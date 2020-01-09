PRESS RELEASE: BAYER AND EVOTEC FORM NEW STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOCUSING ON POLYCYSTIC OVARY SYNDROME

09.01.2020 - 07:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Key word(s): MiscellaneousBAYER AND EVOTEC FORM NEW STRATEGIC ALLIANCE FOCUSING ON POLYCYSTIC OVARYSYNDROME2020-01-09 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.? _NEW FIVE-YEAR, MULTI-TARGET ALLIANCE AIMS TO TRANSLATE FIRST-IN-CLASSSCIENCE AND DRUG DISCOVERY INTO NEW DRUGS FOR POLYCYSTIC OVARY SYNDROME_? _PARTNERS WILL HAVE ACCESS TO BIG DATA-DRIVEN TARGET IDENTIFICATION AS AHIGHLY PROMISING APPROACH VIA EVOTEC'S ALLIANCE WITH CELMATIX INC._? _MILESTONE PAYMENTS POTENTIALLY MORE THAN EUR 330 M, EUR 16.5 M INUPFRONT AND RESEARCH PAYMENTS_*Hamburg and Berlin, Germany, 09 January 2020:* Evotec SE (Frankfurt StockExchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) and Bayer AG today announcedthe expansion of their partnership in women's health indications with a newfive-year, multi-target collaboration to develop multiple clinicalcandidates for the treatment of polycystic ovary syndrome ("PCOS").Under the terms of the agreement, both companies will contribute drugtargets and a comprehensive set of high-quality technology platforms tojointly develop innovative treatment options. The strategic alliance willalso have access to targets from the recently formed partnership betweenCelmatix and Evotec. Celmatix is the world leader in big data-driven targetdiscovery focused on fertility and women's health."Polycystic ovary syndrome is a common, underdiagnosed and undertreateddisease among women, with several serious co-morbidities. The currentlyavailable treatment options are also limited and insufficient," *said DrCord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec. *"Our long-termpartnership with Bayer and the progression of multiple clinical candidateshas been very successful and we look forward to continuing the relationshipto deliver novel therapies for the benefit of patients with PCOS.""There is a high unmet medical need for women worldwide suffering from PCOS.This new research alliance will perfectly complement Bayer's researchactivities in the area of women's health," *said Dr Joerg Moeller, Member ofthe Executive Committee of Bayer AG's Pharmaceuticals Division and Head ofResearch* *and Development.* "We look forward to joining our forces withEvotec in PCOS to develop new treatment options for women living with thisoften devastating condition."Bayer and Evotec will share responsibilities during the pre-clinicaldevelopment of potential clinical candidates. Bayer will be responsible forany subsequent clinical development and commercialisation. Evotec willreceive EUR 6.5 m upfront payment and EUR 10 m research payments over fiveyears. In addition, Evotec might be eligible to receive pre-clinical,clinical and sales milestones of potentially over EUR 330 m as well asroyalties up to low double-digit percentages of net sales.In 2012, Bayer and Evotec entered their first strategic five-year,multi-target alliance. The collaboration was successfully completedresulting in three clinical and one pre-clinical drug candidate currentlyadvancing through development for the treatment of endometriosis. A secondresearch alliance was initiated in 2016 to develop multiple clinicalcandidates for the treatment of kidney diseases.*About polycystic ovary syndrome ("PCOS")*PCOS is the most frequent endocrine disorder in women linked to metabolicdysfunction and the most frequent cause of female infertility. 83% percentof infertility or pregnancy complications may be caused by PCOS. It isestimated that PCOS occurs in 5-10% of women. PCOS has a high unmet medicalneed due to limited treatment options. PCOS is characterised by high levelsof androgens (male hormones such as testosterone) produced in the ovaries,adrenals and fat tissue leading to the typical skin signs of androgen accesssuch as hair loss and acne. Ovarian cysts give the syndrome its name and areassociated with irregular menstrual cycle and the above describedinfertility. 80% of PCOS patients suffer from obesity and more than half areafflicted with insulin resistance, both driven by this endocrinologicaldisorder. While the underlying cause of PCOS is largely unknown, genomicstudies underpin a strong genetic background.*About the Evotec-Celmatix partnership in women's health*In October 2019, Evotec and Celmatix, a precision medicine company with aproprietary multi-omics platform, announced a partnership to developpre-clinical programmes in prevalent but underserved conditions affectingwomen's reproductive health, including PCOS, endometriosis, and infertility.In this research collaboration, Evotec is responsible for medicinalchemistry, _in vitro_ and _in vivo_ pharmacology, in addition to its broaddevelopment capabilities and expertise, while Celmatix contributes noveldrug target discovery, powered by its proprietary multi-omics ReproductiveAtlas(TM) platform. The partnership was expanded in December 2019 withEvotec participating in a funding round._ABOUT BAYER_Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life sciencefields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designedto benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challengespresented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, theGroup aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovationand growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development,and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout theworld. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and hadsales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billioneuros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go towww.bayer.com [1]*Media Contact Bayer*Sarah-Christine Wanner, phone +49 30 468-193 178Email: sarah-christine.wanner@bayer.com_ABOUT EVOTEC SE_Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership companyfocused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leadingpharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacygroups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 2,900employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drugdiscovery and development solutions. We cover all activities fromtarget-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiencyin drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has establisheda unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integratingstate-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience andexpertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes andcomplications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectiousdiseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health.On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of approx. 100co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discoverystages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term allianceswith partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb,CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. Foradditional information please go to www.evotec.com [2] _and follow us onTwitter _@Evotec [3]_.__FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS_Information set forth in this press release contains forward-lookingstatements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Theforward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement ofEvotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statementsare neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risksand uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which couldcause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in theseforward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation orundertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any suchstatements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change inevents, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.