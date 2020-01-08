DAX ®13.252,74+0,20%TecDAX ®3.036,63-0,01%S&P FUTURE3.240,60+0,16%Nasdaq 100 Future8.875,50+0,32%
PRESS RELEASE: CompuGroup Medical SE acquires Italian company H&S Qualità nel Software SpA
2020-01-08 / 13:13
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Koblenz / Piacenza (Italy), January 08, 2020 - CompuGroup Medical SE (CGM),
a leading eHealth company worldwide, concluded a transaction to acquire 100%
of H&S Qualità nel Software SpA on January 02, 2020. With the acquisition of
the provider of telemedicine solutions and ICT services for domiciliary care
providers, CGM is expanding its portfolio to include powerful solutions for
health and social-care providers.*
CompuGroup Medical acquired 100% of the shares of H&S Qualità nel Software
SpA, based in Piacenza, Italy. The former owner and the team stay on board
to further develop and expand the company's solutions and potential. H&S
specializes in telemedicine, patient telemonitoring and Ambient Assisted
Living for elderly with turnkey solutions supports private and public
providers to deliver the best health and care services, optimizing processes
and costs. The company also offers customized projects and manages
information systems for the main Italian domiciliary care providers as a
trusted third party.
"H&S's products will be a valuable supplement to our existing product
portfolio for social care and care management", says Hannes Reichl - CGM
Board Member Clinical & Social Care. "Customers will profit significantly
from the additional possibilities offered by telemedicine, telemonitoring
and AAL", adds Mr. Reichl. With this acquisition, CGM strengthens its team
in the Italian market and is opening up new strategic options to synchronize
health, social-care providers and care recipients.
CGM acquired H&S after the demerge of its non-healthcare related activities.
In 2018, H&S's healthcare segment had revenues of approximately EUR 2.9
million with an EBITDA of approximately EUR 0.8 million.
*About CompuGroup Medical SE*
CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading eHealth companies in the world.
With a revenue base of approximately EUR 717 million in 2018, its software
products are designed to support all medical and organizational activities
in doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its information
services for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-based
personal health records contribute towards safer and more efficient
healthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customer
base of more than 1 million health professionals as users, including
doctors, dentists, pharmacists and other service providers in inpatient and
outpatient facilities. With locations in 19 countries and products in 56
countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the eHealth company with one of
the highest coverage among eHealth service providers. More than 5,500 highly
qualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for the
steadily growing demands of the healthcare system.
*CompuGroup Medical SE*
Contact for media Contact for analysts and
representatives: investors:
Michael Franz Claudia Thomé
Head of Brand Communication Head of Investor Relations
P +49 (0) 261 8000-6100 P +49 (0) 261 8000-7030
F +49 (0) 261 8000-3100 F +49 (0) 261 8000-3200
E-mail: press@cgm.com E-mail: claudia.thome@cgm.com
Web: www.cgm.com [1]
Social media: Visit us on Twitter [2], LinkedIn [3] and XING
[4]
*You can reach our press archive at: *
Press releases CGM Group:
https://www.cgm.com/corp/presse/presseinformationen/Presse.en.jsp [5]
2020-01-08 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE
Maria Trost 21
56070 Koblenz
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)261 8000 6200
Fax: +49 (0)261 8000 3200
E-mail: investor@cgm.com
Internet: www.cgm.com
ISIN: DE0005437305
WKN: 543730
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 948905
End of News DGAP News Service
948905 2020-01-08
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2016764da73076f0463ddc66a5a731dc&application_id=948905&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7d4c9cb4c301b4e9c10031dce3745768&application_id=948905&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7018e9b04c959e33a66503edcb8a9951&application_id=948905&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=54f1804055a715028a6f23418a12c7a8&application_id=948905&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=82e15be298e89f598cb93bba08ee4602&application_id=948905&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 08, 2020 07:13 ET ( 12:13 GMT)
