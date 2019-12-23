PRESS RELEASE: AURELIUS makes Christmas donation of EUR 68,000 this year to the charitable association AVICENNA Kultur- und Hilfswerk e.V.

23.12.2019 - 07:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s):MiscellaneousAURELIUS makes Christmas donation of EUR 68,000 this year to the charitableassociation AVICENNA Kultur- und Hilfswerk e.V.2019-12-23 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*AURELIUS makes Christmas donation of EUR 68,000 this year to the charitableassociation AVICENNA Kultur- und Hilfswerk e.V. **- *The donation is financing the AURELIUS School for Syrian refugeechildren in Turkey- Additional psychological counselling and physiotherapy to help thechildren overcome traumatic war experiences and injuriesMunich, December 23, 2019 - On the occasion of this year's AURELIUSChristmas party, employees and the Executive Board donated EUR 68,000 to thecharitable association AVICENNA Kultur- und Hilfswerk. The donation willmainly benefit the AURELIUS School, which is operated by Avicenna in westernTurkey. The association AURELIUS Refugee Initiative established by AURELIUSemployees and the Executive Board in 2015 has financed the school since2017.Thanks to the donations, around 50 refugee children are currently receivinginstruction at the AURELIUS school. Classes in Arabic and mathematics shouldprovide the Syrian civil war refugees with better educational prospectsclose to their home country of Syria. In addition, the children arereceiving psychological counselling. The school also offers evening classesfor women and a preschool class.Around 4 million Syrian refugees currently live in Turkey. In theory,refugee children can attend school in Turkey. However, administrativeobstacles, a lack of transportation options and language problems often meanthat these children cannot really take part in state-run education. Most ofthe refugee children do not speak Turkish and have limited prospects ofsuccess at a Turkish school as a result. The majority of the children overthe age of 10 work as day laborers in agriculture instead of going toschool.The association Avicenna Kultur- und Hilfswerk was founded by Dr. DjavadKermani and his family in 1989 to carry out and coordinate cultural, medicaland charitable projects and activities. Since 2015, Avicenna has focused onsupporting refugees on location and helping people "on their way to a betterlife." It provides medical care, aid in acute cases of poverty and need, andeducational opportunities in the refugee camps.For more information, visit:http://aureliusinvest.de/aurelius-refugee-initiative/ [1]*AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V.*Employees and the Executive Board of AURELIUS Holding established thecharitable association AURELIUS Refugee Initiative e.V. at the end of 2015.The association is financed by donations from employees and the ExecutiveBoard of AURELIUS. The aim of the association is to sponsor various aidprojects that provide humanitarian aid and financial support to refugees ontheir path to a safer life.http://aureliusinvest.de/en/aurelius-refugee-initiative/ [2]Contact: ari@aureliusinvest.com*ABOUT AURELIUS*AURELIUS Group is a pan-European investment group with offices in Munich,London, Stockholm, Madrid and Amsterdam. Since it was founded in 2006,AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an internationalmulti-asset manager.AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, tickersymbol: AR4) is the listed entity within AURELIUS Group and focuses oninvesting in mid-market corporate carve-outs and platform build-ups in abroad range of industries. With a team of more than 80 in-house operationsexperts, AURELIUS actively supports its portfolio companies in theirlong-term development. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 23portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 13,000 peopleand generate annual revenues of approx. EUR 3.5 billion. The shares ofAURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges. Thecompany's market capitalisation is approx. EUR 1.1 billion (as of December2019).AURELIUS Group also operates in the areas of growth capital, real estateopportunities and debt. AURELIUS Growth Capital invests in leveraged buyoutsusually in succession or corporate spin-off situations. AURELIUS Real EstateOpportunities focuses on real estate investments, the value of which can beincreased in the long-term by means of active management. 