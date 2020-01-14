PRESS RELEASE: Contact Gold Drills 35 Metres of -2

PRESS RELEASE: Contact Gold Drills 35 Metres of 1.68 g/t Gold at Green Springs
Contact Gold Drills 35 Metres of 1.68 g/t Gold at Green Springs
2020-01-14
Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 14, 2020) - *Contact
Gold Corp. **(TSXV: C) **(the "Company" or "Contact Gold")* is pleased to
announce results from 4 drill holes from the Alpha Zone at its Green Springs
gold project located on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Drilling results from
the Echo, Charlie and Bravo Zones are pending.
*Contact Gold Drill Highlights - Alpha Zone:*
? *1.68 g/t Au over 35.05 m from 27.43 m in hole GS19-03*
? Including *2.55 g/t Au over 19.81 m from 41.15 m*
? *0.86 g/t Au over 45.72 m from 16.76 m in hole GS19-05*
? Including *1.82 g/t Au over 9.14 m from 24.38 m*
? *0.6 g/t Au over 18.29 m from 13.72 m in hole GS19-06*
"The first six holes of our maiden drill program at Green Springs were very
successful in identifying oxide gold where it was previously overlooked. In
addition, drilling clearly demonstrated the continuity of gold
mineralization along the basal Pilot Shale." said Matt Lennox-King,
President & CEO of Contact Gold. "Now that proof of concept is established
our team can move forward confidently with our exploration of the basal
Pilot Shale below the other known gold zones hosted in higher stratigraphic
units. This proof of concept also means we can step north to the undrilled
Tango target, where the Pilot Shale contact with the Guilmette daylights and
is associated with a 450 m x 150 m gold-in-soil anomaly. We also look
forward to drill results from the next holes at Green Springs including
those the Echo Zone where re-assaying historic drill splits in 2019 (see
news release October 2, 2019 [1]) found high grade gold mineralization to be
well oxidized."
*Drilling - Key Points: *
? *GS19-03 infilled *a 30m gap in gold mineralization between GS19-02 and
a historic hole, which now demonstrates a NNE 75m trend of gold
mineralization higher than 1 g/t and over 30m thick within the Pilot Shale
? *GS19-05 *fills a gap in gold mineralization in the Pilot Shale between
two 2017 angled holes drilled 50m east of GS19-03
? *GS19-06 extended *known gold mineralizationnorth by 25 metres within
the Pilot Shale
? Contact Gold drilled six holes at the Alpha Zone to offset gold
mineralization in historic drilling
? The Alpha Zone is hosted within a fault repeated section of Devonian
Pilot Shale which is an important gold host rock elsewhere in the region
and a key exploration target at Green Springs
? Results from this first drill program by Contact Gold are very
encouraging and support further step-out drilling in the Pilot Shale at
the Alpha Zone and the historic mine trend
? The successful intersection of gold in all six drill holes at Alpha
confirms our concept model and we look forward to results still to come
from the Echo, Charlie and Bravo Zones
The Alpha Zone was discovered by RC drilling in the late 1980's when
drilling was mostly limited to extremely shallow depths, typically less than
100 metres. It is a zone of shallow gold mineralization hosted along the
lower contact of the Pilot Shale with the underlying Guilmette Limestone.
Based on previous drilling - mostly in sparse, shallow, vertical holes - the
current footprint of gold mineralization at Alpha measures 500m x 250m. The
Pilot Shale - Guilmette Limestone contact, which hosts gold at the Alpha
Zone, comes to surface 500m north of the Alpha Zone which corresponds to
numerous anomalous gold-in-soil samples with values ranging from 122ppb Au
to 1070 ppb Au (collected by previous operators) over a footprint of 450m x
150m. Contact Gold geologists mapped and rock sampled the area in early
winter and those assay results are pending.
The Green Springs project is fully permitted under a 70 acre Plan of
Operations permit from the United States Forestry Service, which covers
drilling and exploration activities across all known zones and new targets.
Contact Gold completed 1,300 metres in 10 drill holes at the Alpha, Echo,
Charlie and Bravo zones in its first drill program at Green Springs.
For a map of the Alpha Zone please click:
http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/AlphaZone-20200114.jpg [2]
For a cross section of the Alpha Zone, please click:
http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/AlphaCrossSection-20200114.jpg
[3]
For a location map of the 2019 Drill Program at Green Springs project,
please click:
http://www.contactgold.com/_resources/news/GreenSprings-20200114.jpg [4]
*Table of Drill Results:*
*Zone* *Drill Hole* *From (m)* *To (m)* *Interval* *Au (g/t)*
Alpha GS19011 6.1 15.24 9.14 0.666
_including_ 10.67 13.72 3.05 1.523
25.91 83.82 57.91 0.521
_including_ 59.44 62.48 3.05 1.056
_and including_ 77.72 80.77 3.05 1.063
92.97 112.78 19.81 0.269
Alpha GS19021 24.38 53.34 28.96 1.345
_including_ 32 47.24 15.24 2.005
Alpha GS1903 10.67 15.24 4.57 0.577
27.43 62.48 *35.05* *1.683*
_including_ 41.15 60.96 *19.81* *2.558*
Alpha GS1904 7.62 10.67 3.05 0.186
18.29 50.29 32 0.405
_including_ 47.24 50.29 3.05 1.085
106.68 115.83 9.14 0.308
Alpha GS1905 16.76 62.48 *45.72* *0.862*
_including_ 24.38 33.53 9.14 1.828
Alpha GS1906 13.72 32 18.29 0.6
_including_ 25.91 28.96 3.05 1.258
1Previously release drill results see news release January 7, 2020 [5]
Contact Gold signed a purchase option agreement with Ely Gold Royalties
("Ely Gold") to acquire an undivided 100% interest in Green Springs in July
2019. Green Springs is an early stage exploration property and does not
contain any mineral resource estimates as defined by National Instrument
43-101, _Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects_ ("NI 43-101"). There
has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource estimate at
Green Springs.
The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has
been reviewed and approved by Vance Spalding, CPG, VP Exploration, Contact
Gold, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101. Drill
intercepts were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05 metres
averaging 0.14 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres of
material averaging less than 0.14 ppm gold for low grade intervals and
higher grade intervals were calculated using a minimum thickness of 3.05
metres averaging 1.00 ppm gold and allowing inclusion of up to 4.57 metres
of assays averaging less than 1.00 ppm gold. Gravimetric assays are used for
all Fire Assays above 4.00 ppm gold. Cyanide solubility assays are completed
on all Fire Assays greater than 0.1 g/t. True width of drilled
mineralization is unknown, but owing to the apparent flat lying nature of
mineralization, is estimated to generally be at least 70% of drilled
thickness. Quality Assurance / Quality Control consists of regular insertion
of certified reference standards, blanks, and duplicates. All failures are
followed up and resolved whenever possible with additional investigation
whenever such an event occurs. All assays are completed at ALS Chemex; an
ISO 170 25:20 05 accredited lab. Check assays are completed at a second,
reputable assay lab after the program is complete.
*About Contact Gold Corp.*
Contact Gold is an exploration company focused on producing district scale
gold discoveries in Nevada. Contact Gold's extensive land holdings are on
the prolific Carlin, Independence and Northern Nevada Rift gold trends which
host numerous gold deposits and mines. Contact Gold's land position
comprises approximately 140 km2 of target rich mineral tenure hosting
numerous known gold occurrences, ranging from early- to advanced-exploration
and resource definition stage.
Additional information about the Company is available at www.contactgold.com
[6].
For more information, please contact: +1 (604) 449-3361
John Glanville - Director Investor Relations
Chris Pennimpede - Corporate Development
E-mail: info@ContactGold.com
_Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is
defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy
of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other
regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained
herein._
*Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information*
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and
"forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements")
within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All
statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking
statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at
the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with
respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections,
objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always
using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected",
"anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled",
"forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such
words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may"
or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are
not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In
this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to
the anticipated exploration activities of the Company on the Green Springs
property.
These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and
estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were
made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking
statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors
which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the
Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or
achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such
factors, among other things, include; business integration risks;
fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities
markets; fluctuations in spot and forward prices of gold, silver, base
metals or certain other commodities; fluctuations in currency markets (such
as the Canadian dollar to United States dollar exchange rate); change in
national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations
and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with
the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including
environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected
formations pressures, cave-ins and flooding); inability to obtain adequate
insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations
that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships
with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations;
availability of increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labour;
the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the
risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government
authorities); and title to properties. Although the forward-looking
statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of
the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions,
the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be
consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other
factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.
Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements
and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no
obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions,
projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by
law.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51419 [7]
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51419
PRESS RELEASE: Contact Gold Drills 35 Metres of -2-
