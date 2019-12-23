PRESS RELEASE: Cindrigo Announces Filing of Preliminary Non-Offering Prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission

23.12.2019 - 23:04 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Cindrigo Energy Ltd. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousCindrigo Announces Filing of Preliminary Non-Offering Prospectus with theOntario Securities Commission2019-12-23 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Toronto, Ontario(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2019) - Cindrigo EnergyLtd. ("*Cindrigo*", or the "*Company*") is pleased to announce that it hasfiled and received a receipt from the Ontario Securities Commission (the"*OSC*") for its preliminary non-offering prospectus filed and datedDecember 20, 2019. The preliminary prospectus contains important informationrelating to the Company and its currently issued securities and is subjectto amendment as may be required by the OSC. Copies of the preliminaryprospectus are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com [1].*About Cindrigo*Cindrigo is focused on establishing a core business of owning and operatinginfrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy ("*WTE*"). At thepresent time, the Company's operations are centered primarily on advancingits initial development-stage WTE project to be located in the Kiev regionof Ukraine. The project involves the proposed development, construction andoperation of a WTE incineration plant, designed to generate electric powerand thermal energy by burning municipal solid waste.*For further information, please contact:*Cindrigo Energy Ltd.Mustaq PatelChief Executive Officer and Director+1 (646) 419 3152info@cindrigo.comwww.cindrigo.com [2]To view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51053 [3]Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view theassociated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51053News Source: Newsfile2019-12-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Cindrigo Energy Ltd.CanadaEQS News ID: 942941End of News DGAP News Service942941 2019-12-231: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e41c463558792d606bf1eff1fb8014c4&application_id=942941&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=83bc85a054859b74726450e45e03d11e&application_id=942941&site_id=vwd&application_name=news3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b9a2d58ec712fa75795fc8ba4f7ae15c&application_id=942941&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)