *
This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves
substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are
beyond the control of Aurania. Forward-looking statements include estimates
and statements that describe Aurania's future plans, objectives or goals,
including words to the effect that Aurania or its management expects a
stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be
identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects",
"estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since
forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future
events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and
uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently
available to Aurania, Aurania provides no assurance that actual results will
meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors
involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events,
results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from
those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward
looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to,
Aurania's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration
results, potential mineralization, the corporation's portfolio, treasury,
management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the estimation of
mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the
commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that
could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking
information include, but are not limited to, failure to identify mineral
resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the
inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production
decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in
obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory,
environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to
fulfill the duty to accommodate indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating
to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in
equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in
commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and
operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks
involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those
risks set out in Aurania's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Aurania
believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the
forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue
reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of
the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such
events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Aurania disclaims
any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking
information, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, other than as required by law.
