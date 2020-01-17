PRESS RELEASE: Aurania Announces It Has Applied for Mineral Concessions in Peru

17.01.2020 - 13:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Aurania Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousAurania Announces It Has Applied for Mineral Concessions in Peru2020-01-17 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Toronto, Ontario(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) - Aurania ResourcesLtd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company")announces that it has applied for mineral concessions in northern Peru.Based on a preliminary review of the grass roots exploration completed todate at Aurania's Lost Cities - Cutucu Project in southeastern Ecuador,applications have been made for mineral concessions along geological trendin northern Peru. Aurania will provide updates in respect of the gold andcopper potential of these new concessions as work progresses.The granting of these concessions may take six months or longer from thedate application was made to the actual grant date. However, sampling andprospecting may commence immediately after the applications have beensubmitted.*About Aurania*Aurania is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in theidentification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral propertyinterests, with a focus on precious metals and copper. Its flagship asset,The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic MetallogenicBelt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeasternEcuador.Information on Aurania and technical reports are available atwww.aurania.com [1] and www.sedar.com [2], as well as on Facebook athttps://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/ [3], Twitter athttps://twitter.com/auranialtd [4], and LinkedIn athttps://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd- [5].For further information, please contact:Carolyn MuirManager - Investor ServicesAurania Resources Ltd.(416) 367-3200carolyn.muir@aurania.com [6]Dr. Richard SpencerPresidentAurania Resources Ltd.(416) 367-3200richard.spencer@aurania.com [7]Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (asthat term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) acceptsresponsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.*Forward-Looking Statements *This news release may contain forward-looking information that involvessubstantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which arebeyond the control of Aurania. Forward-looking statements include estimatesand statements that describe Aurania's future plans, objectives or goals,including words to the effect that Aurania or its management expects astated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may beidentified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects","estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Sinceforward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address futureevents and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks anduncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currentlyavailable to Aurania, Aurania provides no assurance that actual results willmeet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factorsinvolved with forward-looking information could cause actual events,results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially fromthose expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forwardlooking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to,Aurania's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, explorationresults, potential mineralization, the corporation's portfolio, treasury,management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the estimation ofmineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of thecommencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors thatcould cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-lookinginformation include, but are not limited to, failure to identify mineralresources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, theinability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a productiondecision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays inobtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory,environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability tofulfill the duty to accommodate indigenous peoples, uncertainties relatingto the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes inequity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations incommodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital andoperating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risksinvolved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and thoserisks set out in Aurania's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Auraniabelieves that the assumptions and factors used in preparing theforward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, unduereliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as ofthe date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that suchevents will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Aurania disclaimsany intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-lookinginformation, whether as a result of new information, future events orotherwise, other than as required by law.To view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51599 [8]Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view theassociated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51599News Source: Newsfile2020-01-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Aurania Resources Ltd.CanadaISIN: BMG069741020EQS News ID: 956241End of News DGAP News Service956241 2020-01-171: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=90d5699d83af88bf333cd86fb1059bdf&application_id=956241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7e82d07732a846e7c672ef31963483ef&application_id=956241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=27c23dc4f8a53972de3aa76525548112&application_id=956241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7c5be2ffe313254502d4a63304bdbff7&application_id=956241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ae97befed106426545cf2b3caabd0ef1&application_id=956241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news6: mailto:carolyn.muir@aurania.com7: mailto:richard.spencer@aurania.com8: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b1b7a6c5642c3ef88396e2c1035d7067&application_id=956241&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)