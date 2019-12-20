DAX ®13.211,96-0,08%TecDAX ®3.046,27+0,46%Dow Jones28.376,96+0,49%NASDAQ 1008.641,29+0,71%
PRESS RELEASE: CORESTATE subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires the landmark New Babylon commercial complex in The Hague for PFA Pension
DGAP-News: Corestate Capital Holding S.A. / Key word(s): Real
Estate/Acquisition
CORESTATE subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires the landmark New Babylon
commercial complex in The Hague for PFA Pension
2019-12-20 / 07:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
· Largest Danish pension company gained as a new client
· Real estate expertise in the Benelux countries is being continuously
expanded
· Property that shapes the cityscape with the best long-term earnings
prospects
· Object stands out for its high-quality and long-term tenant mix
Frankfurt, December 20, 2019. CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE), a
leading independent investment manager for real estate in Europe, has for
the first time acquired a property for the large Danish pension and
insurance company PFA Pension via its subsidiary Hannover Leasing and will
also be responsible for the asset management. The property is the New
Babylon office complex in the heart of The Hague in the immediate vicinity
of the central railway station and, from 2020, also the Dutch parliament.
The New Babylon was built in 1978 and had been extensively renovated and
repositioned in 2012. Its iconic design makes it one of the most striking
buildings on The Hague skyline.
CORESTATE CEO Lars Schnidrig: "Within a very short time, we have acquired
numerous prominent commercial properties in the Benelux for our
institutional clients and demonstrated our regional expertise. We have now
gained a significant new institutional client in PFA Pension, the largest
Danish pension fund and the fifth largest in Europe. I am convinced that
this prominent office investment will prove to be a highly attractive
investment for PFA Pension, especially due to our active local management."
"Part of our investment strategy is to increase our property investments
outside of Denmark, and with this in view this property fits in perfectly.
The property is located in a unique position in the Hague and supports our
focus on Western European markets where we are expecting a continued
substantial leaseholder and investor demand. Overall, it is an attractive
and long-term investment, which will be a strong supplement to our existing
portfolio of housing and commercial properties in Denmark and abroad," says
Michael Bruhn, Executive Property Director, PFA.
The New Babylon has more than 40,000 m² of total rental space. Due to the
increasing interest of international companies in this location and the
future proximity to the Dutch parliament, vacant space (18%) in particular
offers strong potential for rent increases. The annual rent at full
occupancy is just under EUR 10 million. The current tenant mix is
first-class, diversified and committed for many years with a large number of
international and national quality companies from the business services,
research/technology, industry and raw materials sectors. The main tenants
are TNO (research organization of the Dutch government), Property Works
(provider of co-working space) and NLO (patent law firm). The seller is Icon
Real Estate, which has significantly developed the property into a
full-service complex with a large conference and meeting center,
state-of-the-art fitness facilities and a wide range of restaurants.
Colliers International acted as the broker on the buyer side. The signing
and closing of the share deal took place on December 19, 2019.
*Press Contact*
Jorge Person
T: +49 69 3535630-136 / M: +49 162 2632369
jorge.person@corestate-capital.com
*IR Contact*
Dr. Kai Gregor Klinger
T: +49 69 3535630107 / M: +49 152 22755400
ir@corestate-capital.com
*About CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A.*
CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (CORESTATE) is an investment manager and
co-investor with more than &euro26 billion in assets under management. As a
fully integrated real estate platform, CORESTATE offers its clients combined
expertise in the areas of investment and fund management as well as real
estate management services. The company operates as a respected business
partner of institutional clients and wealthy private investors
internationally. CORESTATE is headquartered in Luxembourg and has 42
offices, e.g. in Frankfurt, London, Madrid, Singapore and Zurich. The
company employs around 700 people and is listed in the Prime Standard (SDAX)
of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Further information may be found at
www.corestate-capital.com [1].
*Forward-looking statements*
This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current
assumptions and forecasts made by our management. Various known and unknown
risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences
between the actual future results, financial situation, development or
performance of our company and the estimates given here. These factors
include those discussed in our public reports, which are available on our
website at ir.corestate-capital.com. The company assumes no liability
whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to
future events or developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the
date hereof.
2019-12-20 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Corestate Capital Holding S.A.
4, Rue Jean Monnet
L-2180 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +49 69 3535630-107
Fax: +49 69 3535630-29
E-mail: IR@corestate-capital.com
Internet: www.corestate-capital.com
ISIN: LU1296758029
WKN: A141J3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 941139
End of News DGAP News Service
941139 2019-12-20
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=38751e2f663f4d4fb04067870e000bf8&application_id=941139&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2019 01:42 ET ( 06:42 GMT)
