PRESS RELEASE: Benchmark Closes Unit Offering for Gross Proceeds of $6.15 Million

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-News: Benchmark Metals Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Benchmark Closes Unit Offering for Gross Proceeds of $6.15 Million

2019-12-30 / 22:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Edmonton, Alberta(Newsfile Corp. - December 30, 2019) - *Benchmark Metals
Inc. *(TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "*Company*" or
"*Benchmark*") is pleased to announce that it has completed the closing of
its previously announced private placement (the "*Offering*") of 13,673,334
flow-through units (the "*FT Units*"), which were sold at an offering price
of $0.45 per FT Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of
$6,153,000. Each FT Unit consists of one (1) flow-through common share of
the Company (a "*FT Share*") and one-half (1/2) of a non flow-through common
share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a
"*Warrant*"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one (1) additional
common share of the Company ("*Common Share*") at an exercise price of $0.40
per Common Share until December 30, 2021. All of the Common Shares and
Warrants comprising the FT Units were resold (the "*Resale Securities*") by
subscribers of the FT Units under the Offering to purchasers arranged by the
Agents (defined below).

Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation that is
beneficially owned by him, purchased 2,260,000 Resale Securities (comprised
of 2,260,000 Common Shares and 1,130,000 Warrants) resulting in Mr. Sprott
holding, together with his prior holdings, approximately 14.2% of
Benchmark's issued and outstanding Common Shares, based upon 110,053,273
Common Shares outstanding following completion of the Offering. If Mr.
Sprott were to exercise all of his warrants to purchase Common Shares
including the Warrants, he would hold a 19.85% partially-diluted ownership
position in Benchmark.

The Offering was completed pursuant to an agency agreement dated December
30, 2019 between the Company, Sprott Capital Partners LP as lead agent (the
"*Lead Agent*") and PI Financial Corp. (collectively with the Lead Agent,
the "*Agents*"). In respect of the closing, the Company paid a cash
commission to the Agents of 6.0% of the gross proceeds raised, and issued
820,400 non-transferable common share purchase warrants (the "*Agents'
Warrants*") exercisable to purchase up to 820,400 Common Shares at $0.45 per
Common Share until December 30, 2021.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used only to
finance further qualifying Canadian exploration expenditures on the Lawyers
Property by no later than December 31, 2020, and will qualify as
"flow-through mining expenditures" as defined under subsection 127(9) of the
_Income Tax Act_ (Canada) and subsection 4.721(1) of the _Income Tax Act_
(B.C.).

The FT Shares and Warrants comprising the FT Units and the Agents' Warrants
are subject to a hold period until May 1, 2020, in accordance with
applicable securities laws.

*About Benchmark Metals Inc.*

Benchmark is a Canadian mineral exploration company with its common shares
listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture
Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark
is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record
of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to
production.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

_s/ "John Williamson"_*
John Williamson*, Chief Executive Officer

*For further information, please contact:*
Jim Greig, President
jimg@BNCHmetals.com
Tel: (604) 260-6977

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT
TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS
RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements".
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties,
assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance
or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future
results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the
forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of
the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable
securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update
any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or results or otherwise.

_Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for
dissemination in the United States._

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of
an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful,
including any of the securities in the United States of America. The
securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States
Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "*1933 Act*") or any state
securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or
to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S
under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable
state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements
is available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51101 [1]

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51101
News Source: Newsfile

2019-12-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Benchmark Metals Inc.

Canada
ISIN: CA08162A1049
EQS News ID: 945041

End of News DGAP News Service

945041 2019-12-30


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9923217f81c11543a9b58fae4a121d9f&application_id=945041&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 30, 2019 16:55 ET ( 21:55 GMT)
