PRESS RELEASE: Cindrigo Announces Filing of Preliminary Non-Offering Prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission
DGAP-News: Cindrigo Energy Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Cindrigo Announces Filing of Preliminary Non-Offering Prospectus with the
Ontario Securities Commission
2019-12-23 / 23:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Toronto, Ontario(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2019) - Cindrigo Energy
Ltd. ("*Cindrigo*", or the "*Company*") is pleased to announce that it has
filed and received a receipt from the Ontario Securities Commission (the
"*OSC*") for its preliminary non-offering prospectus filed and dated
December 20, 2019. The preliminary prospectus contains important information
relating to the Company and its currently issued securities and is subject
to amendment as may be required by the OSC. Copies of the preliminary
prospectus are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com [1].
*About Cindrigo*
Cindrigo is focused on establishing a core business of owning and operating
infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy ("*WTE*"). At the
present time, the Company's operations are centered primarily on advancing
its initial development-stage WTE project to be located in the Kiev region
of Ukraine. The project involves the proposed development, construction and
operation of a WTE incineration plant, designed to generate electric power
and thermal energy by burning municipal solid waste.
*For further information, please contact:*
Cindrigo Energy Ltd.
Mustaq Patel
Chief Executive Officer and Director
+1 (646) 419 3152
info@cindrigo.com
www.cindrigo.com [2]
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51053 [3]
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51053
