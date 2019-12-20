DAX ®13.318,90+0,81%TecDAX ®3.050,71+0,15%Dow Jones28.455,09+0,28%NASDAQ 1008.678,49+0,43%
Press Release: Curetis Receives U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance of Unyvero LRT for BAL Specimens
Broad Unyvero LRT BAL panel also includes atypical pathogens such as
Pneumocystis jirovecii
Clearance expected to substantially increase total addressable market for
Unyvero System in the U.S.
Commercial launch in the U.S. expected for Q1-2020
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Holzgerlingen, Germany, and San Diego, CA,
USA, December 20, 2019, 23:30 CET Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and,
together with its subsidiaries, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level
molecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that the Company has
received 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
to market its Unyvero LRT Lower Respiratory Tract Application Cartridge
for use with bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) samples to diagnose lower
respiratory tract infections such as pneumonia. The LRT BAL panel
detects a broad spectrum of clinically relevant causative agents,
including atypical pathogens, as well as antibiotic resistance markers.
Thereby, it provides clinicians with a valuable diagnostic tool that
informs early and supports appropriate antibiotic treatment decisions in
this indication.
Infections with atypical pathogens are often associated with
community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), but are not considered in the
context of hospital-acquired or ventilator-associated pneumonia.
Therefore, hospitalized patients usually are not tested for these
organisms unless there is a suspicion of infection. Further, empiric
treatment of these patients does not normally cover atypical pathogens.
Unyvero LRT BAL expands the diagnostic capability of clinicians to
routinely identify atypical infections that might otherwise escape
detection and hence can prevent prolonged inappropriate treatment of
patients.
Furthermore, the Unyvero LRT BAL application is the first and only FDA
cleared molecular diagnostic pneumonia panel that includes Pneumocystis
jirovecii. As culture-based diagnosis of Pneumocystis jirovecii
Pneumonia (PJP) is not possible, identification of this pathogen is
often based on morphological detection techniques, which are
labor-intensive and time-consuming and lack sensitivity. Rapid diagnosis
of PJP, which causes severe and life-threatening symptoms, is crucial in
patients with a weak or suppressed immune system. Initiating the
appropriate therapy even one day earlier can significantly reduce
mortality in this patient group.
"Pneumocystis jirovecii is a leading cause of pneumonia in
immunocompromised individuals. Several features unique to Pneumocystis
make its diagnosis difficult. No combination of symptoms, signs, and
chest radiographic findings is diagnostic of Pneumocystis Pneumonia, the
organism cannot be cultured, and its diagnosis currently relies on
microscopic visualization of the characteristic cysts and/or trophic
forms on stained respiratory specimens," said Richard G. Wunderink, MD,
Professor of Medicine, Pulmonary Critical Care, Northwestern University
Feinberg School of Medicine, and Medical Director, Medical ICU,
Northwestern Memorial Hospital. "Inclusion of Pneumocystis jirovecii in
a rapid comprehensive molecular panel for BAL, the preferred diagnostic
procedure for Pneumocystis Pneumonia, will greatly facilitate our
ability to quickly diagnose and treat these patients."
Indiscriminate overuse and misuse of antibiotics are key drivers of
dramatically spreading antibiotic resistance, a substantial global
health threat. A report recently issued by the Centers for Disease
Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that drug-resistant bacteria and
fungi cause almost 3 million infections and 35,000 deaths a year in the
United States, meaning that antibiotic-resistant pathogens cause a
serious infection every 11 seconds and a death every 15 minutes (Ref.
1).
By providing a fast and reliable solution for the rapid detection of
pathogens and antibiotic resistance markers, Unyvero LRT BAL is an
essential, indispensable tool for targeted antimicrobial therapy
improving patient outcomes while facilitating stringent antibiotic
stewardship.
"Unyvero LRT had already been cleared by the U.S. FDA for tracheal
aspirate samples in April 2018," said Johannes Bacher, COO of Curetis.
"With our new Unyvero LRT BAL Application Cartridge, clinicians and
hospitals can now also test bronchoalveolar lavage samples. This sample
type accounts for about half of the samples obtained for the diagnosis
of lower respiratory tract infections such as pneumonia. As a result,
our Unyvero solution is offering the most comprehensive multiplex
molecular panel for the rapid diagnosis of bacteria and fungi associated
with severe pneumonia. It not only enables rapid and simultaneous
detection of pathogens but also offers the broadest coverage of
resistance markers."
"We expect that the clearance of our LRT panel for BAL samples will
significantly increase the total addressable market for our Unyvero
System in the U.S.," said Oliver Schacht, PhD, CEO of Curetis. "It will
provide us with substantial opportunities to place Unyvero instruments
for rapid testing of patients with suspected lower respiratory tract
infections. Moreover, by providing laboratorians and clinicians with a
powerful diagnostic tool to identify pathogens in lower respiratory
tract infections earlier, faster and more reliably, Unyvero supports
antibiotic stewardship efforts to avoid the unnecessary use of
antibiotics."
With commercial launch preparations underway, the Company expects to
make Unyvero LRT BAL broadly available to U.S. customers in Q1-2020.
###
Reference
1) CDC. Antibiotic Resistance Threats in the United States, 2019.
Atlanta, GA: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, CDC; 2019.
The full 2019 AR Threats Report, including methods and appendices, is
available online at www.cdc.gov/DrugResistance/Biggest-Threats.html.
About Curetis
Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of
innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to
address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and
identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.
Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated
molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions
for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial
resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications.
Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even
weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby
facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship
and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products
are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.
Curetis' wholly-owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH offers
next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and
therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines what the Company
believes to be the most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics
of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and
artificial intelligence.
For further information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=cbQndClXBYYrJJPni2WtfvzlDc2DF5vP81rjk89fccfgfHmCutnkxxDBWMB6BiLV1VPpaR1JvaHe2V1DCOyu2Q
www.curetis.com and
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=cbQndClXBYYrJJPni2Wtfob-rueQQzyHbl8_OMXp5F8cwzg2lKNwFcxnuqCglxsNt8M5q8fik1aEgZSaiIS6UQxVioJ70ulws8p_ziZNJ9k=
www.ares-genetics.com.
Legal Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor an offer to
subscribe for securities and neither this document nor any part of it
should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.
The information contained in this press release has been carefully
prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever
kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided
herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update
or correct information contained in this press release whether as a
result of new information, future events or for other reasons.
This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
"forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the
terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends,"
"targets," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements Curetis
makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature,
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers
are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ
materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements.
Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Contact details
Curetis' Contact Details
Curetis N.V.
Max-Eyth-Str. 42
71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany
Tel. +49 7031 49195-10
pr@curetis.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=V8e8DTYlVw5LEOxoLKxVBpuvtU48tZLTcmrrMWmcRs5WfMf9mVzT0nLc8H_cg0ihlnoEliEvMQ9n8e2t2hmXwQ
or ir@curetis.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=SsQbI5rqYGIRoEmHVXYgZSMZucsugZXdgdjbbfmyuFR_q4tWZYgGg-477DzKeyAhoJW6DIYFVK5mdWfJ6R3N7w
www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com
International Media & Investor Inquiries
akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info@akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64
Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68
Attachment
20191220_Curetis_PR_BAL_FDA_approval_FINAL
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0ad5aa09-db0a-4c6e-b4e0-1a798f25bd9e
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 20, 2019 17:32 ET ( 22:32 GMT)
