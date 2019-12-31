DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%Dow Jones28.404,31-0,20%NASDAQ 1008.690,80-0,22%
PRESS RELEASE: Canlan Ice Sports Corp. Announces Amalgamation with Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Les Quatre Glaces Inc.

DGAP-News: Canlan Ice Sports Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Canlan Ice Sports Corp. Announces Amalgamation with Its Wholly-Owned
Subsidiary, Les Quatre Glaces Inc.

2019-12-31 / 17:14
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Burnaby, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2019) - Canlan Ice
Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "*Company*"), industry-leading providers of
recreational sports facilities across North America, announces that it has
completed a vertical short-form amalgamation (the "*Amalgamation*") with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Les Quatre Glaces Inc. (the "*Subsidiary*")
pursuant to the provisions of the _Business Corporations Act_ (British
Columbia). Prior to the Amalgamation, the Subsidiary, then named Les Quatre
Glaces (1994) Inc. and governed by the _Canada Business Corporations Act_,
was continued into British Columbia. The Amalgamation did not require
shareholders' approval and was completed to simplify the corporate structure
of the Company. No securities of the Company were issued in connection with
the Amalgamation. The shares of the Subsidiary were cancelled without any
repayment of capital in respect of them. The Amalgamation will not have any
significant effect on the business and operations of the Company.

*About Canlan*

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is the North American leader in the development,
operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment
facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of
recreation facilities in North America and currently own, lease and/or
manage 20 facilities in Canada and the United States with 53 ice surfaces,
as well as five indoor soccer fields, and 15 sport, volleyball, and
basketball courts. To learn more about the Company, please visit
www.icesports.com [1].

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the
symbol "ICE".

*For more information:*

Canlan Ice Sports Corp.
Ivan Wu
CFO
604 736 9152

To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51113 [2]

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51113
News Source: Newsfile

2019-12-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Canlan Ice Sports Corp.

Canada
ISIN: CA1376392090
EQS News ID: 945693

End of News DGAP News Service

945693 2019-12-31


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 11:14 ET ( 16:14 GMT)
