PRESS RELEASE: creditshelf - Strong business development in Q4 2019

DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Resultscreditshelf - Strong business development in Q4 20192020-01-09 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*creditshelf - Strong business development in Q4 2019**Frankfurt am Main, Germany, January 9, 2020 - creditshelfAktiengesellschaft, a pioneer in digital SME financing in Germany, hasaccelerated its growth compared to the previous year. Thanks to a strongyear-end business, Q4 contributed EUR 36.8 million in arranged loan volumeto the 12-month total figure of EUR 88.5 million. This translates into a 75% year-on-year increase. The positive development of creditshelf's loanbusiness in the fiscal year 2019 is reflected in the following numbers: **Highlights*· With EUR 1,340.7 million, the volume of loans requested was 29 % higherthan the result for the 2018 fiscal year (FY 2018: EUR 1,042.2 million).· The volume of arranged loans amounted to EUR 88.5 million in the fiscalyear 2019 (FY 2018: EUR 50.7 million).· Acceleration of growth in arranged loans to 75 % year-on-year (FY 2018vs. FY 2017: 51 %).· As a reliable partner to Germany's small and medium-size enterprises(SMEs), creditshelf arranged total accumulated loans of more than EUR190.7 million since its launch in 2015.· The average tenor of loans arranged in the fiscal year 2019 hasincreased to 27.7 months (FY 2018: 19.9).· Outstanding loans amounted to EUR 88.1 million on December 31, 2019.· Strong Q4 with a volume of arranged loans of EUR 36.8 million shaped bysignificant catch-up effects from the previous quarter and the successfulconclusion of larger transactions at the end of the year.· December 2019 was the strongest month in creditshelf's history with anarranged loan volume of EUR 21.2 million and high margins.· The average ticket size of loans arranged in the fiscal year 2019 wasEUR 893 thousand (FY 2018: EUR 745 thousand), in Q4 EUR 1.313 thousand.*Dr. Daniel Bartsch, COO of creditshelf, stated:*"Digital SME financing continues to gain importance in Germany and has by nomeans fully realized its market potential. The fact that we were able togrow more strongly in 2019 than in the previous year confirms that we are onthe right track concerning our business model and our platform. Particularlyencouraging was the strong year-end business with high volumes, to which theCommerzbank cooperation contributed with active deal flow, and strongermargins compared to the first nine months."*Fabian Brügmann, Chief Financial Officer of creditshelf, added:*"We are very satisfied with our development for the full year 2019. We wereable to increase our revenues and loan volumes significantly compared to theprevious year, in particular due to a very successful fourth quarter. Someof the transactions envisaged in the second half of the year could not befinalised until the fourth quarter due to longer decision-making processeson the customer side. This further encourages us to focus our businessactivities on solid, long-term growth."For the fiscal year 2020, creditshelf plans to publish quarterly preliminaryfigures on new lending volumes on the 6th business day after the end of eachquarter.The complete annual report 2019 will be published by creditshelf on March26, 2020.*Overview of alternative KPIs **FY 2019* *FY 2018* *+/-*Volume of requested loans 1,340.7 1,042.2 +29 %(in EUR million)Volume of arranged loans 88.5 50.7 +75 %(in EUR million)Number of arranged loans 99 68 +46 %Average ticket size 893 745 +20 %(in EUR thousand)Average tenor (in months) 27.7 19.9 +39 %Average interest rate 8.34 8.54 -20 bps(in % volume-weighted)*Further information:* *Investor Relations:*creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft creditshelfBirgit Hass AktiengesellschaftHead of Marketing and Communication Fabian Brügmann (CFO)Mainzer Landstrasse 33a Maximilian Franz (Investor60329 Frankfurt Relations Manager)Phone: +49 (69) 348 77 24-13 Mainzer Landstrasse 33abirgit.hass@creditshelf.com 60329 Frankfurtwww.creditshelf.com [1] Phone: +49 69 348 719 113ir@creditshelf.com*Press and Public Relations:* www.creditshelf.com [1]Thöring & StuhrPartnerschaft fürKommunikationsberatungArne StuhrManaging DirectorMittelweg 14220148 HamburgPhone: +49 (40) 207 6969 83Cell: +49 (177) 3055 194arne.stuhr@corpnewsmedia.de*About creditshelf - *www.creditshelf.com [1]creditshelf is a pioneer in the field of digital SME finance in Germany thatarranges loans via its easy-to-use online platform, www.creditshelf.com. Thecompany, which was founded in 2014 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, seesitself as a market and technology leader in the fast-growing digital SMEfinance business in Germany. As a provider of SME finance, creditshelf hasdeveloped its platform to meet the financing needs of German SME borrowersthrough loans from investors interested in this asset class. By offering toarrange corporate loans in this way, creditshelf enables small andmedium-sized companies to access highly attractive alternative financeoptions. At the same time, creditshelf offers professional investors lookingfor attractive investment opportunities access to SME finance. The company'score competencies include the selection of suitable credit projects, creditquality analysis for potential borrowers, credit scoring, and risk-adequatepricing. creditshelf receives fees for its services from both the SMEborrowers and the investors.