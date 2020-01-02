Press Release: BioNTech Announces Publication of Preclinical Data for First-in-Kind CAR-T Cell Therapy Approach Targeting Solid Tumors in Science

02.01.2020 - 22:15 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

16:15

21:15

Publication of preclinical proof-of-concept data for BNT211 reportsClaudin 6 (CLDN6) as a novel target for CAR-T cell therapy of solidtumors and introduces CARVac, a first-in-kind RNA vaccine approachpromoting the amplification and persistence of CAR-T cells in vivoCombination of CAR-T cell therapy with CARVac highlights the value ofcross-platform synergies to address key development challenges in thetreatment of cancerApplicability of CARVac to various CAR-T cell therapeutic targets offersbroad potential to improve therapeutic efficacy of CAR-T cell therapiesacross a range of solid and liquid tumorsFirst-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial for BNT211 in multiple solidtumors including ovarian, testicular, uterine and lung cancer intended tostart in 2020MAINZ, Germany, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX, "BioNTech" or "the Company"), announced today a publication inhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=s4AuYb1jMmvD5U4Enmd2UvC5VFgD4REA1BHY8rfxATnadKALYpOG9nEKXkqXv1s1DlwbuJnLZhVH13C0EZC5fTPTzX4qIV1yPhb_BISK27grWdOiBjHQqGFY_B5yXauzIcQOh8AnnaDsiAPtHsNMYwScience on the company's novel CAR-T therapeutic approach for solidtumors which utilizes a CAR-T Cell Amplifying RNA Vaccine, or CARVac.The report entitled "An RNA vaccine drives expansion and efficacy ofclaudin-CAR-T cells against solid tumors" provides preclinicalproof-of-concept data for BioNTech's first CAR-T product candidateBNT211, an autologous CAR-T cell therapy targeting the oncofetal antigenClaudin 6 (CLDN6), and outlines CARVac as a broadly applicable RNAvaccine approach to improve therapeutic efficacy of CAR-T celltherapies.Although CAR-T cell therapy has shown significant clinical efficacy inblood cancers, it still faces major challenges in solid tumors,including a limited number of identified cancer-specific solid tumortargets, inefficient infiltration of CAR-T cells into solid tumors andinsufficient CAR-T cell persistence. BioNTech aims to overcome thesehurdles by targeting CLDN6, a novel tumor specific antigen expressed inmultiple solid tumors, in combination with an RNA vaccine promoting theamplification, persistence and efficacy of CAR-T cells in vivo.In the published study, a second generation CLDN6-CAR-T therapy with a4-1BB costimulatory domain (BNT211) was evaluated both in vitro in tumorcell lines and in vivo in mice with human ovarian cancer transplants. Inmice, CLDN6-CAR-T cell therapy demonstrated complete tumor regression oftransplanted large human tumors within two weeks after treatmentinitiation. Furthermore, the combination with CARVac achieved animproved engraftment, proliferation and expansion of CAR-T cells in vivoresulting in tumor regression even at sub-therapeutic CAR-T doses.CARVac was also successfully applied for CAR-T cells targeting thepan-cancer antigen CLDN18.2 and CD19, the target of approved CAR-T celltherapies. The combination of CAR-T cell therapy with CARVac underlinesthe value of cross-platform synergies to address key developmentchallenges in the treatment of cancer.BioNTech intends to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trialfor BNT211 this year in solid tumors, including ovarian, testicular,uterine and lung cancer. Manufacturing to support clinical trials ofBNT211 will be conducted in-house at BioNTech's state-of-the-art GMPcertified cell therapy manufacturing facility in Idar-Oberstein, Germany,which has been in operation since 1999. BioNTech initiated a multi-yearcapacity expansion at the facility in 2018 which it expects to completein 2020.About BioNTechBioNTech was founded in 2008 on the understanding that every cancerpatient's tumor is unique and therefore each patient's treatment shouldbe individualized. Its cutting-edge pipeline includes individualizedmRNA-based product candidates, innovative chimeric antigen receptor Tcells, novel checkpoint immunomodulators, targeted cancer antibodies andsmall molecules. BioNTech has established relationships with sevenpharmaceutical collaborators, including Eli Lilly and Company, Genmab,Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group,Genevant and Pfizer, and has published over 150 peer-reviewedpublications on its scientific approach.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within themeaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, asamended including, but not limited to, statements concerning developmentof BNT211. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identifiedby terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "expects," "intends,""plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts,""potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or othercomparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statementscontain these words. The forward-looking statements in this pressrelease are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not placeundue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involveknown and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of whichare beyond BioNTech's control and which could cause actual results todiffer materially from those expressed or implied by theseforward-looking statements. You should review the risks anduncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" and thosedescribed in BioNTech's Prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities andExchange Commission (SEC) on October 11, 2019 and in subsequent filingsmade by BioNTech with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's websiteathttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=kgADoKHqUff9RpPzeUhT8kYYJV1jPTIZjHJwsGCgZDtqgt6bVIKq9pOw0JObdzaYNH_bwulVNhnUi0Stq0LAtwhttps://www.sec.gov/. Except as required by law, BioNTech disclaims anyintention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-lookingstatements contained in this press release in the event of newinformation, future developments or otherwise. These forward-lookingstatements are based on BioNTech's current expectations and speak onlyas of the date hereof.For more information, please contact:BioNTech SEMichael Boehler, MD, Head of Global External CommunicationsTel: +49 (0)6131 9084 1640Email:https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=t660FQ-N_ieR5nQ5HJX8_1ElhNTHIlMlQB5S7uiNdSnJ0GCy1EtJu4iMLS9kMj-X-MABAE1rRXA6T93-q5ALYAMedia@biontech.deFor all media inquiries:Trophic CommunicationsGretchen Schweitzer / Stephanie May, PhDTel: +49 (0)89 23 88 77 30 or +49 171 185 56 82Email:https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=sqEEZEYtp3li6dV_uwoawG7Avmsey4UXg2S0W3LIzVOiKc3qGKHVgFSXFPR7Tyja7rKyhB1-VNmQl65laQk2OAMay@trophic.eu(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 02, 2020ET (GMT)