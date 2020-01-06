PRESS RELEASE: Biofrontera AG: Biofrontera strengthens commercial focus with reorganization of its US business

06.01.2020 - 15:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

15:00

09:00

14:00

DGAP-News: Biofrontera AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/PersonnelBiofrontera AG: Biofrontera strengthens commercial focus with reorganizationof its US business2020-01-06 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Biofrontera strengthens commercial focus with reorganization of its USbusiness **Leverkusen, Germany, January 6, 2020* - Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ: BFRA;Frankfurt Stock Exchange: B8F) (the "Company"), an internationalbiopharmaceutical company, today announced a new organizational structure ofits American subsidiary Biofrontera Inc. to strengthen its commercialactivities in the USA.The operating business in the USA will, as of today, be managed byChristopher Pearson as Chief Commercial Officer USA and Erica Monaco asChief Financial Officer USA. Chris Pearson will be responsible for Sales,Marketing and Market Access. Erica Monaco is responsible for Finance &Operations, Human Resources, Legal and Compliance. Organizationally,Biofrontera Inc. is now managed by a 4-member Board of Directors, consistingof Prof. Hermann Lübbert (Chairman) and Thomas Schaffer as non-executiveboard members, Chris Pearson and Erica Monaco as executive board members.Prof. Hermann Lübbert, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera AG, commented:"With the previous company structure, we rapidly established a highlysuccessful sales organization in the US. Due to the size now achieved,Biofrontera Inc. will further increase its sales power through localoperational management, to become even more competitive and successful".*-End-**Enquiries, please contact: +49 (0) 214 87 63 2 0Biofrontera AG * ir@biofrontera.comThomas Schaffer, Chief Financial Officer*IR UK: Seton Services * +44(0) 20 7729 0805Toni Vallen*IR and PR US: The Ruth Group* +1 646-536-7035IR: Tram Bui +1 508-280-6592PR: Kirsten Thomas*About Biofrontera:*Biofrontera AG is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in thedevelopment and sale of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics.The Germany-based company, with almost 200 employees worldwide, develops andmarkets innovative products for the care, protection and treatment of theskin. The company's lead product is the combination of Ameluz(R), a topicalprescription drug, and medical device BF-RhodoLED(R) for the photodynamictherapy of certain superficial skin cancers and their precursors. Ameluz(R)has been marketed in the EU since 2012 and in the United States since May2016. In addition, the company markets the prescription medication Xepi(TM)for the treatment of impetigo in the United States. In the EU, the companyalso sells the dermocosmetics series Belixos(R), which offers specializedcare for damaged or diseased skin.Biofrontera is the first German founder-led pharmaceutical company toreceive a centralized European and a US approval for a drug developedin-house. The Biofrontera Group was founded in 1997 by the current CEO Prof.Dr. Hermann Lübbert and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (PrimeStandard) and on the US NASDAQ. www.biofrontera.com.2020-01-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Biofrontera AGHemmelrather Weg 20151377 LeverkusenGermanyPhone: +49 (0)214 87632 0Fax: +49 (0)214 87632 90E-mail: ir@biofrontera.comInternet: www.biofrontera.comISIN: DE0006046113, NASDAQ: BFRAWKN: 604611Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard);Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; NasdaqEQS News ID: 947111End of News DGAP News Service947111 2020-01-06(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 06, 2020ET (GMT)