PRESS RELEASE: Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera announces 1-year follow-up results for its phase III study of photodynamic therapy for actinic keratosis on the extremities and trunk/neck
DGAP-News: Biofrontera AG / Key word(s): Study results/Miscellaneous
Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera announces 1-year follow-up results for its phase
III study of photodynamic therapy for actinic keratosis on the extremities
and trunk/neck
2020-01-14 / 06:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Biofrontera announces 1-year follow-up results for its phase III study of
photodynamic therapy for actinic keratosis on the extremities and trunk/neck
*
*Leverkusen, Germany, January 14, 2020* - Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA;
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the "Company"), an international
biopharmaceutical company, today announced follow-up results for its Phase
III clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of photodynamic
therapy (PDT) with Ameluz(R) and the BF-RhodoLED(R) lamp for the treatment
of actinic keratosis (AK) on the extremities, trunk and neck. After 12
months, the overall lesion recurrence rates were 14.1% after Ameluz(R)
treatment, compared to 27.4% after placebo treatment in the Full Analysis
Set (FAS; 11.7% vs. 24.6% in the Per Protocol Set, respectively).
"I am not aware of another pivotal clinical study showing similarly high
clearance rates and low recurrence rates for the pharmaceutical treatment of
actinic keratoses in the periphery," commented Biofrontera's CEO Prof.
Hermann Luebbert. "With an overall lesion clearance rate of 77% one year
after treatment, Ameluz(R) has once again demonstrated its unreached
clinical efficacy."
The multi-center, randomized, double-blind, intra-individual study included
50 patients at six study sites in Germany, each with four to ten clinically
confirmed AK lesions in comparable areas on the right and left side of the
extremities and/or trunk/neck. Mild, moderate and severe actinic keratoses
were treated with one or, if at least one lesion on each patient's side
persisted after three months, two PDT applications. Each PDT consisted of
the application of Ameluz(R) on one side of the patient, and an identically
looking, feeling and smelling placebo gel on the other side. PDT
illumination with 10 minutes of red light using the BF-RhodoLED(R) lamp
followed after a 3-hour incubation with occlusion. The final examination of
the patients took place three months after the last PDT. This clinical study
phase was followed by a follow-up phase of up to one year after the last
PDT, in which recurrence rates and numbers of new AKs and skin tumors were
determined.
The results for the primary regulatory endpoint, demonstrating that
Ameluz(R) was superior (p<0.0001) to placebo based on its mean total lesion
clearance rate of 86% compared to 33% for placebo had been published in a
Biofrontera press release on March 20, 2019.
The following table represents the treatment outcome after 3 months and the
recurrence rates during one year after the last PDT (FAS).
*Endpoints *Ameluz(R) *Placebo *Ameluz(R) *Placebo
(all FAS)*
Fully cleared Fully 12-month 12-month
lesions after cleared recurrence* recurrence
3 months* lesions *
after 3
months*
Lesions per 86.0% 32.9% 14.1% 27.4%
patients'
side
(overall)
Lesions per 83.5% 27.1% 16.2% 34.3%
patients'
side -
extremities
Lesions per 96.0% 55.5% 6.7% 10.7%
patients'
side -
neck/trunk
Mild lesions 88.3% 37.3% 14.0% 39.2%
per patients'
side
(overall)
Moderate 84.3% 27.2% 11.6% 18.6%
lesions per
patients'
side
(overall)
Severe 71.4% 42.9% 20.0% 66.7%
lesions per
patients'
side
(overall)
Of the patients who were cleared of all AK lesions 3 months after treatment
(67.3%), 62.5% overall and 60.9% of the patients treated on extremities
(placebo 66.7% and 66.7%, respectively) remained fully cleared up to one
year after the last PDT. No new AKs and only one basal cell carcinoma (BCC)
skin tumor were identified in the treatment area after one year whereas
outside the treatment area 6 AKs or skin tumors (BCC, squamous cell
carcinoma) where identified.
*-End-*
*Enquiries, please contact:
+49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0
Biofrontera AG * ir@biofrontera.com
Thomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer
*IR UK: Seton Services * +44(0) 20 7729 0805
Toni Vallen
*IR and PR US: The Ruth Group* +1 646-536-7035
IR: Tram Bui +1 508-280-6592
PR: Kirsten Thomas
*About Biofrontera:*
Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the
development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.
The Germany-based company, with almost 200 employees worldwide, develops and
markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the
skin. The company's lead product is the combination of Ameluz(R), a topical
prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED(R) for the photodynamic
therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz(R)
has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May
2016. In addition, the company markets the prescription medication Xepi(TM)
for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the company
also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos(R), which offers specialized
care for damaged or diseased skin.
Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to
receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed
in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof.
Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime
Standard) and on the US NASDAQ.www.biofrontera.com.
2020-01-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Biofrontera AG
Hemmelrather Weg 201
51377 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)214 87632 0
Fax: +49 (0)214 87632 90
E-mail: ir@biofrontera.com
Internet: www.biofrontera.com
ISIN: DE0006046113, NASDAQ: BFRA
WKN: 604611
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);
Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Nasdaq
EQS News ID: 952723
End of News DGAP News Service
952723 2020-01-14
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 14, 2020 00:30 ET ( 05:30 GMT)
