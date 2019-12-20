Press Release: Curetis Receives U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance of Unyvero LRT for BAL Specimens

20.12.2019 - 23:32 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Broad Unyvero LRT BAL panel also includes atypical pathogens such asPneumocystis jiroveciiClearance expected to substantially increase total addressable market forUnyvero System in the U.S.Commercial launch in the U.S. expected for Q1-2020Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Holzgerlingen, Germany, and San Diego, CA,USA, December 20, 2019,CET Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and,together with its subsidiaries, "Curetis"), a developer of next-levelmolecular diagnostic solutions, today announced that the Company hasreceived 510(k) clearance by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)to market its Unyvero LRT Lower Respiratory Tract Application Cartridgefor use with bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL) samples to diagnose lowerrespiratory tract infections such as pneumonia. The LRT BAL paneldetects a broad spectrum of clinically relevant causative agents,including atypical pathogens, as well as antibiotic resistance markers.Thereby, it provides clinicians with a valuable diagnostic tool thatinforms early and supports appropriate antibiotic treatment decisions inthis indication.Infections with atypical pathogens are often associated withcommunity-acquired pneumonia (CAP), but are not considered in thecontext of hospital-acquired or ventilator-associated pneumonia.Therefore, hospitalized patients usually are not tested for theseorganisms unless there is a suspicion of infection. Further, empirictreatment of these patients does not normally cover atypical pathogens.Unyvero LRT BAL expands the diagnostic capability of clinicians toroutinely identify atypical infections that might otherwise escapedetection and hence can prevent prolonged inappropriate treatment ofpatients.Furthermore, the Unyvero LRT BAL application is the first and only FDAcleared molecular diagnostic pneumonia panel that includes Pneumocystisjirovecii. As culture-based diagnosis of Pneumocystis jiroveciiPneumonia (PJP) is not possible, identification of this pathogen isoften based on morphological detection techniques, which arelabor-intensive and time-consuming and lack sensitivity. Rapid diagnosisof PJP, which causes severe and life-threatening symptoms, is crucial inpatients with a weak or suppressed immune system. Initiating theappropriate therapy even one day earlier can significantly reducemortality in this patient group."Pneumocystis jirovecii is a leading cause of pneumonia inimmunocompromised individuals. Several features unique to Pneumocystismake its diagnosis difficult. No combination of symptoms, signs, andchest radiographic findings is diagnostic of Pneumocystis Pneumonia, theorganism cannot be cultured, and its diagnosis currently relies onmicroscopic visualization of the characteristic cysts and/or trophicforms on stained respiratory specimens," said Richard G. Wunderink, MD,Professor of Medicine, Pulmonary Critical Care, Northwestern UniversityFeinberg School of Medicine, and Medical Director, Medical ICU,Northwestern Memorial Hospital. "Inclusion of Pneumocystis jirovecii ina rapid comprehensive molecular panel for BAL, the preferred diagnosticprocedure for Pneumocystis Pneumonia, will greatly facilitate ourability to quickly diagnose and treat these patients."Indiscriminate overuse and misuse of antibiotics are key drivers ofdramatically spreading antibiotic resistance, a substantial globalhealth threat. A report recently issued by the Centers for DiseaseControl and Prevention (CDC) revealed that drug-resistant bacteria andfungi cause almost 3 million infections and 35,000 deaths a year in theUnited States, meaning that antibiotic-resistant pathogens cause aserious infection every 11 seconds and a death every 15 minutes (Ref.1).By providing a fast and reliable solution for the rapid detection ofpathogens and antibiotic resistance markers, Unyvero LRT BAL is anessential, indispensable tool for targeted antimicrobial therapyimproving patient outcomes while facilitating stringent antibioticstewardship."Unyvero LRT had already been cleared by the U.S. FDA for trachealaspirate samples in April 2018," said Johannes Bacher, COO of Curetis."With our new Unyvero LRT BAL Application Cartridge, clinicians andhospitals can now also test bronchoalveolar lavage samples. This sampletype accounts for about half of the samples obtained for the diagnosisof lower respiratory tract infections such as pneumonia. As a result,our Unyvero solution is offering the most comprehensive multiplexmolecular panel for the rapid diagnosis of bacteria and fungi associatedwith severe pneumonia. It not only enables rapid and simultaneousdetection of pathogens but also offers the broadest coverage ofresistance markers.""We expect that the clearance of our LRT panel for BAL samples willsignificantly increase the total addressable market for our UnyveroSystem in the U.S.," said Oliver Schacht, PhD, CEO of Curetis. "It willprovide us with substantial opportunities to place Unyvero instrumentsfor rapid testing of patients with suspected lower respiratory tractinfections. Moreover, by providing laboratorians and clinicians with apowerful diagnostic tool to identify pathogens in lower respiratorytract infections earlier, faster and more reliably, Unyvero supportsantibiotic stewardship efforts to avoid the unnecessary use ofantibiotics."With commercial launch preparations underway, the Company expects tomake Unyvero LRT BAL broadly available to U.S. customers in Q1-2020.###Reference1) CDC. Antibiotic Resistance Threats in the United States, 2019.Atlanta, GA: U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, CDC; 2019.The full 2019 AR Threats Report, including methods and appendices, isavailable online at www.cdc.gov/DrugResistance/Biggest-Threats.html.About CuretisCuretis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider ofinnovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed toaddress the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases andidentifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automatedmolecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutionsfor the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobialresistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications.Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or evenweeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, therebyfacilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardshipand health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) productsare marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.Curetis' wholly-owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH offersnext-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics andtherapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines what the Companybelieves to be the most comprehensive database worldwide on the geneticsof antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics andartificial intelligence. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to updateor correct information contained in this press release whether as aresult of new information, future events or for other reasons.This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,"forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can beidentified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including theterms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends,""targets," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements Curetismakes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature,forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readersare cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are notguarantees of future performance. 