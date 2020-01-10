PRESS RELEASE: Avicanna Announces Agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, a subsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc., to Distribute Avicanna's Advanced and Evidence-based Medical Cannabis and Derma-Cosmetic Products Across Canada

10.01.2020 - 19:21 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Avicanna Inc. / Key word(s): Market launchAvicanna Announces Agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, a subsidiaryof Shoppers Drug Mart Inc., to Distribute Avicanna's Advanced andEvidence-based Medical Cannabis and Derma-Cosmetic Products Across Canada2020-01-10 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Avicanna Announces Agreement with Medical Cannabis by Shoppers, asubsidiary of Shoppers Drug Mart Inc., to Distribute Avicanna's Advanced andEvidence-based Medical Cannabis and Derma-Cosmetic Products Across Canada *_- - -Rho Phyto medical cannabis products and Pura Earth derma-cosmetics to beavailable exclusively in Canada online through Medical Cannabis by Shoppersin early-2020 _NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATIONIN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAYCONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS*Toronto, Ontario - January 10, 2020 *- Avicanna Inc. ("*Avicanna*" or the"*Company*") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN), a biopharmaceuticalcompany focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization ofplant-derived cannabinoid-based products, announced today that MedicalCannabis by Shoppers will be the exclusive Canadian distributor of the RhoPhytoTM medical cannabis and Pura EarthTM CBD derma-cosmetic product lines.Medical license holders in Canada will be able to purchase a consistentsupply of Avicanna's advanced and evidence-based products starting inearly-2020, including the Rho Phyto line, which includes sublingual sprays,oil drops, gels, creams, tablets and capsules."As a Canadian company, we are proud to be partnering with one of thecountry's largest and most trusted brands to bring our products to medicalpatients and consumers, who will benefit from our years of research anddevelopment in collaboration with some of Canada's leading scientific andclinical institutions," stated Aras Azadian, Chief Executive Officer ofAvicanna. "We believe this partnership represents the future of the medicalsegment of the cannabis industry and what can be perceived as 'medicalcannabis 2.0' due to its emphasis on the controlled dosing, data, quality,consistency and wide range of deliveries and cannabinoid ratios."In an effort to support the patient community, Avicanna and Medical Cannabisby Shoppers plan to collaborate to provide the Canadian medical communityand patients with education, training and on-going support.*About Rho PhytoTM*Rho Phyto is Avicanna's line of phyto-therapeutic medical cannabis products.The Rho Phyto products consist of cannabis plant extracts designed formedical use, but are not pharmaceuticals or drugs. There are a wide range oftargeted delivery mechanisms for the Rho Phyto products, including tablets,sublingual sprays, oil drops, capsules, creams and gels, which will besupported by bioavailability and pharmacokinetic data.*About Pura EarthTM*Pura Earth is Avicanna's derma-cosmetic line which utilizes a combination ofpurified cannabidiol (CBD) and other synergistic botanical ingredientsdesigned to naturally regulate and nourish the skin. The Pura Earth productline was designed by Avicanna and optimized in partnership with theUniversity of Toronto using Avicanna's proprietary formulations.*About Avicanna*Avicanna is an Ontario corporation focused on the development, manufacturingand commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products throughits two main business segments, cultivation and research and development.Avicanna's two majority-owned subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and SantaMarta Golden Hemp S.A.S., both located in Santa Marta, Colombia are the basefor Avicanna's cultivation activities. These two companies are licensed tocultivate and process cannabis for the production of cannabis extracts andpurified cannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol(THC).Avicanna's research and development business is primarily conducted out ofCanada at its headquarters in the Johnson & Johnson Innovation Centre, JLABS@ Toronto. Avicanna's scientific team develops products, and Avicanna hasalso engaged the services of researchers at the Leslie Dan Faculty ofPharmacy at the University of Toronto for the purpose of optimizing andimproving upon its products.Avicanna's research and development and cultivation activities are focusedon the development of its key products, including plant-derived cannabinoidpharmaceuticals, phyto-therapeutics, derma-cosmetics and Extracts (definedas plant-derived cannabinoid extracts and purified cannabinoids, includingdistillates and isolates), with a goal of eventually having these productsmanufactured and distributed through various markets.SOURCE Avicanna Inc.*Stay Connected*For more information about Avicanna, visit www.avicanna.com [1], call1-647-243-5283, or contact Setu Purohit, President by emailinfo@avicanna.com.For more information about Medical Cannabis by Shoppers(TM) visithttp://cannabis.shoppersdrugmart.ca [2],or call 1-844-633-2627.*Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements*This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaningof the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadiansecurities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statementsand information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans","expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends","anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of suchwords and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may","could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks,uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results,performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different fromany future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by theforward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statementsrelating to: the ability of medical license holders to obtain a consistentsupply of product, Medical Cannabis by Shoppers maintaining its exclusivitywith respect to Canadian distribution, the timing related to the expectedavailability of the products and the intention to collaborate on medicaleducation, training and support.Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-lookinginformation that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospectsand opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied bysuch forward-looking information include: the ability of the parties toreceive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessaryregulatory approvals; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timelymanner, the other conditions of the agreement; the ability of the Company toagree to terms with an acceptable manufacturer; changes to rules related tosale and distribution of cannabis products; and such other risks containedin the Company's long-form prospectus dated July 8, 2019 available on SEDARat www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factorsis not exhaustive.In respect of the forward-looking statements and information concerning theanticipated benefits of the transaction and the anticipated timing forcompletion of the transaction, the Company has provided such statements andinformation in reliance on certain assumptions that they believe arereasonable at this time. Although the Company believes that the assumptionsand factors used in preparing the forward-looking information orforward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, unduereliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can begiven that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all.The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements included inthis news release are made as of the date of this news release and theCompany does not undertake an obligation to publicly update suchforward-looking information or forward-looking statements to reflect newinformation, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicablesecurities laws. Actual results could differ materially from those currentlyanticipated due to a number of factors and risks.2020-01-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de951533 2020-01-101: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d3b75d43859d94dcaae263696800137a&application_id=951533&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=01c00869733b42b6e9bbbac4934afd12&application_id=951533&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 10, 2020ET (GMT)