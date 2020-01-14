DAX ®13.456,49+0,04%TecDAX ®3.099,05+0,17%Dow Jones28.939,67+0,11%NASDAQ 1009.033,42-0,41%
PRESS RELEASE: Constantine Provides Information Regarding Computation of Shareholders' Adjusted Share Cost Base for New Shares Issued in Connection with 2019 Plan of Arrangement
DGAP-News: Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Constantine Provides Information Regarding Computation of Shareholders'
Adjusted Share Cost Base for New Shares Issued in Connection with 2019 Plan
of Arrangement
2020-01-14 / 23:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) -
Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) (OTCQX: CNSNF) ("*Constantine*"
or the "*Company*") is providing to shareholders information regarding the
computation of shareholders' adjusted cost base for Canadian and U.S. tax
purposes in connection with its Plan of Arrangement (the "Arrangement")
which became effective on August 1, 2019.
Shareholders of Constantine whose shares were subject to the August 1, 2019
spin out transaction involving HighGold Mining Inc. ("HighGold") should, for
Canadian tax purposes, generally be able to automatically access 'rollover'
provisions in the Canadian Income Tax Act to the extent that, amongst other
conditions, they have not reported any gain or loss on the exchange.
Practically-speaking, for future tax reporting purposes, shareholders would
then be required to allocate their historical cost of those shares between
the new shares of Constantine and HighGold acquired. The allocation is
required to be proportionate based on the fair values of the HighGold net
assets distributed and the net assets retained by Constantine. However, this
determination is subject to significant estimation uncertainties and
alternative valid valuation approaches, is the responsibility of each
shareholder to make, and is not legally Constantine's responsibility to
provide.
Management of Constantine believes that, in its view, it would be reasonable
for a shareholder to apportion the adjusted cost base of the Constantine
shares held immediately prior to the share distribution record date on the
following basis: 77.9% should be allocated to the post-Arrangement
Constantine shares and 22.1% should be allocated to the Highgold shares.
We caution that it is not binding on the Canada Revenue Agency or the
Internal Revenue Service, and cannot be pre-approved by either of those
agencies. It is not based on a formal business or asset valuation process.
Accordingly, and in the context of the other comments above, shareholders
are advised to seek their own independent professional advice in respect to
this matter.
*About Constantine*
Constantine is a mineral exploration company led by an experienced and
proven technical team with a ?focus on premier North American mining
environments. The Company's flagship asset is the Palmer ?Project, a
high-grade volcanogenic massive sulphide-sulphate (VMS) project being
advanced as a joint ?venture between Constantine (51%) and Dowa Metals &
Mining Co., Ltd. (49%), with Constantine as ?operator. Management is
committed to providing shareholder value through discovery, meaningful
?community engagement, environmental stewardship, and responsible mineral
exploration and ?development activities that support local jobs and
businesses.?
Please visit Constantine's website (www.constantinemetals.com [1]) for more
detailed company and project ?information.?
*On Behalf of Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.*
*"Garfield MacVeigh"*
President & CEO
*For further information please contact:*
Garfield MacVeigh, President
Phone: 604-629-2348. Email: garfield@constantinemetals.com
_Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as
that term is defined in the ?policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.?_
Forward looking statements: This news release includes certain
"forward-looking information" within the ?meaning of Canadian securities
legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the
?United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
(collectively "forward looking statements"). ?Forward-looking statements
include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not
always, ?identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate",
"believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", ??"potential",
"project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that
an event or result "may", ??"will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be
achieved and other similar expressions and includes the ?negatives thereof.
All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this
release, including, ?without limitation, statements regarding the Company's
guidance on the computation of adjusted cost of its shares and of HighGold's
shares and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are
forward-?looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties.
There can be no assurance that such ?statements will prove to be accurate
and actual results and future events could differ materially from those
?anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a
number of material factors and ?assumptions. Important factors that could
cause actual results to differ materially from Company's ?expectations
include actual rulings and determinations of the Canada Revenue Agency and
the United States Internal Revenue Service. Although the Company has
attempted to identify ?important factors that could cause actual actions,
events or results to differ from those described in ?forward-looking
statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or
results to differ ?materially from those anticipated. There can be no
assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to ?be accurate and
accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on
forward-looking ?statements.?
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51471 [2]
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51471
News Source: Newsfile
2020-01-14 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Constantine Metal Resources Ltd.
Canada
ISIN: CA2103172029
EQS News ID: 953609
End of News DGAP News Service
953609 2020-01-14
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=66e9ea458e3078c6bc12d09f33e9abe5&application_id=953609&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4fabeec72f4ab02fc5cdd5a78f43ae28&application_id=953609&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 14, 2020 17:10 ET ( 22:10 GMT)
