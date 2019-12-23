DAX ®13.318,90+0,81%TecDAX ®3.050,71+0,15%Dow Jones28.455,09+0,28%NASDAQ 1008.678,49+0,43%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: AURELIUS makes Christmas donation of EUR 68,000 this year to the charitable...
PRESS RELEASE: AURELIUS makes Christmas donation of EUR 68,000 this year to the charitable association AVICENNA Kultur- und Hilfswerk e.V.
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s):
Miscellaneous
AURELIUS makes Christmas donation of EUR 68,000 this year to the charitable
association AVICENNA Kultur- und Hilfswerk e.V.
2019-12-23 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*AURELIUS makes Christmas donation of EUR 68,000 this year to the charitable
association AVICENNA Kultur- und Hilfswerk e.V. *
*- *The donation is financing the AURELIUS School for Syrian refugee
children in Turkey
- Additional psychological counselling and physiotherapy to help the
children overcome traumatic war experiences and injuries
Munich, December 23, 2019 - On the occasion of this year's AURELIUS
Christmas party, employees and the Executive Board donated EUR 68,000 to the
charitable association AVICENNA Kultur- und Hilfswerk. The donation will
mainly benefit the AURELIUS School, which is operated by Avicenna in western
Turkey. The association AURELIUS Refugee Initiative established by AURELIUS
employees and the Executive Board in 2015 has financed the school since
2017.
Thanks to the donations, around 50 refugee children are currently receiving
instruction at the AURELIUS school. Classes in Arabic and mathematics should
provide the Syrian civil war refugees with better educational prospects
close to their home country of Syria. In addition, the children are
receiving psychological counselling. The school also offers evening classes
for women and a preschool class.
Around 4 million Syrian refugees currently live in Turkey. In theory,
refugee children can attend school in Turkey. However, administrative
obstacles, a lack of transportation options and language problems often mean
that these children cannot really take part in state-run education. Most of
the refugee children do not speak Turkish and have limited prospects of
success at a Turkish school as a result. The majority of the children over
the age of 10 work as day laborers in agriculture instead of going to
school.
The association Avicenna Kultur- und Hilfswerk was founded by Dr. Djavad
Kermani and his family in 1989 to carry out and coordinate cultural, medical
and charitable projects and activities. Since 2015, Avicenna has focused on
supporting refugees on location and helping people "on their way to a better
life." It provides medical care, aid in acute cases of poverty and need, and
educational opportunities in the refugee camps.
For more information, visit:
http://aureliusinvest.de/aurelius-refugee-initiative/ [1]
*AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V.*
Employees and the Executive Board of AURELIUS Holding established the
charitable association AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V. at the end of 2015.
The association is financed by donations from employees and the Executive
Board of AURELIUS. The aim of the association is to sponsor various aid
projects that provide humanitarian aid and financial support to refugees on
their path to a safer life.
http://aureliusinvest.de/en/aurelius-refugee-initiative/ [2]
Contact: ari@aureliusinvest.com
*ABOUT AURELIUS*
AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich,
London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006,
AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international
multi-asset manager.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, ticker
symbol: AR4) is the listed entity within AURELIUS Group and focuses on
investing in mid-market corporate carve-outs and platform build-ups in a
broad range of industries. With a team of more than 80 in-house operations
experts, AURELIUS actively supports its portfolio companies in their
long-term development. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 23
portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 13,000 people
and generate annual revenues of approx. EUR 3.5 billion. The shares of
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges. The
company's market capitalisation is approx. EUR 1.1 billion (as of December
2019).
AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estate
opportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in leveraged buyouts
usually in succession or corporate spin-off situations. AURELIUS Real Estate
Opportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can be
increased in the long-term by means of active management. AURELIUS Finance
Company is an alternative direct lender, focused on providing flexible debt
solutions to small and mid-market firms across Europe.
With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V., AURELIUS provides
comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.
To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.de [3].
*CONTACT*
AURELIUS Group
Anke Banaschewski
Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 (89) 544799 - 0
Fax: +49 (89) 544799 - 55
E-mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de
2019-12-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6
82031 Grünwald
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0
Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55
E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de
Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de
ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8
WKN: A0JK2A
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg,
Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 942163
End of News DGAP News Service
942163 2019-12-23
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cc08271f3c16665c15e42746948ed53f&application_id=942163&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cda1c5d39f8b29d559237dec38e20a74&application_id=942163&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a5a74ea8a48671fadeaf8f187a2d6873&application_id=942163&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 01:30 ET ( 06:30 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|36,84
|-0,65%
|EUR
|-0,24
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|25.09.
|BERENBERG
|Positiv
|30.08.
|HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER
|Positiv
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Börsenjahr 2020: An Aktien führt kein Weg vorbei?!
05:4323.12. 00:43
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Letzte volle Handelswoche mit kleinem Gewinn im Dax
01:4420.12. 16:43
Markt-Ausblick: Das hält 2020 für Anleger bereit
07:5320.12. 16:41
Most Actives: Nel, BioNTech und Deutsche Bank
04:2220.12. 16:40
Weihnachtsgrüße vom Börsenpunk: Total, Coty, Einhell, Monster, Anta & Co - diese Aktien gehören unter den Baum
08:1720.12. 15:05
HeavytraderZ: So war unser Börsenjahr 2019
06:2820.12. 14:30
Aktie im Fokus: Nike nach starken Quartalszahlen unter Druck
01:0720.12. 14:10
Analyser to go: Independent Research von Südzucker-Zahlen begeistert
01:4620.12. 12:10
Verbraucher bleiben in Konsumlaune - Sorgen um Negativzinsen
01:2920.12. 12:10
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 20.12.2019
00:5920.12. 11:40
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 52 - stehen?