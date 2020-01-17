DAX ®13.526,13+0,72%TecDAX ®3.152,54+0,73%Dow Jones29.311,75+0,05%NASDAQ 1009.150,26+0,28%
PRESS RELEASE: Carube Announces Closing of Private Placement
DGAP-News: Carube Copper Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
2020-01-17 / 20:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Toronto, Ontario(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) - *Carube Copper Corp.
(TSXV: CUC)* ("*Carube*") announces that it has closed its previously
announced non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 50,100,000
common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "*Common Share*") at a
price of $0.05 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $2,505,000 (the
"*Offering*").
In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash commissions of
$49,860 and issued 997,200 finder's warrants (the "*Finder's Warrants*") to
certain parties with respect to services provided in connection with the
Offering. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase Common
Shares at a price of $0.05 per Common Share until their expiry date on
January 18, 2022. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will
be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of
issuance and the resale rules of applicable security legislation.
The Offering is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of
TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("*MI
61-101*") as certain directors and officers of the Company subscribed for
4,920,000 Common Shares pursuant to the Offering. Such related party
transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder
approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of
securities being issued to the related parties nor the consideration being
paid by the related parties exceeded 25% of the Company's market
capitalization. The participants in the Offering and the extent of such
participation were not finalized until shortly prior to the completion of
the Offering. Accordingly, it was not possible to publicly disclose details
of the nature and extent of related party participation in the Offering
pursuant to a material change report filed at least 21 days prior to the
completion of the Offering.
The proceeds of the Offering will be used for copper and gold exploration
and for general working capital purposes including corporate costs. The
actual allocation of net proceeds may vary depending on future operations or
unforeseen events or opportunities.
This Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
*ABOUT CARUBE COPPER*
Carube Copper is focused on creating substantive long-term value for its
shareholders through the discovery and development of world class copper and
gold deposits. Carube currently holds a 100% interest in 5 licenses covering
207 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica, and a 100%
interest in two porphyry copper-gold properties covering 337 km2 within the
Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia and a 100% interest in
the 46 km2Stewart Brook gold project in the Meguma gold belt of Nova Scotia.
Carube is actively searching for additional high potential copper and gold
properties to add to its portfolio.
For further information please contact:
Stephen Hughes, CEO and President
+1 (647) 517-4574 * shughes@carubecopper.com
Jeff Ackert, Vice President, Business Development
+1 (647) 957-2249 * jackert@carubecopper.com
Website: www.carubecopper.com [1]
_Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is
defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy
or accuracy of this release._
*DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS*
This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are
not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on
assumptions and address future events and conditions, and by their very
nature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements
are based on currently available information, Carube Copper Corp. provides
no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.
Factors which cause results to differ materially are set out in the
Company's documents filed on SEDAR. Undue reliance should not be placed on
"forward looking statements".
*IMPORTANT NOTICE:* Carube Copper hereby incorporates the entire disclaimer
set forth on its website at
http://www.carubecopper.com/uploads/1/6/5/2/16521880/disclaimers-and-forward
-statements.pdf [2]
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51617 [3]
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51617
News Source: Newsfile
2020-01-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Carube Copper Corp.
Canada
ISIN: CA1467921062
EQS News ID: 956409
End of News DGAP News Service
956409 2020-01-17
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 17, 2020 14:33 ET ( 19:33 GMT)
