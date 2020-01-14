PRESS RELEASE: Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera announces 1-year follow-up results for its phase III study of photodynamic therapy for actinic keratosis on the extremities and trunk/neck

14.01.2020 - 06:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Biofrontera AG / Key word(s): Study results/MiscellaneousBiofrontera AG: Biofrontera announces 1-year follow-up results for its phaseIII study of photodynamic therapy for actinic keratosis on the extremitiesand trunk/neck2020-01-14 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Biofrontera announces 1-year follow-up results for its phase III study ofphotodynamic therapy for actinic keratosis on the extremities and trunk/neck*Leverkusen, Germany, January 14, 2020* - Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA;Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the "Company"), an internationalbiopharmaceutical company, today announced follow-up results for its PhaseIII clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of photodynamictherapy (PDT) with Ameluz(R) and the BF-RhodoLED(R) lamp for the treatmentof actinic keratosis (AK) on the extremities, trunk and neck. After 12months, the overall lesion recurrence rates were 14.1% after Ameluz(R)treatment, compared to 27.4% after placebo treatment in the Full AnalysisSet (FAS; 11.7% vs. 24.6% in the Per Protocol Set, respectively)."I am not aware of another pivotal clinical study showing similarly highclearance rates and low recurrence rates for the pharmaceutical treatment ofactinic keratoses in the periphery," commented Biofrontera's CEO Prof.Hermann Luebbert. "With an overall lesion clearance rate of 77% one yearafter treatment, Ameluz(R) has once again demonstrated its unreachedclinical efficacy."The multi-center, randomized, double-blind, intra-individual study included50 patients at six study sites in Germany, each with four to ten clinicallyconfirmed AK lesions in comparable areas on the right and left side of theextremities and/or trunk/neck. Mild, moderate and severe actinic keratoseswere treated with one or, if at least one lesion on each patient's sidepersisted after three months, two PDT applications. Each PDT consisted ofthe application of Ameluz(R) on one side of the patient, and an identicallylooking, feeling and smelling placebo gel on the other side. PDTillumination with 10 minutes of red light using the BF-RhodoLED(R) lampfollowed after a 3-hour incubation with occlusion. The final examination ofthe patients took place three months after the last PDT. This clinical studyphase was followed by a follow-up phase of up to one year after the lastPDT, in which recurrence rates and numbers of new AKs and skin tumors weredetermined.The results for the primary regulatory endpoint, demonstrating thatAmeluz(R) was superior (p<0.0001) to placebo based on its mean total lesionclearance rate of 86% compared to 33% for placebo had been published in aBiofrontera press release on March 20, 2019.The following table represents the treatment outcome after 3 months and therecurrence rates during one year after the last PDT (FAS).*Endpoints *Ameluz(R) *Placebo *Ameluz(R) *Placebo(all FAS)*Fully cleared Fully 12-month 12-monthlesions after cleared recurrence* recurrence3 months* lesions *after 3months*Lesions per 86.0% 32.9% 14.1% 27.4%patients'side(overall)Lesions per 83.5% 27.1% 16.2% 34.3%patients'side -extremitiesLesions per 96.0% 55.5% 6.7% 10.7%patients'side -neck/trunkMild lesions 88.3% 37.3% 14.0% 39.2%per patients'side(overall)Moderate 84.3% 27.2% 11.6% 18.6%lesions perpatients'side(overall)Severe 71.4% 42.9% 20.0% 66.7%lesions perpatients'side(overall)Of the patients who were cleared of all AK lesions 3 months after treatment(67.3%), 62.5% overall and 60.9% of the patients treated on extremities(placebo 66.7% and 66.7%, respectively) remained fully cleared up to oneyear after the last PDT. No new AKs and only one basal cell carcinoma (BCC)skin tumor were identified in the treatment area after one year whereasoutside the treatment area 6 AKs or skin tumors (BCC, squamous cellcarcinoma) where identified.*-End-**Enquiries, please contact:+49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0Biofrontera AG * ir@biofrontera.comThomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer*IR UK: Seton Services * +44(0) 20 7729 0805Toni Vallen*IR and PR US: The Ruth Group* +1 646-536-7035IR: Tram Bui +1 508-280-6592PR: Kirsten Thomas*About Biofrontera:*Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in thedevelopment and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.The Germany-based company, with almost 200 employees worldwide, develops andmarkets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of theskin. The company's lead product is the combination of Ameluz(R), a topicalprescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED(R) for the photodynamictherapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz(R)has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May2016. In addition, the company markets the prescription medication Xepi(TM)for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the companyalso sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos(R), which offers specializedcare for damaged or diseased skin.Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company toreceive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developedin-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof.Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (PrimeStandard) and on the US NASDAQ.
www.biofrontera.com.