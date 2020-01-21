DAX ®13.540,66-0,06%TecDAX ®3.158,67-0,44%S&P FUTURE3.312,00-0,39%Nasdaq 100 Future9.176,00+0,02%
PRESS RELEASE: Capcora arranges EUR 5m mezzanine facility for FAKT AG

DGAP-News: Capcora GmbH / Key word(s): Financing
Capcora arranges EUR 5m mezzanine facility for FAKT AG

2020-01-21
*Consulting firm Capcora, specialized on real assets, has arranged mezzanine
bridge financing for the Essen-based real estate company FAKT AG. The funds
are used to finance new projects.*

The financing was structured by Capcora on the basis of the project Ruhr
Tower, a 22-storey office tower in Essen, which has been completely
revitalized in the past few years, almost fully let and sold to an
institutional investor in the fourth quarter 2019.

"We are pleased about the successful cooperation with FAKT AG on this
special project. The transaction was implemented within just a few weeks.
Mezzanine capital is very diverse and can also be used in late project
phases," said Christian von Olnhausen, managing director at Capcora and
responsible for the real estate sector.

"As one of the larger real estate owners and developers in the Ruhr area, we
always strive to capitalize our projects in the best possible way. We can
use the released liquidity well to advance new projects, "said Norbert
Boddenberg, CFO of FAKT AG.

*About FAKT AG*
The FAKT group of companies focuses on the revitalization of larger
properties in the Ruhr area for its own portfolio and selective project
development for sales - the core sectors are real estate, selected municipal
infrastructure and capital market issues as well as projects for
environmentally friendly energy generation and efficient use of scarce
resources. In Germany and on the international market, the FAKT Group
operates with a professional network of established cooperation partners.
The group of companies currently bundles 30 subsidiaries and project
companies under one roof.
www.fakt-ag.com [1]

*About Capcora*
Capcora is a consulting firm, specialized on real assets. Capcora procures
equity, mezzanine and debt financing for energy and infrastructure projects,
real estate, and medium-sized companies. The focus is especially on
mezzanine financing for the recapitalization of tied-up liquidity in
operating assets as well as for bridge financing of developments and
construction measures in the area of renewable energies (photovoltaics,
onshore wind) and real estate through alternative financing sources.
www.capcora.com [2]

2020-01-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
957847 2020-01-21


