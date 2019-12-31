PRESS RELEASE: Claritas Poland secures new bridge financing of EUR 12.5m for further 24 MWp PV projects in Poland - Capcora advised on the deal

31.12.2019 - 11:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Capcora GmbH / Key word(s): FinancingClaritas Poland secures new bridge financing of EUR 12.5m for further 24 MWpPV projects in Poland - Capcora advised on the deal2019-12-31 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Solar investor Claritas Poland Energy BV ("Claritas Poland") receivesanother bridge financing facility for 25 new projects located in Polandbenefitting from the November 2018 auction. The projects have alreadystarted construction and are being realized until Q1 2020. Capcora, aconsulting firm specialized on real assets, again was accompanying Claritasas a financial advisor on the structuring and debt sourcing.*Claritas Poland initiates the next expansion stage in Poland. The newportfolio which is envisaged to be built until end of Q1 2020 consists of 25photovoltaic ground mounted systems with a capacity up to 1 MW each. Theportfolio benefits from a 15-year "contract for difference" from theNovember 2018 auction. The deadline for the completion of projects from theNovember 2018 auction was extended earlier this year to November 2020."We are happy to monetize our next PV portfolio in Poland. Bridge financingis a core element in our business strategy and enables us to fund theconstruction while optimizing the exit channels in parallel," said BekirSami Acar, Managing Director of Claritas Investments. "It is a greatachievement to secure another financing of this type within only 4 months.We are proud to see our portfolio increasing with the help of Capcora,"quoted Mariusz Adamczewski, Managing Director of Claritas Poland Energy BV.*About Claritas Poland BV*CLARITAS POLAND is a JV of Claritas Investments BV and PADRES Sp. z o.o.- Claritas Investments is a private equity backed cleantech investmentplatform developing projects across CEE region. (www.claritas-investment.com[1])- PAD RES is a well-reputed developer in Poland with several years of trackrecord in the renewable and real estate space.With its strong local presence, CLARITAS POLAND originates early-stageprojects from the fragmented market and turns them into high-qualityinvestable assets for institutional investors. CLARITAS POLAND currentlyholds a portfolio over 50 MW under-construction and ready-to-build solarprojects and another 150 MW under development for the next auctions.*About Capcora*Capcora is a consulting firm, specialized on real assets. Capcora procuresequity, mezzanine and debt financing for energy and infrastructure projects,real estate, and medium-sized companies. The focus is especially onmezzanine financing for the recapitalization of tied-up liquidity inoperating assets as well as for bridge financing of developments andconstruction measures in the area of renewable energies (photovoltaics,onshore wind) and real estate through alternative financing sources.In addition, Capcora acts as transaction manager for M&A processes (buy andsell side advisory).www.capcora.com2019-12-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de945225 2019-12-311: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e9f0aa39345557924a5ea847d9504a4a&application_id=945225&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)