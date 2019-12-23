PRESS RELEASE: CORESTATE expands its institutional housing funds: New building project 'Quartier Kreuzstraße' purchased in Leipzig-Mitte

DAX ®13.318,90+0,81%TecDAX ®3.050,71+0,15%Dow Jones28.455,09+0,28%NASDAQ 1008.678,49+0,43%
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real
Estate/Acquisition
CORESTATE expands its institutional housing funds: New building project
'Quartier Kreuzstraße' purchased in Leipzig-Mitte
2019-12-23 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
· Institutional fund with at least 4% yield distribution/year
· Three revitalization properties and two new buildings in a popular
central location in Leipzig
· Energy-efficient building meets high KfW criteria and corresponds to
CORESTATE's ESG strategy
· Total investment volume of over EUR 57 million
· Undiminished demand for residential investments among institutional
clients
Frankfurt, December 23, 2019. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a
leading independent investment manager for real estate in Europe, has
acquired a new residential property in Leipzig-Mitte for its open-ended
special AIF "CORESTATE Residential Germany III" (CRG III, minimum target
volume EUR 300 million, average yield distribution of at least 4% p.a.). The
so-called "Quartier Kreuzstrasse" involves the revitalization of three
existing properties, two of which are listed buildings, and two new
buildings. Thanks to its energy-efficient construction it meets the high KfW
criteria for monuments and new buildings. The total investment volume will
exceed EUR 57 million. CRG III is primarily aimed at institutional investors
such as savings banks and invests in new residential properties in
metropolitan regions and prospering cities throughout Germany.
Lars Schnidrg, CEO of CORESTATE Capital Group: "High-quality residential
space is in increasing demand due to the ongoing urbanization. These
residential properties therefore are a very attractive investment
opportunity for our institutional clients. We not only identify suitable
properties, but also accompany our clients throughout the entire value
creation process of their real estate investments. The project in Leipzig
will also benefit from our many years of revitalization expertise and, above
all, compliance with important ecological standards in accordance with the
voluntary commitment made by our ESG strategy."
The project is located in a central and popular residential area of Leipzig
(Lange Straße/ Kreuzstraße/ Ludwig-Erhard-Straße) with
excellent transport connections. With total rental space of almost 12,500
m², 190 high-quality rental apartments and 5 commercial units as well as 117
underground parking spaces will be created. Completion is scheduled for the
third quarter of 2022.
*Press Contact*
Jorge Person
T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369
jorge.person@corestate-capital.com
*IR Contact*
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com
*About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.*
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and
co-investor with more than &euro26 billion in assets under management. As a
fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined
expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real
estate management services. The company operates as a respected business
partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors
internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42
offices, e.g. in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The
company employs around 700 people and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX)
of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information may be found at
www.corestate-capital.com [1].
*Forward-looking statements*
This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current
assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences
between the actual future results, financial situation, development or
performance of our company and the estimates given here. These factors
include those discussed in our public reports, which are available on our
website at www.ir.corestate-capital.com [2]. The company assumes no
liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to
conform them to future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only
as of the date hereof.
2019-12-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 942067
End of News DGAP News Service
942067 2019-12-23
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=38751e2f663f4d4fb04067870e000bf8&application_id=942067&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1a4cd42c36b16927f2ed91ccfbfd3e93&application_id=942067&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 01:00 ET ( 06:00 GMT)
