PRESS RELEASE: CORESTATE subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires the landmark New Babylon commercial complex in The Hague for PFA Pension

20.12.2019 - 07:42 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

07:42

01:42

06:42

DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): RealEstate/AcquisitionCORESTATE subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires the landmark New Babyloncommercial complex in The Hague for PFA Pension2019-12-20 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*CORESTATE subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires the landmark New Babyloncommercial complex in The Hague for PFA Pension *· Largest Danish pension company gained as a new client· Real estate expertise in the Benelux countries is being continuouslyexpanded· Property that shapes the cityscape with the best long-term earningsprospects· Object stands out for its high-quality and long-term tenant mixFrankfurt, December 20, 2019. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), aleading independent investment manager for real estate in Europe, has forthe first time acquired a property for the large Danish pension andinsurance company PFA Pension via its subsidiary Hannover Leasing and willalso be responsible for the asset management. The property is the NewBabylon office complex in the heart of The Hague in the immediate vicinityof the central railway station and, from 2020, also the Dutch parliament.The New Babylon was built in 1978 and had been extensively renovated andrepositioned in 2012. Its iconic design makes it one of the most strikingbuildings on The Hague skyline.CORESTATE CEO Lars Schnidrig: "Within a very short time, we have acquirednumerous prominent commercial properties in the Benelux for ourinstitutional clients and demonstrated our regional expertise. We have nowgained a significant new institutional client in PFA Pension, the largestDanish pension fund and the fifth largest in Europe. I am convinced thatthis prominent office investment will prove to be a highly attractiveinvestment for PFA Pension, especially due to our active local management.""Part of our investment strategy is to increase our property investmentsoutside of Denmark, and with this in view this property fits in perfectly.The property is located in a unique position in the Hague and supports ourfocus on Western European markets where we are expecting a continuedsubstantial leaseholder and investor demand. Overall, it is an attractiveand long-term investment, which will be a strong supplement to our existingportfolio of housing and commercial properties in Denmark and abroad," saysMichael Bruhn, Executive Property Director, PFA.The New Babylon has more than 40,000 m² of total rental space. Due to theincreasing interest of international companies in this location and thefuture proximity to the Dutch parliament, vacant space (18%) in particularoffers strong potential for rent increases. The annual rent at fulloccupancy is just under EUR 10 million. The current tenant mix isfirst-class, diversified and committed for many years with a large number ofinternational and national quality companies from the business services,research/technology, industry and raw materials sectors. The main tenantsare TNO (research organization of the Dutch government), Property Works(provider of co-working space) and NLO (patent law firm). The seller is IconReal Estate, which has significantly developed the property into afull-service complex with a large conference and meeting center,state-of-the-art fitness facilities and a wide range of restaurants.Colliers International acted as the broker on the buyer side. The signingand closing of the share deal took place on December 19, 2019.*Press Contact*Jorge PersonT: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369jorge.person@corestate-capital.com*IR Contact*Dr. Kai Gregor KlingerT: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400ir@corestate-capital.com*About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.*CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager andco-investor with more than &euro26 billion in assets under management. As afully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combinedexpertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as realestate management services. The company operates as a respected businesspartner of institutional clients and wealthy private investorsinternationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42offices, e.g. in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. Thecompany employs around 700 people and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX)of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information may be found atwww.corestate-capital.com [1].*Forward-looking statements*This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on currentassumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknownrisks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differencesbetween the actual future results, financial situation, development orperformance of our company and the estimates given here. These factorsinclude those discussed in our public reports, which are available on ourwebsite at ir.corestate-capital.com. The company assumes no liabilitywhatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them tofuture events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to place unduereliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of thedate hereof.2019-12-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.4, Rue Jean MonnetL-2180 LuxembourgLuxemburgPhone: +49 69 3535630-107Fax: +49 69 3535630-29E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.comInternet: www.corestate-capital.comISIN: LU1296758029WKN: A141J3Indices: SDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart,Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 941139End of News DGAP News Service941139 2019-12-201: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=38751e2f663f4d4fb04067870e000bf8&application_id=941139&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 20, 2019ET (GMT)