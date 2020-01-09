DAX ®13.320,18+0,71%TecDAX ®3.044,26+0,24%Dow Jones28.745,09+0,56%NASDAQ 1008.912,37+0,75%
PRESS RELEASE: creditshelf - Strong business development in Q4 2019

DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results
creditshelf - Strong business development in Q4 2019

2020-01-09 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*creditshelf - Strong business development in Q4 2019*

*Frankfurt am Main, Germany, January 9, 2020 - creditshelf
Aktiengesellschaft, a pioneer in digital SME financing in Germany, has
accelerated its growth compared to the previous year. Thanks to a strong
year-end business, Q4 contributed EUR 36.8 million in arranged loan volume
to the 12-month total figure of EUR 88.5 million. This translates into a 75
% year-on-year increase. The positive development of creditshelf's loan
business in the fiscal year 2019 is reflected in the following numbers: *

*Highlights*

· With EUR 1,340.7 million, the volume of loans requested was 29 % higher
than the result for the 2018 fiscal year (FY 2018: EUR 1,042.2 million).

· The volume of arranged loans amounted to EUR 88.5 million in the fiscal
year 2019 (FY 2018: EUR 50.7 million).

· Acceleration of growth in arranged loans to 75 % year-on-year (FY 2018
vs. FY 2017: 51 %).

· As a reliable partner to Germany's small and medium-size enterprises
(SMEs), creditshelf arranged total accumulated loans of more than EUR
190.7 million since its launch in 2015.

· The average tenor of loans arranged in the fiscal year 2019 has
increased to 27.7 months (FY 2018: 19.9).

· Outstanding loans amounted to EUR 88.1 million on December 31, 2019.

· Strong Q4 with a volume of arranged loans of EUR 36.8 million shaped by
significant catch-up effects from the previous quarter and the successful
conclusion of larger transactions at the end of the year.

· December 2019 was the strongest month in creditshelf's history with an
arranged loan volume of EUR 21.2 million and high margins.

· The average ticket size of loans arranged in the fiscal year 2019 was
EUR 893 thousand (FY 2018: EUR 745 thousand), in Q4 EUR 1.313 thousand.

*Dr. Daniel Bartsch, COO of creditshelf, stated:*

"Digital SME financing continues to gain importance in Germany and has by no
means fully realized its market potential. The fact that we were able to
grow more strongly in 2019 than in the previous year confirms that we are on
the right track concerning our business model and our platform. Particularly
encouraging was the strong year-end business with high volumes, to which the
Commerzbank cooperation contributed with active deal flow, and stronger
margins compared to the first nine months."

*Fabian Brügmann, Chief Financial Officer of creditshelf, added:*

"We are very satisfied with our development for the full year 2019. We were
able to increase our revenues and loan volumes significantly compared to the
previous year, in particular due to a very successful fourth quarter. Some
of the transactions envisaged in the second half of the year could not be
finalised until the fourth quarter due to longer decision-making processes
on the customer side. This further encourages us to focus our business
activities on solid, long-term growth."

For the fiscal year 2020, creditshelf plans to publish quarterly preliminary
figures on new lending volumes on the 6th business day after the end of each
quarter.

The complete annual report 2019 will be published by creditshelf on March
26, 2020.

*Overview of alternative KPIs *

*FY 2019* *FY 2018* *+/-*
Volume of requested loans 1,340.7 1,042.2 +29 %
(in EUR million)
Volume of arranged loans 88.5 50.7 +75 %
(in EUR million)
Number of arranged loans 99 68 +46 %
Average ticket size 893 745 +20 %
(in EUR thousand)
Average tenor (in months) 27.7 19.9 +39 %
Average interest rate 8.34 8.54 -20 bps
(in % volume-weighted)

*Further information:* *Investor Relations:*
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft creditshelf
Birgit Hass Aktiengesellschaft
Head of Marketing and Communication Fabian Brügmann (CFO)
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a Maximilian Franz (Investor
60329 Frankfurt Relations Manager)
Phone: +49 (69) 348 77 24-13 Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
birgit.hass@creditshelf.com 60329 Frankfurt
www.creditshelf.com [1] Phone: +49 69 348 719 113
ir@creditshelf.com
*Press and Public Relations:* www.creditshelf.com [1]
Thöring & Stuhr
Partnerschaft für
Kommunikationsberatung
Arne Stuhr
Managing Director
Mittelweg 142
20148 Hamburg
Phone: +49 (40) 207 6969 83
Cell: +49 (177) 3055 194
arne.stuhr@corpnewsmedia.de

*About creditshelf - *www.creditshelf.com [1]

creditshelf is a pioneer in the field of digital SME finance in Germany that
arranges loans via its easy-to-use online platform, www.creditshelf.com. The
company, which was founded in 2014 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, sees
itself as a market and technology leader in the fast-growing digital SME
finance business in Germany. As a provider of SME finance, creditshelf has
developed its platform to meet the financing needs of German SME borrowers
through loans from investors interested in this asset class. By offering to
arrange corporate loans in this way, creditshelf enables small and
medium-sized companies to access highly attractive alternative finance
options. At the same time, creditshelf offers professional investors looking
for attractive investment opportunities access to SME finance. The company's
core competencies include the selection of suitable credit projects, credit
quality analysis for potential borrowers, credit scoring, and risk-adequate
pricing. creditshelf receives fees for its services from both the SME
borrowers and the investors.

creditshelf news posted daily at
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/creditshelf/ [2]
Twitter https://twitter.com/creditshelf [3]
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/5317762/ [4] and
Xing https://www.xing.com/companies/creditshelfag [5]

2020-01-09 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft
Mainzer Landstrasse 33a
60329 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
E-mail: ir@creditshelf.com
Internet: www.creditshelf.com
ISIN: DE000A2LQUA5
WKN: A2LQUA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart,
Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 948919

End of News DGAP News Service

948919 2020-01-09


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=53917d05a641988ebdb9c66b6b2627af&application_id=948919&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=09c3294e0d7a84210ffd60d5b775c786&application_id=948919&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=61a44527cdf4660fd9eb3a4b1289c84c&application_id=948919&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
4: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=af2df3f278de23e830f5ad3a4b3fbb16&application_id=948919&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
5: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=52ae5ad60725a4cce96cda8666bdc3bf&application_id=948919&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 09, 2020 01:30 ET ( 06:30 GMT)
