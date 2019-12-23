PRESS RELEASE: AURELIUS acquires electronic components businesses Distrelec and Nedis from Swiss Dätwyler Group

23.12.2019 - 18:05 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s):MiscellaneousAURELIUS acquires electronic components businesses Distrelec and Nedis fromSwiss Dätwyler Group2019-12-23 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*AURELIUS acquires electronic components businesses Distrelec and Nedis fromSwiss Dätwyler Group**- Acquired business units are leading distributors of electronicscomponents in Europe**- Revenues of EUR 275 million across 15 countries**- Fifth mid-market acquisition by AURELIUS in 2019 and renewed confirmationof core competence in corporate carve-outs*Munich, December 23, 2019 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA(ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) acquires Distrelec and Nedis businesses from DätwylerGroup, which is listed on the Swiss stock exchange. With a total of about850 employees the acquired business units generate annual revenues ofapproximately EUR 275 million. The parties agreed not to disclose thepurchase price and the transaction is expected to close in the first quarterof 2020.*Distrelec*, headquartered in Manchester (UK) and Nänikon (CH), is a leadingB2B distributor of electronic and technical components with approximately600 employees. Beyond its main markets of Switzerland and Sweden, thecompany also has a strong market presence in 15 European countries. Itsproduct portfolio has a significant focus on MRO components and targets B2Bcustomers.*Nedis, headquartered in *s'Hertogenbosch (NL) is a wholesaler forelectronic products. With approximately 250 employees. Nedis is a leadingwholesaler of electronic products marketed under the Nedis brand especiallyin the Netherlands, France and Scandinavia. The company has already beenoperationally realigned in the past by several initiatives, amongst them acomplete rebranding in 2018. This strategy shall be continued to furtherposition Nedis as a successful category manager in the European market."This acquisition enables us to further strengthen our position as aspecialist in the carve-out of non-core divisions. The acquired businessesoffer great potential and we are looking forward to help the company achieveits full potential," said AURELIUS CEO Dr. Dirk Markus. "All in we havebought five new strategically interesting businesses in 2019. We see furtherattractive opportunities for acquisitions, as well as on the exit side, for2020."AURELIUS will support the acquired businesses, both financially andoperationally to ensure a seamless transition after the carve-out fromDätwyler Group. It is our aim to establish them as successful standalonecompanies and bring them on a sustainable growth path. The transactionperfectly fits into the AURELIUS mid-market investment focus.AURELIUS was advised on the transaction by PwC (M&A), OC&C (commercial),KPMG (tax), Lenz & Staehelin and Linklaters (legal M&A) , Deloitte(pension), diva-e (e-commerce), digatus (IT) and Euro Transaction Solutions(insurance).*ABOUT AURELIUS*AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich,London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006,AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an internationalmulti-asset manager.AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, tickersymbol: AR4) is the listed entity within AURELIUS Group and focuses oninvesting in mid-market corporate carve-outs and platform build-ups in abroad range of industries. With a team of more than 80 in-house operationsexperts, AURELIUS actively supports its portfolio companies in theirlong-term development. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 23portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 13,000 peopleand generate annual revenues of approx. EUR 3.5 billion. The shares ofAURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges. Thecompany's market capitalisation is approx. EUR 1.1 billion (as of December2019).AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estateopportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in leveraged buyoutsusually in succession or corporate spin-off situations. AURELIUS Real EstateOpportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can beincreased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS FinanceCompany is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing flexible debtsolutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe.With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS providescomprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de [1].*CONTACT*AURELIUS GroupAnke BanaschewskiInvestor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsPhone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de2019-12-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaALudwig-Ganghofer-Straße 682031 GrünwaldGermanyPhone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.deInternet: www.aureliusinvest.deISIN: DE000A0JK2A8WKN: A0JK2AListed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg,Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 942903End of News DGAP News Service942903 2019-12-231: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a5a74ea8a48671fadeaf8f187a2d6873&application_id=942903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)