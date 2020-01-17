PRESS RELEASE: Carube Announces Closing of Private Placement

17.01.2020 - 20:33 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

20:33

14:33

19:33

DGAP-News: Carube Copper Corp. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousCarube Announces Closing of Private Placement2020-01-17 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Toronto, Ontario(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2020) - *Carube Copper Corp.(TSXV: CUC)* ("*Carube*") announces that it has closed its previouslyannounced non-brokered private placement through the issuance of 50,100,000common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "*Common Share*") at aprice of $0.05 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $2,505,000 (the"*Offering*").In connection with the Offering, the Company paid cash commissions of$49,860 and issued 997,200 finder's warrants (the "*Finder's Warrants*") tocertain parties with respect to services provided in connection with theOffering. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase CommonShares at a price of $0.05 per Common Share until their expiry date onJanuary 18, 2022. All securities issued in connection with the Offering willbe subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date ofissuance and the resale rules of applicable security legislation.The Offering is considered a related party transaction within the meaning ofTSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("*MI61-101*") as certain directors and officers of the Company subscribed for4,920,000 Common Shares pursuant to the Offering. Such related partytransaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholderapproval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value ofsecurities being issued to the related parties nor the consideration beingpaid by the related parties exceeded 25% of the Company's marketcapitalization. The participants in the Offering and the extent of suchparticipation were not finalized until shortly prior to the completion ofthe Offering. Accordingly, it was not possible to publicly disclose detailsof the nature and extent of related party participation in the Offeringpursuant to a material change report filed at least 21 days prior to thecompletion of the Offering.The proceeds of the Offering will be used for copper and gold explorationand for general working capital purposes including corporate costs. Theactual allocation of net proceeds may vary depending on future operations orunforeseen events or opportunities.This Offering is subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.*ABOUT CARUBE COPPER*Carube Copper is focused on creating substantive long-term value for itsshareholders through the discovery and development of world class copper andgold deposits. Carube currently holds a 100% interest in 5 licenses covering207 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica, and a 100%interest in two porphyry copper-gold properties covering 337 km2 within theCascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia and a 100% interest inthe 46 km2Stewart Brook gold project in the Meguma gold belt of Nova Scotia.Carube is actively searching for additional high potential copper and goldproperties to add to its portfolio.For further information please contact:Stephen Hughes, CEO and President+1 (647) 517-4574 * shughes@carubecopper.comJeff Ackert, Vice President, Business Development+1 (647) 957-2249 * jackert@carubecopper.comWebsite: www.carubecopper.com [1]_Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term isdefined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacyor accuracy of this release._*DISCLAIMER & FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS*This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which arenot comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based onassumptions and address future events and conditions, and by their verynature involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statementsare based on currently available information, Carube Copper Corp. providesno assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations.Factors which cause results to differ materially are set out in theCompany's documents filed on SEDAR. Undue reliance should not be placed on"forward looking statements".*IMPORTANT NOTICE:* Carube Copper hereby incorporates the entire disclaimerset forth on its website athttp://www.carubecopper.com/uploads/1/6/5/2/16521880/disclaimers-and-forward-statements.pdf [2]To view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51617 [3]Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view theassociated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51617News Source: Newsfile2020-01-17 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Carube Copper Corp.CanadaISIN: CA1467921062EQS News ID: 956409End of News DGAP News Service956409 2020-01-171: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c0a3e0d0f3ed48df22c9abd6f202cb55&application_id=956409&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=36bbfa9641ed3990e3a3f7eda302d0a1&application_id=956409&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8dac24f505e7d8dc2ab590069348e3dd&application_id=956409&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 17, 2020ET (GMT)