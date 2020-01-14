PRESS RELEASE: Constantine Provides Information Regarding Computation of Shareholders' Adjusted Share Cost Base for New Shares Issued in Connection with 2019 Plan of Arrangement

14.01.2020 - 23:10 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousConstantine Provides Information Regarding Computation of Shareholders'Adjusted Share Cost Base for New Shares Issued in Connection with 2019 Planof Arrangement2020-01-14 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) -Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) (OTCQX: CNSNF) ("*Constantine*"or the "*Company*") is providing to shareholders information regarding thecomputation of shareholders' adjusted cost base for Canadian and U.S. taxpurposes in connection with its Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement")which became effective on August 1, 2019.Shareholders of Constantine whose shares were subject to the August 1, 2019spin out transaction involving HighGold Mining Inc. ("HighGold") should, forCanadian tax purposes, generally be able to automatically access 'rollover'provisions in the Canadian Income Tax Act to the extent that, amongst otherconditions, they have not reported any gain or loss on the exchange.Practically-speaking, for future tax reporting purposes, shareholders wouldthen be required to allocate their historical cost of those shares betweenthe new shares of Constantine and HighGold acquired. The allocation isrequired to be proportionate based on the fair values of the HighGold netassets distributed and the net assets retained by Constantine. However, thisdetermination is subject to significant estimation uncertainties andalternative valid valuation approaches, is the responsibility of eachshareholder to make, and is not legally Constantine's responsibility toprovide.Management of Constantine believes that, in its view, it would be reasonablefor a shareholder to apportion the adjusted cost base of the Constantineshares held immediately prior to the share distribution record date on thefollowing basis: 77.9% should be allocated to the post-ArrangementConstantine shares and 22.1% should be allocated to the Highgold shares.We caution that it is not binding on the Canada Revenue Agency or theInternal Revenue Service, and cannot be pre-approved by either of thoseagencies. It is not based on a formal business or asset valuation process.Accordingly, and in the context of the other comments above, shareholdersare advised to seek their own independent professional advice in respect tothis matter.*About Constantine*Constantine is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced andproven technical team with a ?focus on premier North American miningenvironments. The Company's flagship asset is the Palmer ?Project, ahigh-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide-sulphate (VMS) project beingadvanced as a joint ?venture between Constantine (51%) and Dowa Metals &Mining Co., Ltd. (49%), with Constantine as ?operator. Management iscommitted to providing shareholder value through discovery, meaningful?community engagement, environmental stewardship, and responsible mineralexploration and ?development activities that support local jobs andbusinesses.?Please visit Constantine's website (www.constantinemetals.com [1]) for moredetailed company and project ?information.?*On Behalf of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.**"Garfield MacVeigh"*President & CEO*For further information please contact:*Garfield MacVeigh, PresidentPhone: 604-629-2348. Email: garfield@constantinemetals.com_Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (asthat term is defined in the ?policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) acceptsresponsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?_Forward looking statements: This news release includes certain"forward-looking information" within the ?meaning of Canadian securitieslegislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the?United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995(collectively "forward looking statements"). ?Forward-looking statementsinclude predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but notalways, ?identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate","believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", ??"potential","project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements thatan event or result "may", ??"will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or beachieved and other similar expressions and includes the ?negatives thereof.All statements other than statements of historical fact included in thisrelease, including, ?without limitation, statements regarding the Company'sguidance on the computation of adjusted cost of its shares and of HighGold'sshares and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company areforward-?looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties.There can be no assurance that such ?statements will prove to be accurateand actual results and future events could differ materially from those?anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on anumber of material factors and ?assumptions. Important factors that couldcause actual results to differ materially from Company's ?expectationsinclude actual rulings and determinations of the Canada Revenue Agency andthe United States Internal Revenue Service. Although the Company hasattempted to identify ?important factors that could cause actual actions,events or results to differ from those described in ?forward-lookingstatements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events orresults to differ ?materially from those anticipated. There can be noassurance that forward-looking statements will prove to ?be accurate andaccordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance onforward-looking ?statements.?To view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51471 [2]Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view theassociated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51471News Source: Newsfile2020-01-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.CanadaISIN: CA2103172029EQS News ID: 953609End of News DGAP News Service953609 2020-01-141: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=66e9ea458e3078c6bc12d09f33e9abe5&application_id=953609&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4fabeec72f4ab02fc5cdd5a78f43ae28&application_id=953609&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)