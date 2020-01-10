DAX ®13.483,31-0,09%TecDAX ®3.105,16+0,32%Dow Jones28.861,54-0,33%NASDAQ 1008.978,62-0,12%
PRESS RELEASE: Avicanna Announces Agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc., to Distribute Avicanna's Advanced and Evidence-based Medical Cannabis and Derma-Cosmetic Products Across Canada
2020-01-10 / 19:21
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
_- - -
Rho Phyto medical cannabis products and Pura Earth derma-cosmetics to be
available exclusively in Canada online through Medical Cannabis by Shoppers
in early-2020 _
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION
IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY
CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS
*Toronto, Ontario - January 10, 2020 *- Avicanna Inc. ("*Avicanna*" or the
"*Company*") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceutical
company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of
plant-derived cannabinoid-based products, announced today that Medical
Cannabis by Shoppers will be the exclusive Canadian distributor of the Rho
PhytoTM medical cannabis and Pura EarthTM CBD derma-cosmetic product lines.
Medical license holders in Canada will be able to purchase a consistent
supply of Avicanna's advanced and evidence-based products starting in
early-2020, including the Rho Phyto line, which includes sublingual sprays,
oil drops, gels, creams, tablets and capsules.
"As a Canadian company, we are proud to be partnering with one of the
country's largest and most trusted brands to bring our products to medical
patients and consumers, who will benefit from our years of research and
development in collaboration with some of Canada's leading scientific and
clinical institutions," stated Aras Azadian, Chief Executive Officer of
Avicanna. "We believe this partnership represents the future of the medical
segment of the cannabis industry and what can be perceived as 'medical
cannabis 2.0' due to its emphasis on the controlled dosing, data, quality,
consistency and wide range of deliveries and cannabinoid ratios."
In an effort to support the patient community, Avicanna and Medical Cannabis
by Shoppers plan to collaborate to provide the Canadian medical community
and patients with education, training and on-going support.
*About Rho PhytoTM*
Rho Phyto is Avicanna's line of phyto-therapeutic medical cannabis products.
The Rho Phyto products consist of cannabis plant extracts designed for
medical use, but are not pharmaceuticals or drugs. There are a wide range of
targeted delivery mechanisms for the Rho Phyto products, including tablets,
sublingual sprays, oil drops, capsules, creams and gels, which will be
supported by bioavailability and pharmacokinetic data.
*About Pura EarthTM*
Pura Earth is Avicanna's derma-cosmetic line which utilizes a combination of
purified cannabidiol (CBD) and other synergistic botanical ingredients
designed to naturally regulate and nourish the skin. The Pura Earth product
line was designed by Avicanna and optimized in partnership with the
University of Toronto using Avicanna's proprietary formulations.
*About Avicanna*
Avicanna is an Ontario corporation focused on the development, manufacturing
and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products through
its two main business segments, cultivation and research and development.
Avicanna's two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa
Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia are the base
for Avicanna's cultivation activities. These two companies are licensed to
cultivate and process cannabis for the production of cannabis extracts and
purified cannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol
(THC).
Avicanna's research and development business is primarily conducted out of
Canada at its headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS
@ Toronto. Avicanna's scientific team develops products, and Avicanna has
also engaged the services of researchers at the Leslie Dan Faculty of
Pharmacy at the University of Toronto for the purpose of optimizing and
improving upon its products.
Avicanna's research and development and cultivation activities are focused
on the development of its key products, including plant-derived cannabinoid
pharmaceuticals, phyto-therapeutics, derma-cosmetics and Extracts (defined
as plant-derived cannabinoid extracts and purified cannabinoids, including
distillates and isolates), with a goal of eventually having these products
manufactured and distributed through various markets.
SOURCE Avicanna Inc.
*Stay Connected*
For more information about Avicanna, visit www.avicanna.com [1], call
1-647-243-5283, or contact Setu Purohit, President by email
info@avicanna.com.
For more information about Medical Cannabis by Shoppers(TM) visit
http://cannabis.shoppersdrugmart.ca [2],
or call 1-844-633-2627.
*Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements*
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning
of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and
"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian
securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements
and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans",
"expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends",
"anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such
words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may",
"could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results,
performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from
any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.
These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements
relating to: the ability of medical license holders to obtain a consistent
supply of product, Medical Cannabis by Shoppers maintaining its exclusivity
with respect to Canadian distribution, the timing related to the expected
availability of the products and the intention to collaborate on medical
education, training and support.
Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking
information that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects
and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by
such forward-looking information include: the ability of the parties to
receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary
regulatory approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely
manner, the other conditions of the agreement; the ability of the Company to
agree to terms with an acceptable manufacturer; changes to rules related to
sale and distribution of cannabis products; and such other risks contained
in the Company's long-form prospectus dated July 8, 2019 available on SEDAR
at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors
is not exhaustive.
In respect of the forward-looking statements and information concerning the
anticipated benefits of the transaction and the anticipated timing for
completion of the transaction, the Company has provided such statements and
information in reliance on certain assumptions that they believe are
reasonable at this time. Although the Company believes that the assumptions
and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or
forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue
reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be
given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all.
The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included in
this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the
Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such
forward-looking information or forward-looking statements to reflect new
information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable
securities laws. Actual results could differ materially from those currently
anticipated due to a number of factors and risks.
2020-01-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
951533 2020-01-10
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d3b75d43859d94dcaae263696800137a&application_id=951533&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=01c00869733b42b6e9bbbac4934afd12&application_id=951533&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 10, 2020 13:21 ET ( 18:21 GMT)
