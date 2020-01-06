PRESS RELEASE: Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera strengthens commercial focus with reorganization of its US business

DAX ®13.053,88-1,25%TecDAX ®2.981,93-1,77%Dow Jones28.486,14-0,52%NASDAQ 1008.793,90-0,88%
Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera strengthens commercial focus with reorganization of its US business
DGAP-News: Biofrontera AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel
Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera strengthens commercial focus with reorganization
of its US business
2020-01-06 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Biofrontera strengthens commercial focus with reorganization of its US
business *
*Leverkusen, Germany, January 6, 2020* - Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA;
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the "Company"), an international
biopharmaceutical company, today announced a new organizational structure of
its American subsidiary Biofrontera Inc. to strengthen its commercial
activities in the USA.
The operating business in the USA will, as of today, be managed by
Christopher Pearson as Chief Commercial Officer USA and Erica Monaco as
Chief Financial Officer USA. Chris Pearson will be responsible for Sales,
Marketing and Market Access. Erica Monaco is responsible for Finance &
Operations, Human Resources, Legal and Compliance. Organizationally,
Biofrontera Inc. is now managed by a 4-member Board of Directors, consisting
of Prof. Hermann Lübbert (Chairman) and Thomas Schaffer as non-executive
board members, Chris Pearson and Erica Monaco as executive board members.
Prof. Hermann Lübbert, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera AG, commented:
"With the previous company structure, we rapidly established a highly
successful sales organization in the US. Due to the size now achieved,
Biofrontera Inc. will further increase its sales power through local
operational management, to become even more competitive and successful".
*-End-*
*Enquiries, please contact: +49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0
Biofrontera AG * ir@biofrontera.com
Thomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer
*IR UK: Seton Services * +44(0) 20 7729 0805
Toni Vallen
*IR and PR US: The Ruth Group* +1 646-536-7035
IR: Tram Bui +1 508-280-6592
PR: Kirsten Thomas
*About Biofrontera:*
Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the
development and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.
The Germany-based company, with almost 200 employees worldwide, develops and
markets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of the
skin. The company's lead product is the combination of Ameluz(R), a topical
prescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED(R) for the photodynamic
therapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz(R)
has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May
2016. In addition, the company markets the prescription medication Xepi(TM)
for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the company
also sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos(R), which offers specialized
care for damaged or diseased skin.
Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company to
receive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developed
in-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof.
Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime
Standard) and on the US NASDAQ. www.biofrontera.com.
