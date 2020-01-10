PRESS RELEASE: Change at the top of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG - Wulf Matthias resigns from the chair of the committee - Thomas Eichelmann was today elected as new Chairman

10.01.2020 - 23:48 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): PersonnelChange at the top of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG - Wulf Matthiasresigns from the chair of the committee - Thomas Eichelmann was todayelected as new Chairman2020-01-10 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG (WDI,SIN: DE0007472060), Mr. Wulf Matthias (75), has decided to relinquish hisposition as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect, thusinitiating a generational change. Mr. Wulf Matthias has headed theSupervisory Board since 2008 and will continue to serve on the SupervisoryBoard of Wirecard AG as an ordinary member until the end of his term ofoffice in summer 2021, supporting the corresponding transition.Thomas Eichelmann (54) has been a member of the Supervisory Board ofWirecard AG since mid-2019 and heads the Audit Committee. Today, he wasunanimously elected by the Supervisory Board as its new Chairman and willassume this task in addition to his work on the Audit Committee.Wulf Matthias said: "It was a special honour for me to accompany thisextraordinary company and its management team over the past 11 years asChairman of the Supervisory Board. During this time, Wirecard AG hasachieved a growth and success story unparalleled in Germany's recenteconomic history. Today, Wirecard is an internationally operating blue-chipcompany and has thus entered a new phase of its corporate development. I amnow pleased to hand over the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board to Mr.Eichelmann."Thomas Eichelmann said: "I am delighted to be elected as Chairman and theconfidence placed in me. With all my experience, I will be pleased toaccompany Wirecard AG in its next growth phase and during the furtherdevelopment of the company."Markus Braun, CEO Wirecard AG: "I would like to take this opportunity toexpress my heartfelt personal thanks to Wulf Matthias for his extraordinaryservices to our company. At the same time, I am looking forward to workingwith Thomas Eichelmann."Thomas Eichelmann has held various supervisory mandates over the pastdecade. He was a member of the Supervisory Board of the internationalconstruction group HOCHTIEF from 2011 to 2014, most recently as itsChairman. From 2012 to 2017 he was a member of the Supervisory Board ofWüstenrot & Württembergische AG and chaired the Audit Committee. He headedthe Board of Directors of Edag Engineering Group AG until 2018 and has beena member since 2010. Thomas Eichelmann has held various supervisory mandates over the pastdecade. He was a member of the Supervisory Board of the internationalconstruction group HOCHTIEF from 2011 to 2014, most recently as itsChairman. From 2012 to 2017 he was a member of the Supervisory Board ofWüstenrot & Württembergische AG and chaired the Audit Committee. He headedthe Board of Directors of Edag Engineering Group AG until 2018 and has beena member since 2010. The business graduate (lic.oec.publ.,1994) studied atthe Universities of Zurich and Stuttgart-Hohenheim, after training as abanker at Deutsche Bank, Frankfurt.Thomas Eichelmann was CEO of ATON / Horus holding company until 2018. Priorto this, the financial expert was a member of the Group Executive Board ofDeutsche Börse AG from 2007 to 2009 as Chief Financial Officer and ChiefHuman Resources Officer. Thomas Eichelmann worked for the managementconsultancy Roland Berger from 2000 to 2007, most recently as ManagingDirector and Senior Partner of the Roland Berger Group. He also headed theFinancial Services Competence Center.The members of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG are Mr. ThomasEichelmann (Chairman), Mr. Stefan Klestil (Deputy Chairman), Dr. AnastassiaLauterbach, Mr. Wulf Matthias, Ms. Vuyiswa V. M'Cwabeni, and Ms. SusanaQuintana-Plaza. Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platformsin the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers andconsumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-addedservices built around innovative digital payments by using an integratedB2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk,retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics &conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS).Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key marketsand holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and cardnetworks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX andTecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). 