PRESS RELEASE: Canlan Ice Sports Corp. Announces Amalgamation with Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Les Quatre Glaces Inc.

DGAP-News: Canlan Ice Sports Corp. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousCanlan Ice Sports Corp. Announces Amalgamation with Its Wholly-OwnedSubsidiary, Les Quatre Glaces Inc.2019-12-31 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Burnaby, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2019) - Canlan IceSports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "*Company*"), industry-leading providers ofrecreational sports facilities across North America, announces that it hascompleted a vertical short-form amalgamation (the "*Amalgamation*") with itswholly-owned subsidiary, Les Quatre Glaces Inc. (the "*Subsidiary*")pursuant to the provisions of the _Business Corporations Act_ (BritishColumbia). Prior to the Amalgamation, the Subsidiary, then named Les QuatreGlaces (1994) Inc. and governed by the _Canada Business Corporations Act_,was continued into British Columbia. The Amalgamation did not requireshareholders' approval and was completed to simplify the corporate structureof the Company. No securities of the Company were issued in connection withthe Amalgamation. The shares of the Subsidiary were cancelled without anyrepayment of capital in respect of them. The Amalgamation will not have anysignificant effect on the business and operations of the Company.*About Canlan*Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development,operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainmentfacilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator ofrecreation facilities in North America and currently own, lease and/ormanage 20 facilities in Canada and the United States with 53 ice surfaces,as well as five indoor soccer fields, and 15 sport, volleyball, andbasketball courts. To learn more about the Company, please visitwww.icesports.com [1].Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under thesymbol "ICE".*For more information:*Canlan Ice Sports Corp.Ivan WuCFO604 736 9152To view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51113 [2]Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view theassociated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51113News Source: Newsfile2019-12-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Canlan Ice Sports Corp.CanadaISIN: CA1376392090EQS News ID: 945693End of News DGAP News Service945693 2019-12-311: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=486cc07d287b265932f59b6cb3af2944&application_id=945693&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a72c2f2475d9a13e87c7e05538e961d&application_id=945693&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)