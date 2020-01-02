DAX ®13.385,93+1,03%TecDAX ®3.063,44+1,61%Dow Jones28.868,80+1,16%NASDAQ 1008.872,22+1,59%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Press Release: BioNTech Announces Publication of Preclinical Data for First-in-Kind CAR-T...
Press Release: BioNTech Announces Publication of Preclinical Data for First-in-Kind CAR-T Cell Therapy Approach Targeting Solid Tumors in Science
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Publication of preclinical proof-of-concept data for BNT211 reports
Claudin 6 (CLDN6) as a novel target for CAR-T cell therapy of solid
tumors and introduces CARVac, a first-in-kind RNA vaccine approach
promoting the amplification and persistence of CAR-T cells in vivo
Combination of CAR-T cell therapy with CARVac highlights the value of
cross-platform synergies to address key development challenges in the
treatment of cancer
Applicability of CARVac to various CAR-T cell therapeutic targets offers
broad potential to improve therapeutic efficacy of CAR-T cell therapies
across a range of solid and liquid tumors
First-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial for BNT211 in multiple solid
tumors including ovarian, testicular, uterine and lung cancer intended to
start in 2020
MAINZ, Germany, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:
BNTX, "BioNTech" or "the Company"), announced today a publication in
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=s4AuYb1jMmvD5U4Enmd2UvC5VFgD4REA1BHY8rfxATnadKALYpOG9nEKXkqXv1s1DlwbuJnLZhVH13C0EZC5fTPTzX4qIV1yPhb_BISK27grWdOiBjHQqGFY_B5yXauzIcQOh8AnnaDsiAPtHsNMYw
Science on the company's novel CAR-T therapeutic approach for solid
tumors which utilizes a CAR-T Cell Amplifying RNA Vaccine, or CARVac.
The report entitled "An RNA vaccine drives expansion and efficacy of
claudin-CAR-T cells against solid tumors" provides preclinical
proof-of-concept data for BioNTech's first CAR-T product candidate
BNT211, an autologous CAR-T cell therapy targeting the oncofetal antigen
Claudin 6 (CLDN6), and outlines CARVac as a broadly applicable RNA
vaccine approach to improve therapeutic efficacy of CAR-T cell
therapies.
Although CAR-T cell therapy has shown significant clinical efficacy in
blood cancers, it still faces major challenges in solid tumors,
including a limited number of identified cancer-specific solid tumor
targets, inefficient infiltration of CAR-T cells into solid tumors and
insufficient CAR-T cell persistence. BioNTech aims to overcome these
hurdles by targeting CLDN6, a novel tumor specific antigen expressed in
multiple solid tumors, in combination with an RNA vaccine promoting the
amplification, persistence and efficacy of CAR-T cells in vivo.
In the published study, a second generation CLDN6-CAR-T therapy with a
4-1BB costimulatory domain (BNT211) was evaluated both in vitro in tumor
cell lines and in vivo in mice with human ovarian cancer transplants. In
mice, CLDN6-CAR-T cell therapy demonstrated complete tumor regression of
transplanted large human tumors within two weeks after treatment
initiation. Furthermore, the combination with CARVac achieved an
improved engraftment, proliferation and expansion of CAR-T cells in vivo
resulting in tumor regression even at sub-therapeutic CAR-T doses.
CARVac was also successfully applied for CAR-T cells targeting the
pan-cancer antigen CLDN18.2 and CD19, the target of approved CAR-T cell
therapies. The combination of CAR-T cell therapy with CARVac underlines
the value of cross-platform synergies to address key development
challenges in the treatment of cancer.
BioNTech intends to initiate a first-in-human Phase 1/2 clinical trial
for BNT211 this year in solid tumors, including ovarian, testicular,
uterine and lung cancer. Manufacturing to support clinical trials of
BNT211 will be conducted in-house at BioNTech's state-of-the-art GMP
certified cell therapy manufacturing facility in Idar-Oberstein, Germany,
which has been in operation since 1999. BioNTech initiated a multi-year
capacity expansion at the facility in 2018 which it expects to complete
in 2020.
About BioNTech
BioNTech was founded in 2008 on the understanding that every cancer
patient's tumor is unique and therefore each patient's treatment should
be individualized. Its cutting-edge pipeline includes individualized
mRNA-based product candidates, innovative chimeric antigen receptor T
cells, novel checkpoint immunomodulators, targeted cancer antibodies and
small molecules. BioNTech has established relationships with seven
pharmaceutical collaborators, including Eli Lilly and Company, Genmab,
Sanofi, Bayer Animal Health, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group,
Genevant and Pfizer, and has published over 150 peer-reviewed
publications on its scientific approach.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as
amended including, but not limited to, statements concerning development
of BNT211. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified
by terminology such as "will," "may," "should," "expects," "intends,"
"plans," "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts,"
"potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other
comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements
contain these words. The forward-looking statements in this press
release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place
undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve
known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which
are beyond BioNTech's control and which could cause actual results to
differ materially from those expressed or implied by these
forward-looking statements. You should review the risks and
uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" and those
described in BioNTech's Prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 11, 2019 and in subsequent filings
made by BioNTech with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website
at
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=kgADoKHqUff9RpPzeUhT8kYYJV1jPTIZjHJwsGCgZDtqgt6bVIKq9pOw0JObdzaYNH_bwulVNhnUi0Stq0LAtw
https://www.sec.gov/. Except as required by law, BioNTech disclaims any
intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking
statements contained in this press release in the event of new
information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking
statements are based on BioNTech's current expectations and speak only
as of the date hereof.
For more information, please contact:
BioNTech SE
Michael Boehler, MD, Head of Global External Communications
Tel: +49 (0)6131 9084 1640
Email:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=t660FQ-N_ieR5nQ5HJX8_1ElhNTHIlMlQB5S7uiNdSnJ0GCy1EtJu4iMLS9kMj-X-MABAE1rRXA6T93-q5ALYA
Media@biontech.de
For all media inquiries:
Trophic Communications
Gretchen Schweitzer / Stephanie May, PhD
Tel: +49 (0)89 23 88 77 30 or +49 171 185 56 82
Email:
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=sqEEZEYtp3li6dV_uwoawG7Avmsey4UXg2S0W3LIzVOiKc3qGKHVgFSXFPR7Tyja7rKyhB1-VNmQl65laQk2OA
May@trophic.eu
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 02, 2020 16:15 ET ( 21:15 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|35,00
|+14,19%
|EUR
|+4,35
|Porträt - Chart
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
FTV_dpaafx_020120e
01:5202.01. 16:58
FTV_dpaafx_020120_AiF
01:0602.01. 14:25
FTV_dpaafx_020120c
01:4002.01. 12:15
FTV_dpaafx_020120d
01:3202.01. 11:45
FTV_dpaafx_020120b
01:3302.01. 10:40
FTV_dpaafx_020120_60
00:5602.01. 10:10
FTV_dpaafx_020120a
01:4002.01. 08:35
FTV_dpaafx_301219e
01:0530.12. 17:16
FTV_dpaafx_301219_AiF
01:0730.12. 15:01
Börsenjahr 2019: Ein Fazit
03:2030.12. 14:19
FTV_dpaafx_301219_60
01:0130.12. 13:56
FTV_dpaafx_301219c
01:3730.12. 12:23
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Der SPD-Chef Walter Borjans fordert engere Grenzen für die Arbeit am Wochenende. Wie sehen Sie das?