PRESS RELEASE: Change at the top of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG - Wulf Matthias resigns from the chair of the committee - Thomas Eichelmann was today elected as new Chairman
DGAP-News: Wirecard AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Change at the top of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG - Wulf Matthias
resigns from the chair of the committee - Thomas Eichelmann was today
elected as new Chairman
2020-01-10 / 23:48
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG (WDI,
SIN: DE0007472060), Mr. Wulf Matthias (75), has decided to relinquish his
position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect, thus
initiating a generational change. Mr. Wulf Matthias has headed the
Supervisory Board since 2008 and will continue to serve on the Supervisory
Board of Wirecard AG as an ordinary member until the end of his term of
office in summer 2021, supporting the corresponding transition.
Thomas Eichelmann (54) has been a member of the Supervisory Board of
Wirecard AG since mid-2019 and heads the Audit Committee. Today, he was
unanimously elected by the Supervisory Board as its new Chairman and will
assume this task in addition to his work on the Audit Committee.
Wulf Matthias said: "It was a special honour for me to accompany this
extraordinary company and its management team over the past 11 years as
Chairman of the Supervisory Board. During this time, Wirecard AG has
achieved a growth and success story unparalleled in Germany's recent
economic history. Today, Wirecard is an internationally operating blue-chip
company and has thus entered a new phase of its corporate development. I am
now pleased to hand over the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board to Mr.
Eichelmann."
Thomas Eichelmann said: "I am delighted to be elected as Chairman and the
confidence placed in me. With all my experience, I will be pleased to
accompany Wirecard AG in its next growth phase and during the further
development of the company."
Markus Braun, CEO Wirecard AG: "I would like to take this opportunity to
express my heartfelt personal thanks to Wulf Matthias for his extraordinary
services to our company. At the same time, I am looking forward to working
with Thomas Eichelmann."
Thomas Eichelmann has held various supervisory mandates over the past
decade. He was a member of the Supervisory Board of the international
construction group HOCHTIEF from 2011 to 2014, most recently as its
Chairman. From 2012 to 2017 he was a member of the Supervisory Board of
Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG and chaired the Audit Committee. He headed
the Board of Directors of Edag Engineering Group AG until 2018 and has been
a member since 2010. The business graduate (lic.oec.publ.,1994) studied at
the Universities of Zurich and Stuttgart-Hohenheim, after training as a
banker at Deutsche Bank, Frankfurt.
Thomas Eichelmann was CEO of ATON / Horus holding company until 2018. Prior
to this, the financial expert was a member of the Group Executive Board of
Deutsche Börse AG from 2007 to 2009 as Chief Financial Officer and Chief
Human Resources Officer. Thomas Eichelmann worked for the management
consultancy Roland Berger from 2000 to 2007, most recently as Managing
Director and Senior Partner of the Roland Berger Group. He also headed the
Financial Services Competence Center.
The members of the Supervisory Board of Wirecard AG are Mr. Thomas
Eichelmann (Chairman), Mr. Stefan Klestil (Deputy Chairman), Dr. Anastassia
Lauterbach, Mr. Wulf Matthias, Ms. Vuyiswa V. M'Cwabeni, and Ms. Susana
Quintana-Plaza.
Wirecard contact:
Wirecard AG
Iris Stoeckl
VP Corp. Comm./IR
Tel.: +49 (0) 89-4424-1424
Email: iris.stoeckl@wirecard.com
http://www.wirecard.com
ISIN DE0007472060
Reuters: WDI.GDE
Bloomberg: WDI GY
About Wirecard:
Wirecard (GER:WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms
in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and
consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added
services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated
B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk,
retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics &
conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS).
Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets
and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card
networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and
TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on
Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.
2020-01-10 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89-4424 1400
Fax: +49 (0)89-4424 1500
E-mail: ir@wirecard.com
Internet: www.wirecard.com
ISIN: DE0007472060
WKN: 747206
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, Prime All Share, Technology All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 951545
End of News DGAP News Service
951545 2020-01-10
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 10, 2020 17:48 ET ( 22:48 GMT)
