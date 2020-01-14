PRESS RELEASE: Contact Gold Drills 35 Metres of 1.68 g/t Gold at Green Springs

14.01.2020 - 14:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 8 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Contact Gold Corp. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousContact Gold Drills 35 Metres of 1.68 g/t Gold at Green Springs2020-01-14 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) - *ContactGold Corp. **(TSXV: C) **(the "Company" or "Contact Gold")* is pleased toannounce results from 4 drill holes from the Alpha Zone at its Green Springsgold project located on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Drilling results fromthe Echo, Charlie and Bravo Zones are pending.*Contact Gold Drill Highlights - Alpha Zone:*? *1.68 g/t Au over 35.05 m from 27.43 m in hole GS19-03*? Including *2.55 g/t Au over 19.81 m from 41.15 m*? *0.86 g/t Au over 45.72 m from 16.76 m in hole GS19-05*? Including *1.82 g/t Au over 9.14 m from 24.38 m*? *0.6 g/t Au over 18.29 m from 13.72 m in hole GS19-06*"The first six holes of our maiden drill program at Green Springs were verysuccessful in identifying oxide gold where it was previously overlooked. Inaddition, drilling clearly demonstrated the continuity of goldmineralization along the basal Pilot Shale." said Matt Lennox-King,President & CEO of Contact Gold. "Now that proof of concept is establishedour team can move forward confidently with our exploration of the basalPilot Shale below the other known gold zones hosted in higher stratigraphicunits. This proof of concept also means we can step north to the undrilledTango target, where the Pilot Shale contact with the Guilmette daylights andis associated with a 450 m x 150 m gold-in-soil anomaly. We also lookforward to drill results from the next holes at Green Springs includingthose the Echo Zone where re-assaying historic drill splits in 2019 (seenews release October 2, 2019 [1]) found high grade gold mineralization to bewell oxidized."*Drilling - Key Points: *? *GS19-03 infilled *a 30m gap in gold mineralization between GS19-02 anda historic hole, which now demonstrates a NNE 75m trend of goldmineralization higher than 1 g/t and over 30m thick within the Pilot Shale? *GS19-05 *fills a gap in gold mineralization in the Pilot Shale betweentwo 2017 angled holes drilled 50m east of GS19-03? *GS19-06 extended *known gold mineralizationnorth by 25 metres withinthe Pilot Shale? Contact Gold drilled six holes at the Alpha Zone to offset goldmineralization in historic drilling? The Alpha Zone is hosted within a fault repeated section of DevonianPilot Shale which is an important gold host rock elsewhere in the regionand a key exploration target at Green Springs? Results from this first drill program by Contact Gold are veryencouraging and support further step-out drilling in the Pilot Shale atthe Alpha Zone and the historic mine trend? The successful intersection of gold in all six drill holes at Alphaconfirms our concept model and we look forward to results still to comefrom the Echo, Charlie and Bravo ZonesThe Alpha Zone was discovered by RC drilling in the late 1980's whendrilling was mostly limited to extremely shallow depths, typically less than100 metres. It is a zone of shallow gold mineralization hosted along thelower contact of the Pilot Shale with the underlying Guilmette Limestone.Based on previous drilling - mostly in sparse, shallow, vertical holes - thecurrent footprint of gold mineralization at Alpha measures 500m x 250m. ThePilot Shale - Guilmette Limestone contact, which hosts gold at the AlphaZone, comes to surface 500m north of the Alpha Zone which corresponds tonumerous anomalous gold-in-soil samples with values ranging from 122ppb Auto 1070 ppb Au (collected by previous operators) over a footprint of 450m x150m. Contact Gold geologists mapped and rock sampled the area in earlywinter and those assay results are pending.The Green Springs project is fully permitted under a 70 acre Plan ofOperations permit from the United States Forestry Service, which coversdrilling and exploration activities across all known zones and new targets.Contact Gold completed 1,300 metres in 10 drill holes at the Alpha, Echo,Charlie and Bravo zones in its first drill program at Green Springs.For a map of the Alpha Zone please click:http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/AlphaZone-20200114.jpg [2]For a cross section of the Alpha Zone, please click:http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/AlphaCrossSection-20200114.jpg[3]For a location map of the 2019 Drill Program at Green Springs project,please click:http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/GreenSprings-20200114.jpg [4]*Table of Drill Results:**Zone* *Drill Hole* *From (m)* *To (m)* *Interval* *Au (g/t)*Alpha GS19011 6.1 15.24 9.14 0.666_including_ 10.67 13.72 3.05 1.52325.91 83.82 57.91 0.521_including_ 59.44 62.48 3.05 1.056_and including_ 77.72 80.77 3.05 1.06392.97 112.78 19.81 0.269Alpha GS19021 24.38 53.34 28.96 1.345_including_ 32 47.24 15.24 2.005Alpha GS1903 10.67 15.24 4.57 0.57727.43 62.48 *35.05* *1.683*_including_ 41.15 60.96 *19.81* *2.558*Alpha GS1904 7.62 10.67 3.05 0.18618.29 50.29 32 0.405_including_ 47.24 50.29 3.05 1.085106.68 115.83 9.14 0.308Alpha GS1905 16.76 62.48 *45.72* *0.862*_including_ 24.38 33.53 9.14 1.828Alpha GS1906 13.72 32 18.29 0.6_including_ 25.91 28.96 3.05 1.2581Previously release drill results see news release January 7, 2020 [5]Contact Gold signed a purchase option agreement with Ely Gold Royalties("Ely Gold") to acquire an undivided 100% interest in Green Springs in July2019. Green Springs is an early stage exploration property and does notcontain any mineral resource estimates as defined by National Instrument43-101, _Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects_ ("NI 43-101"). Therehas been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource estimate atGreen Springs.The scientific and technical information contained in this news release hasbeen reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, CPG, VP Exploration, ContactGold, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Drillintercepts were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metresaveraging 0.14 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres ofmaterial averaging less than 0.14 ppm gold for low grade intervals andhigher grade intervals were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05metres averaging 1.00 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metresof assays averaging less than 1.00 ppm gold. Gravimetric assays are used forall Fire Assays above 4.00 ppm gold. Cyanide solubility assays are completedon all Fire Assays greater than 0.1 g/t. True width of drilledmineralization is unknown, but owing to the apparent flat lying nature ofmineralization, is estimated to generally be at least 70% of drilledthickness. Quality Assurance / Quality Control consists of regular insertionof certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicates. All failures arefollowed up and resolved whenever possible with additional investigationwhenever such an event occurs. All assays are completed at ALS Chemex; anISO 17005 accredited lab. Check assays are completed at a second,reputable assay lab after the program is complete.*About Contact Gold Corp.*Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on producing district scalegold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are onthe prolific Carlin, Independence and Northern Nevada Rift gold trends whichhost numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on producing district scale gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on the prolific Carlin, Independence and Northern Nevada Rift gold trends which host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position comprises approximately 140 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration and resource definition stage.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com No stock exchange, securities commission or otherregulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information containedherein._*Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information*This news release contains "forward-looking information" and"forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements")within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. Allstatements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-lookingstatements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as atthe date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions withrespect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections,objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not alwaysusing phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected","anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled","forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of suchwords and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may"or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) arenot statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 14, 2020ET (GMT)