PRESS RELEASE: Claritas Poland secures new bridge financing of EUR 12.5m for further 24 MWp PV projects in Poland - Capcora advised on the deal
DGAP-News: Capcora GmbH / Key word(s): Financing
Claritas Poland secures new bridge financing of EUR 12.5m for further 24 MWp
PV projects in Poland - Capcora advised on the deal
2019-12-31 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Solar investor Claritas Poland Energy BV ("Claritas Poland") receives
another bridge financing facility for 25 new projects located in Poland
benefitting from the November 2018 auction. The projects have already
started construction and are being realized until Q1 2020. Capcora, a
consulting firm specialized on real assets, again was accompanying Claritas
as a financial advisor on the structuring and debt sourcing.*
Claritas Poland initiates the next expansion stage in Poland. The new
portfolio which is envisaged to be built until end of Q1 2020 consists of 25
photovoltaic ground mounted systems with a capacity up to 1 MW each. The
portfolio benefits from a 15-year "contract for difference" from the
November 2018 auction. The deadline for the completion of projects from the
November 2018 auction was extended earlier this year to November 2020.
"We are happy to monetize our next PV portfolio in Poland. Bridge financing
is a core element in our business strategy and enables us to fund the
construction while optimizing the exit channels in parallel," said Bekir
Sami Acar, Managing Director of Claritas Investments. "It is a great
achievement to secure another financing of this type within only 4 months.
We are proud to see our portfolio increasing with the help of Capcora,"
quoted Mariusz Adamczewski, Managing Director of Claritas Poland Energy BV.
*About Claritas Poland BV*
CLARITAS POLAND is a JV of Claritas Investments BV and PADRES Sp. z o.o.
- Claritas Investments is a private equity backed cleantech investment
platform developing projects across CEE region. (www.claritas-investment.com
[1])
- PAD RES is a well-reputed developer in Poland with several years of track
record in the renewable and real estate space.
With its strong local presence, CLARITAS POLAND originates early-stage
projects from the fragmented market and turns them into high-quality
investable assets for institutional investors. CLARITAS POLAND currently
holds a portfolio over 50 MW under-construction and ready-to-build solar
projects and another 150 MW under development for the next auctions.
*About Capcora*
Capcora is a consulting firm, specialized on real assets. Capcora procures
equity, mezzanine and debt financing for energy and infrastructure projects,
real estate, and medium-sized companies. The focus is especially on
mezzanine financing for the recapitalization of tied-up liquidity in
operating assets as well as for bridge financing of developments and
construction measures in the area of renewable energies (photovoltaics,
onshore wind) and real estate through alternative financing sources.
In addition, Capcora acts as transaction manager for M&A processes (buy and
sell side advisory).
www.capcora.com
