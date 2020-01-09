DAX ®13.320,18+0,71%TecDAX ®3.044,26+0,24%Dow Jones28.745,09+0,56%NASDAQ 1008.912,37+0,75%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: BAYER AND EVOTEC FORM NEW STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOCUSING ON POLYCYSTIC OVARY...
PRESS RELEASE: BAYER AND EVOTEC FORM NEW STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOCUSING ON POLYCYSTIC OVARY SYNDROME
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BAYER AND EVOTEC FORM NEW STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOCUSING ON POLYCYSTIC OVARY
SYNDROME
2020-01-09 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
? _NEW FIVE-YEAR, MULTI-TARGET ALLIANCE AIMS TO TRANSLATE FIRST-IN-CLASS
SCIENCE AND DRUG DISCOVERY INTO NEW DRUGS FOR POLYCYSTIC OVARY SYNDROME_
? _PARTNERS WILL HAVE ACCESS TO BIG DATA-DRIVEN TARGET IDENTIFICATION AS A
HIGHLY PROMISING APPROACH VIA EVOTEC'S ALLIANCE WITH CELMATIX INC._
? _MILESTONE PAYMENTS POTENTIALLY MORE THAN EUR 330 M, EUR 16.5 M IN
UPFRONT AND RESEARCH PAYMENTS_
*Hamburg and Berlin, Germany, 09 January 2020:* Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock
Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) and Bayer AG today announced
the expansion of their partnership in women's health indications with a new
five-year, multi-target collaboration to develop multiple clinical
candidates for the treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome ("PCOS").
Under the terms of the agreement, both companies will contribute drug
targets and a comprehensive set of high-quality technology platforms to
jointly develop innovative treatment options. The strategic alliance will
also have access to targets from the recently formed partnership between
Celmatix and Evotec. Celmatix is the world leader in big data-driven target
discovery focused on fertility and women's health.
"Polycystic ovary syndrome is a common, underdiagnosed and undertreated
disease among women, with several serious co-morbidities. The currently
available treatment options are also limited and insufficient," *said Dr
Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec. *"Our long-term
partnership with Bayer and the progression of multiple clinical candidates
has been very successful and we look forward to continuing the relationship
to deliver novel therapies for the benefit of patients with PCOS."
"There is a high unmet medical need for women worldwide suffering from PCOS.
This new research alliance will perfectly complement Bayer's research
activities in the area of women's health," *said Dr Joerg Moeller, Member of
the Executive Committee of Bayer AG's Pharmaceuticals Division and Head of
Research* *and Development.* "We look forward to joining our forces with
Evotec in PCOS to develop new treatment options for women living with this
often devastating condition."
Bayer and Evotec will share responsibilities during the pre-clinical
development of potential clinical candidates. Bayer will be responsible for
any subsequent clinical development and commercialisation. Evotec will
receive EUR 6.5 m upfront payment and EUR 10 m research payments over five
years. In addition, Evotec might be eligible to receive pre-clinical,
clinical and sales milestones of potentially over EUR 330 m as well as
royalties up to low double-digit percentages of net sales.
In 2012, Bayer and Evotec entered their first strategic five-year,
multi-target alliance. The collaboration was successfully completed
resulting in three clinical and one pre-clinical drug candidate currently
advancing through development for the treatment of endometriosis. A second
research alliance was initiated in 2016 to develop multiple clinical
candidates for the treatment of kidney diseases.
*About polycystic ovary syndrome ("PCOS")*
PCOS is the most frequent endocrine disorder in women linked to metabolic
dysfunction and the most frequent cause of female infertility. 83% percent
of infertility or pregnancy complications may be caused by PCOS. It is
estimated that PCOS occurs in 5-10% of women. PCOS has a high unmet medical
need due to limited treatment options. PCOS is characterised by high levels
of androgens (male hormones such as testosterone) produced in the ovaries,
adrenals and fat tissue leading to the typical skin signs of androgen access
such as hair loss and acne. Ovarian cysts give the syndrome its name and are
associated with irregular menstrual cycle and the above described
infertility. 80% of PCOS patients suffer from obesity and more than half are
afflicted with insulin resistance, both driven by this endocrinological
disorder. While the underlying cause of PCOS is largely unknown, genomic
studies underpin a strong genetic background.
*About the Evotec-Celmatix partnership in women's health*
In October 2019, Evotec and Celmatix, a precision medicine company with a
proprietary multi-omics platform, announced a partnership to develop
pre-clinical programmes in prevalent but underserved conditions affecting
women's reproductive health, including PCOS, endometriosis, and infertility.
In this research collaboration, Evotec is responsible for medicinal
chemistry, _in vitro_ and _in vivo_ pharmacology, in addition to its broad
development capabilities and expertise, while Celmatix contributes novel
drug target discovery, powered by its proprietary multi-omics Reproductive
Atlas(TM) platform. The partnership was expanded in December 2019 with
Evotec participating in a funding round.
_ABOUT BAYER_
Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science
fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed
to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges
presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the
Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation
and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development,
and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the
world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had
sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion
euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to
www.bayer.com [1]
*Media Contact Bayer*
Sarah-Christine Wanner, phone +49 30 468-193 178
Email: sarah-christine.wanner@bayer.com
_ABOUT EVOTEC SE_
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company
focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading
pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy
groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,900
employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug
discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from
target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency
in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established
a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating
state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and
expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and
complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious
diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health.
On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100
co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery
stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances
with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb,
CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For
additional information please go to www.evotec.com [2] _and follow us on
Twitter _@Evotec [3]_._
_FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS_
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking
statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The
forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of
Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements
are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks
and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could
cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these
forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or
undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such
statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in
events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
Contact Evotec SE:
Gabriele Hansen, SVP Corporate Communications, Marketing & Investor
Relations, Phone: +49.(0)40.56081-255, gabriele.hansen@evotec.com
2020-01-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec SE
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 560 81-0
Fax: +49 (0)40 560 81-222
E-mail: info@evotec.com
Internet: www.evotec.com
ISIN: DE0005664809
WKN: 566480
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 949745
End of News DGAP News Service
949745 2020-01-09
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f9732036a8b6909666da28b056ef5880&application_id=949745&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=baf809eb98b11bf0ee5a960b04c750dd&application_id=949745&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b578791509083b40bb44fb801a96a7b5&application_id=949745&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 09, 2020 01:30 ET ( 06:30 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|23,50
|+2,66%
|EUR
|+0,61
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
|Fundamentale Analysen
|Urteil
|04.12.
|BERENBERG
|Positiv
|25.11.
|BERENBERG
|Positiv
|13.11.
|DEUTSCHE BANK
|Positiv
|Weitere Wertpapiere...
|EVOTEC SE ADR/2 O.N.
|45,40
|+1,79%
|EUR
|+0,80
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Anleger warten auf Trump-Reaktion nach Vergeltungsschlag
01:4008.01. 16:55
Most Actives: Wirecard, RIB Software, Varta
03:2308.01. 16:54
Märkte, Öl, Gold: Reichlich Volatiltät in 2020?
10:3308.01. 16:53
Wie die ersten Tage, so das Gesamtjahr?
07:2408.01. 15:55
Dow Jones, Öl, Gold, McDonald's, Beyond Meat, Tesla, Nio, Lockheed Martin, Boeing - Opening Bell
13:5608.01. 15:53
Iran-Konflikt: so reagiert der Markt - so könnte es weitergehen
09:1808.01. 15:17
Trotz der politischen Börse bleibt der Aufwärtstrend des DAX intakt - flatExperte Volaric
06:1708.01. 14:47
Aktie im Fokus: Varta brechen nach negativer Studie ein
01:1808.01. 14:16
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 08.01.2020
01:0108.01. 13:08
Erneuerbare retten deutsche Umweltbilanz 2019
01:5008.01. 12:36
Analyser to go: Gute Aussichten bei Siemens Gamesa schon eingepreist
01:3408.01. 12:09
SMA Solar: Wird das die trendstärkste Aktie 2020? - HeavytraderZ
06:4408.01. 12:07
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich im Depot?