PRESS RELEASE: CORESTATE expands its institutional housing funds: New building project 'Quartier Kreuzstraße' purchased in Leipzig-Mitte

23.12.2019 - 07:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

07:00

01:00

06:00

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): RealEstate/AcquisitionCORESTATE expands its institutional housing funds: New building project'Quartier Kreuzstraße' purchased in Leipzig-Mitte2019-12-23 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*CORESTATE expands its institutional housing funds: New building project"Quartier Kreuzstraße" purchased in Leipzig-Mitte *· Institutional fund with at least 4% yield distribution/year· Three revitalization properties and two new buildings in a popularcentral location in Leipzig· Energy-efficient building meets high KfW criteria and corresponds toCORESTATE's ESG strategy· Total investment volume of over EUR 57 million· Undiminished demand for residential investments among institutionalclientsFrankfurt, December 23, 2019. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), aleading independent investment manager for real estate in Europe, hasacquired a new residential property in Leipzig-Mitte for its open-endedspecial AIF "CORESTATE Residential Germany III" (CRG III, minimum targetvolume EUR 300 million, average yield distribution of at least 4% p.a.). Theso-called "Quartier Kreuzstrasse" involves the revitalization of threeexisting properties, two of which are listed buildings, and two newbuildings. Thanks to its energy-efficient construction it meets the high KfWcriteria for monuments and new buildings. The total investment volume willexceed EUR 57 million. CRG III is primarily aimed at institutional investorssuch as savings banks and invests in new residential properties inmetropolitan regions and prospering cities throughout Germany.Lars Schnidrg, CEO of CORESTATE Capital Group: "High-quality residentialspace is in increasing demand due to the ongoing urbanization. Theseresidential properties therefore are a very attractive investmentopportunity for our institutional clients. We not only identify suitableproperties, but also accompany our clients throughout the entire valuecreation process of their real estate investments. The project in Leipzigwill also benefit from our many years of revitalization expertise and, aboveall, compliance with important ecological standards in accordance with thevoluntary commitment made by our ESG strategy."The project is located in a central and popular residential area of Leipzig(Lange Straße/ Kreuzstraße/ Ludwig-Erhard-Straße) withexcellent transport connections. With total rental space of almost 12,500m², 190 high-quality rental apartments and 5 commercial units as well as 117underground parking spaces will be created. Completion is scheduled for thethird quarter of 2022.*Press Contact*Jorge PersonT: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369jorge.person@corestate-capital.com*IR Contact*Dr. Kai Gregor KlingerT: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400ir@corestate-capital.com*About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.*CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager andco-investor with more than &euro26 billion in assets under management. As afully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combinedexpertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as realestate management services. The company operates as a respected businesspartner of institutional clients and wealthy private investorsinternationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42offices, e.g. in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. Thecompany employs around 700 people and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX)of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information may be found atwww.corestate-capital.com [1].*Forward-looking statements*This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on currentassumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknownrisks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differencesbetween the actual future results, financial situation, development orperformance of our company and the estimates given here. These factorsinclude those discussed in our public reports, which are available on ourwebsite at www.ir.corestate-capital.com [2]. The company assumes noliability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or toconform them to future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not toplace undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak onlyas of the date hereof.2019-12-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.4, Rue Jean MonnetL-2180 LuxembourgLuxemburgPhone: +49 69 3535630-107Fax: +49 69 3535630-29E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.comInternet: www.corestate-capital.comISIN: LU1296758029WKN: A141J3Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart,Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 942067End of News DGAP News Service942067 2019-12-231: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=38751e2f663f4d4fb04067870e000bf8&application_id=942067&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1a4cd42c36b16927f2ed91ccfbfd3e93&application_id=942067&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 23, 2019ET (GMT)