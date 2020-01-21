PRESS RELEASE: Capcora arranges EUR 5m mezzanine facility for FAKT AG

21.01.2020 - 15:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Capcora GmbH / Key word(s): FinancingCapcora arranges EUR 5m mezzanine facility for FAKT AG2020-01-21 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Consulting firm Capcora, specialized on real assets, has arranged mezzaninebridge financing for the Essen-based real estate company FAKT AG. The fundsare used to finance new projects.*The financing was structured by Capcora on the basis of the project RuhrTower, a 22-storey office tower in Essen, which has been completelyrevitalized in the past few years, almost fully let and sold to aninstitutional investor in the fourth quarter 2019."We are pleased about the successful cooperation with FAKT AG on thisspecial project. The transaction was implemented within just a few weeks.Mezzanine capital is very diverse and can also be used in late projectphases," said Christian von Olnhausen, managing director at Capcora andresponsible for the real estate sector."As one of the larger real estate owners and developers in the Ruhr area, wealways strive to capitalize our projects in the best possible way. We canuse the released liquidity well to advance new projects, "said NorbertBoddenberg, CFO of FAKT AG.*About FAKT AG*The FAKT group of companies focuses on the revitalization of largerproperties in the Ruhr area for its own portfolio and selective projectdevelopment for sales - the core sectors are real estate, selected municipalinfrastructure and capital market issues as well as projects forenvironmentally friendly energy generation and efficient use of scarceresources. In Germany and on the international market, the FAKT Groupoperates with a professional network of established cooperation partners.The group of companies currently bundles 30 subsidiaries and projectcompanies under one roof.www.fakt-ag.com [1]*About Capcora*Capcora is a consulting firm, specialized on real assets. Capcora procuresequity, mezzanine and debt financing for energy and infrastructure projects,real estate, and medium-sized companies. The focus is especially onmezzanine financing for the recapitalization of tied-up liquidity inoperating assets as well as for bridge financing of developments andconstruction measures in the area of renewable energies (photovoltaics,onshore wind) and real estate through alternative financing sources.www.capcora.com [2]2020-01-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de957847 2020-01-211: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e8d1b5abac80c62028f76cd759d2e949&application_id=957847&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=eaf2d1e95d6fffdecb9d27d54722d95c&application_id=957847&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 21, 2020ET (GMT)