PRESS RELEASE: AURELIUS acquires electronic components businesses Distrelec and Nedis from Swiss Dätwyler Group

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s):
Miscellaneous
AURELIUS acquires electronic components businesses Distrelec and Nedis from
Swiss Dätwyler Group
2019-12-23 / 18:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*AURELIUS acquires electronic components businesses Distrelec and Nedis from
Swiss Dätwyler Group*
*- Acquired business units are leading distributors of electronics
components in Europe*
*- Revenues of EUR 275 million across 15 countries*
*- Fifth mid-market acquisition by AURELIUS in 2019 and renewed confirmation
of core competence in corporate carve-outs*
Munich, December 23, 2019 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
(ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) acquires Distrelec and Nedis businesses from Dätwyler
Group, which is listed on the Swiss stock exchange. With a total of about
850 employees the acquired business units generate annual revenues of
approximately EUR 275 million. The parties agreed not to disclose the
purchase price and the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter
of 2020.
*Distrelec*, headquartered in Manchester (UK) and Nänikon (CH), is a leading
B2B distributor of electronic and technical components with approximately
600 employees. Beyond its main markets of Switzerland and Sweden, the
company also has a strong market presence in 15 European countries. Its
product portfolio has a significant focus on MRO components and targets B2B
customers.
*Nedis, headquartered in *s'Hertogenbosch (NL) is a wholesaler for
electronic products. With approximately 250 employees. Nedis is a leading
wholesaler of electronic products marketed under the Nedis brand especially
in the Netherlands, France and Scandinavia. The company has already been
operationally realigned in the past by several initiatives, amongst them a
complete rebranding in 2018. This strategy shall be continued to further
position Nedis as a successful category manager in the European market.
"This acquisition enables us to further strengthen our position as a
specialist in the carve-out of non-core divisions. The acquired businesses
offer great potential and we are looking forward to help the company achieve
its full potential," said AURELIUS CEO Dr. Dirk Markus. "All in we have
bought five new strategically interesting businesses in 2019. We see further
attractive opportunities for acquisitions, as well as on the exit side, for
2020."
AURELIUS will support the acquired businesses, both financially and
operationally to ensure a seamless transition after the carve-out from
Dätwyler Group. It is our aim to establish them as successful standalone
companies and bring them on a sustainable growth path. The transaction
perfectly fits into the AURELIUS mid-market investment focus.
AURELIUS was advised on the transaction by PwC (M&A), OC&C (commercial),
KPMG (tax), Lenz & Staehelin and Linklaters (legal M&A) , Deloitte
(pension), diva-e (e-commerce), digatus (IT) and Euro Transaction Solutions
(insurance).
*ABOUT AURELIUS*
AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich,
London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006,
AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international
multi-asset manager.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker
symbol: AR4) is the listed entity within AURELIUS Group and focuses on
investing in mid-market corporate carve-outs and platform build-ups in a
broad range of industries. With a team of more than 80 in-house operations
experts, AURELIUS actively supports its portfolio companies in their
long-term development. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 23
portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 13,000 people
and generate annual revenues of approx. EUR 3.5 billion. The shares of
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges. The
company's market capitalisation is approx. EUR 1.1 billion (as of December
2019).
AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate
opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in leveraged buyouts
usually in succession or corporate spin-off situations. AURELIUS Real Estate
Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be
increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance
Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing flexible debt
solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe.
With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides
comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.
To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de [1].
*CONTACT*
AURELIUS Group
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55
E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de
2019-12-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg,
Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 942903
End of News DGAP News Service
942903 2019-12-23
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a5a74ea8a48671fadeaf8f187a2d6873&application_id=942903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 12:05 ET ( 17:05 GMT)
