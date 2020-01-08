PRESS RELEASE: CompuGroup Medical SE acquires Italian company H&S Qualità nel Software SpA

08.01.2020 - 13:13 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical SE / Key word(s): AcquisitionCompuGroup Medical SE acquires Italian company H&S Qualità nel Software SpA2020-01-08 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Koblenz / Piacenza (Italy), January 08, 2020 - CompuGroup Medical SE (CGM),a leading eHealth company worldwide, concluded a transaction to acquire 100%of H&S Qualità nel Software SpA on January 02, 2020. With the acquisition ofthe provider of telemedicine solutions and ICT services for domiciliary careproviders, CGM is expanding its portfolio to include powerful solutions forhealth and social-care providers.*CompuGroup Medical acquired 100% of the shares of H&S Qualità nel SoftwareSpA, based in Piacenza, Italy. The former owner and the team stay on boardto further develop and expand the company's solutions and potential. H&Sspecializes in telemedicine, patient telemonitoring and Ambient AssistedLiving for elderly with turnkey solutions supports private and publicproviders to deliver the best health and care services, optimizing processesand costs. The company also offers customized projects and managesinformation systems for the main Italian domiciliary care providers as atrusted third party."H&S's products will be a valuable supplement to our existing productportfolio for social care and care management", says Hannes Reichl - CGMBoard Member Clinical & Social Care. "Customers will profit significantlyfrom the additional possibilities offered by telemedicine, telemonitoringand AAL", adds Mr. Reichl. With this acquisition, CGM strengthens its teamin the Italian market and is opening up new strategic options to synchronizehealth, social-care providers and care recipients.CGM acquired H&S after the demerge of its non-healthcare related activities.In 2018, H&S's healthcare segment had revenues of approximately EUR 2.9million with an EBITDA of approximately EUR 0.8 million.*About CompuGroup Medical SE*CompuGroup Medical is one of the leading eHealth companies in the world.With a revenue base of approximately EUR 717 million in 2018, its softwareproducts are designed to support all medical and organizational activitiesin doctors' offices, pharmacies, laboratories and hospitals. Its informationservices for all parties involved in the healthcare system and its web-basedpersonal health records contribute towards safer and more efficienthealthcare. CompuGroup Medical's services are based on a unique customerbase of more than 1 million health professionals as users, includingdoctors, dentists, pharmacists and other service providers in inpatient andoutpatient facilities. With locations in 19 countries and products in 56countries worldwide, CompuGroup Medical is the eHealth company with one ofthe highest coverage among eHealth service providers. More than 5,500 highlyqualified employees support customers with innovative solutions for thesteadily growing demands of the healthcare system.