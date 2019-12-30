PRESS RELEASE: Benchmark Closes Unit Offering for Gross Proceeds of $6.15 Million

30.12.2019 - 22:55 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

PRESS RELEASE: Benchmark Closes Unit Offering for Gross Proceeds of $6.15 MillionDGAP-News: Benchmark Metals Inc. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousBenchmark Closes Unit Offering for Gross Proceeds of $6.15 Million2019-12-30 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Edmonton, Alberta(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2019) - *Benchmark MetalsInc. *(TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "*Company*" or"*Benchmark*") is pleased to announce that it has completed the closing ofits previously announced private placement (the "*Offering*") of 13,673,334flow-through units (the "*FT Units*"), which were sold at an offering priceof $0.45 per FT Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of$6,153,000. Each FT Unit consists of one (1) flow-through common share ofthe Company (a "*FT Share*") and one-half (1/2) of a non flow-through commonshare purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a"*Warrant*"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one (1) additionalcommon share of the Company ("*Common Share*") at an exercise price of $0.40per Common Share until December 30, 2021. All of the Common Shares andWarrants comprising the FT Units were resold (the "*Resale Securities*") bysubscribers of the FT Units under the Offering to purchasers arranged by theAgents (defined below).Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation that isbeneficially owned by him, purchased 2,260,000 Resale Securities (comprisedof 2,260,000 Common Shares and 1,130,000 Warrants) resulting in Mr. Sprottholding, together with his prior holdings, approximately 14.2% ofBenchmark's issued and outstanding Common Shares, based upon 110,053,273Common Shares outstanding following completion of the Offering. If Mr.Sprott were to exercise all of his warrants to purchase Common Sharesincluding the Warrants, he would hold a 19.85% partially-diluted ownershipposition in Benchmark.The Offering was completed pursuant to an agency agreement dated December30, 2019 between the Company, Sprott Capital Partners LP as lead agent (the"*Lead Agent*") and PI Financial Corp. (collectively with the Lead Agent,the "*Agents*"). In respect of the closing, the Company paid a cashcommission to the Agents of 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised, and issued820,400 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "*Agents'Warrants*") exercisable to purchase up to 820,400 Common Shares at $0.45 perCommon Share until December 30, 2021.The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used only tofinance further qualifying Canadian exploration expenditures on the LawyersProperty by no later than December 31, 2020, and will qualify as"flow-through mining expenditures" as defined under subsection 127(9) of the_Income Tax Act_ (Canada) and subsection 4.721(1) of the _Income Tax Act_(B.C.).The FT Shares and Warrants comprising the FT Units and the Agents' Warrantsare subject to a hold period until May 1, 2020, in accordance withapplicable securities laws.*About Benchmark Metals Inc.*Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shareslisted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB VentureMarket in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmarkis managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track recordof advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through toproduction.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS_s/ "John Williamson"_*John Williamson*, Chief Executive Officer*For further information, please contact:*Jim Greig, Presidentjimg@BNCHmetals.comTel: (604) 260-6977NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THATTERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTSRESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements".Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties,assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performanceor achievements of the Company to be materially different from any futureresults, performance or achievements expressed or implied by theforward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as ofthe date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicablesecurities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to updateany forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,future events or results or otherwise._Not for distribution to United States newswire services or fordissemination in the United States._This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation ofan offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in anyjurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful,including any of the securities in the United States of America. Thesecurities have not been and will not be registered under the United StatesSecurities Act of 1933, as amended (the "*1933 Act*") or any statesecurities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States orto, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation Sunder the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicablestate securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirementsis available._Not for distribution to United States newswire services or fordissemination in the United States._To view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51101 [1]Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view theassociated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51101News Source: Newsfile2019-12-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Benchmark Metals Inc.CanadaISIN: CA08162A1049EQS News ID: 945041End of News DGAP News Service945041 2019-12-301: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9923217f81c11543a9b58fae4a121d9f&application_id=945041&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 30, 2019ET (GMT)