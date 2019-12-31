DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.224,40+0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.748,75-0,39%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: Claritas Poland secures new bridge financing of EUR 12.5m for further 24...

PRESS RELEASE: Claritas Poland secures new bridge financing of EUR 12.5m for further 24 MWp PV projects in Poland - Capcora advised on the deal

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-News: Capcora GmbH / Key word(s): Financing
Claritas Poland secures new bridge financing of EUR 12.5m for further 24 MWp
PV projects in Poland - Capcora advised on the deal

2019-12-31 / 11:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Solar investor Claritas Poland Energy BV ("Claritas Poland") receives
another bridge financing facility for 25 new projects located in Poland
benefitting from the November 2018 auction. The projects have already
started construction and are being realized until Q1 2020. Capcora, a
consulting firm specialized on real assets, again was accompanying Claritas
as a financial advisor on the structuring and debt sourcing.*

Claritas Poland initiates the next expansion stage in Poland. The new
portfolio which is envisaged to be built until end of Q1 2020 consists of 25
photovoltaic ground mounted systems with a capacity up to 1 MW each. The
portfolio benefits from a 15-year "contract for difference" from the
November 2018 auction. The deadline for the completion of projects from the
November 2018 auction was extended earlier this year to November 2020.

"We are happy to monetize our next PV portfolio in Poland. Bridge financing
is a core element in our business strategy and enables us to fund the
construction while optimizing the exit channels in parallel," said Bekir
Sami Acar, Managing Director of Claritas Investments. "It is a great
achievement to secure another financing of this type within only 4 months.
We are proud to see our portfolio increasing with the help of Capcora,"
quoted Mariusz Adamczewski, Managing Director of Claritas Poland Energy BV.

*About Claritas Poland BV*

CLARITAS POLAND is a JV of Claritas Investments BV and PADRES Sp. z o.o.

- Claritas Investments is a private equity backed cleantech investment
platform developing projects across CEE region. (www.claritas-investment.com
[1])

- PAD RES is a well-reputed developer in Poland with several years of track
record in the renewable and real estate space.

With its strong local presence, CLARITAS POLAND originates early-stage
projects from the fragmented market and turns them into high-quality
investable assets for institutional investors. CLARITAS POLAND currently
holds a portfolio over 50 MW under-construction and ready-to-build solar
projects and another 150 MW under development for the next auctions.

*About Capcora*
Capcora is a consulting firm, specialized on real assets. Capcora procures
equity, mezzanine and debt financing for energy and infrastructure projects,
real estate, and medium-sized companies. The focus is especially on
mezzanine financing for the recapitalization of tied-up liquidity in
operating assets as well as for bridge financing of developments and
construction measures in the area of renewable energies (photovoltaics,
onshore wind) and real estate through alternative financing sources.
In addition, Capcora acts as transaction manager for M&A processes (buy and
sell side advisory).
www.capcora.com

2019-12-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
945225 2019-12-31


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e9f0aa39345557924a5ea847d9504a4a&application_id=945225&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 05:00 ET ( 10:00 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
11:28 DGAP-PVR: Korrektur der Veröffentlichung vom 31.12.2019, 09:54 Uhr CET/CEST - Rocket Internet SE: Veröffentlichung über Erwerb oder Veräußerung eigener Aktien nach § 40 Abs. 1 Satz 2 WpHG ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 22,10 -0,27%
11:28 DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 31/12/2019, 09:54 CET/CEST - Rocket Internet SE: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 22,10 -0,27%
11:26 Vivendi veräußert 10-Prozentanteil von UMG an Tencent VIVENDI 25,91 -0,08%
11:23 PTA-PVR: Erste Group Bank: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG ERSTE GROUP BNK INH. O.N. 33,63 -0,88%
11:21 Custodian REIT plc : Total Voting Rights CUSTODIAN REIT 114,50 +0,26%
11:11 Form 8.3 - Link Fund Solutions Ltd: Redde Plc REDDE PLC LS -,001 1,25 -0,32%
11:03 DGAP-CMS: Linde plc: Release of a capital market information LINDE PLC EO 0,001 190,80 -0,18%
11:00 DGAP-NVR: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Veröffentlichung der Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte nach § 41 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung FRESENIUS 50,18 +0,04%
11:00 DGAP-NVR: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution FRESENIUS 50,18 +0,04%
11:00 DGAP-News: Claritas Poland sichert sich neue Brückenfinanzierung von EUR 12,5 Mio für weitere 24 MWp PV Projekte in Polen - Capcora berät
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
11:28 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Rocket Internet SE (deutsch) ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 22,10 -0,27%
11:26 BUSINESS WIRE: Velodyne Lidar steigert mit neuen Produkten auf der CES 2020 die Fahrsicherheit
11:00 DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch) FRESENIUS 50,18 +0,04%
11:00 DGAP-News: Claritas Poland sichert sich neue Brückenfinanzierung von EUR 12,5 Mio für weitere 24 MWp PV Projekte in Polen - Capcora berät (deutsch)
10:26 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Rocket Internet SE (deutsch) ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 22,10 -0,27%
10:22 DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Infineon Technologies AG (deutsch) INFINEON 20,31 -0,15%
10:15 DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Neue Bohrungen in USA beginnen mit Produktion (deutsch) DT. ROHSTOFF AG NA O.N. 15,00 -1,32%
10:12 DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: GK Software SE (deutsch) GK SOFTWARE INH O.N. 72,00 +1,41%
10:08 IRW-News: Benchmark Metals Inc.: Benchmark schließt Unitsangebot für Bruttoeinnahmen in Höhe von 6,15 Mio. $ ab BENCHMARK METALS INC. 0,253 -0,394%
10:00 DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: zooplus AG (deutsch) ZOOPLUS AG 85,40 +1,79%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
30.12. BioNTech – eine Aktie fürs nächste Jahrzehnt? BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 30,50 +2,80%
30.12. Tesla hält China-Versprechen TESLA INC. DL -,001 383,70 -0,66%
30.12. Lufthansa-Aktie fällt: Ufo droht mit Streik-Ausweitung LUFTHANSA 16,41 -0,09%
28.12. Konkurrenz für Tesla? Erstes E-Auto aus der Türkei TESLA INC. DL -,001 383,70 -0,66%
29.12. Wochenausblick: Es sieht gut aus für DAX und Co DAX ® 13.249,01 -0,66%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
11:28 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Rocket Internet SE (deutsch) ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 22,10 -0,27%
11:26 BUSINESS WIRE: Velodyne Lidar steigert mit neuen Produkten auf der CES 2020 die Fahrsicherheit
11:00 DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (deutsch) FRESENIUS 50,18 +0,04%
11:00 DGAP-News: Claritas Poland sichert sich neue Brückenfinanzierung von EUR 12,5 Mio für weitere 24 MWp PV Projekte in Polen - Capcora berät (deutsch)
10:26 DGAP-Stimmrechte: Rocket Internet SE (deutsch) ROCKET INTERNET SE INH ON 22,10 -0,27%
Marktberichte
10:32 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Bis auf China überwiegen Aktienkursverluste an Silvester RYMAN HEALTHCARE GRP LTD 10,62 +3,91%
09:44 MÄRKTE Europa/Gewinnmitnahmen setzen sich fort AEX 604,99 -0,79%
30.12. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger machen nach jüngstem Rekordlauf Kasse Dow Jones 28.462,14 -0,64%
30.12. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,9% auf 13.135 Punkte ENERGIEKONTOR O.N. 21,20 ±0,00%
30.12. Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger machen nach jüngstem Rekordlauf Kasse Dow Jones 28.462,14 -0,64%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird das kommende Börsenjahr werden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen