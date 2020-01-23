Press Release: Curetis To Attend Key Conferences in the First Half of 2020

23.01.2020 - 09:50 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

10:00

03:50

08:50

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, January 23,2020,am CET - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with itssubsidiaries, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnosticsolutions, today announced that the Curetis Group Companies will beattending several key conferences in the first half of 2020.February 2020First Coast Infectious Disease/Clinical Microbiology Symposium 27thAnnual MeetingJanuary 31 February 1, 2020 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL (Curetis USAInc.)March 20204th AMR Conference 2020March 12-13, 2020 Congress Center, Basel, Switzerland (Ares Genetics)South Central Association for Clinical Microbiology (SCACM) 50thAnniversary Spring Meeting/SymposiumMarch 18-21, 2020 Louisville, KY (Curetis USA Inc.)April 2020Northeast Association of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease(NACMID)April 6-7, 2020 Portsmouth, NH (Curetis USA Inc.)30th ECCMID European Society of Clinical Microbiology and infectiousDiseasesApril 18-21, 2020 Paris, France (Curetis GmbH), Booth #141AMay 2020ASM Clinical Virology Symposium (CVS), Booth #425May 3-5, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL (Curetis USA Inc.)23rd Annual Making A Difference in Infectious Diseases Meeting (MAD-ID)May 27-30, 2020 Orlando, FL (Curetis USA Inc.)June 2020ASM Microbe 2020June 19-21, 2020 Chicago, IL (Curetis USA Inc.), Booth #1303###About CuretisCuretis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider ofinnovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed toaddress the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases andidentifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automatedmolecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutionsfor the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobialresistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications.Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or evenweeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, therebyfacilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardshipand health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) productsare marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH offersnext-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics andtherapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines what the Companybelieves to be the most comprehensive database worldwide on the geneticsof antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics andartificial intelligence.For further information, please visithttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=O8BCWOMro4n9mhOELpT228yonYH-jBf8WTp3O_iutfl7355EuKikylZ_KlyB6pLTuwJNzQguqLPMa4x_t2GwOgwww.curetis.com andhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=O8BCWOMro4n9mhOELpT22yzQimrTg-vE9Rwyg6GjklkbqPD4mPFT5zoQ98nb6OZdhE7ex8v4_lDCo8JwBoReCKeEKBbPZj_snhfA5CmO8M8=www.ares-genetics.com.Legal DisclaimerThis document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor an offer tosubscribe for securities and neither this document nor any part of itshould form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.The information contained in this press release has been carefullyprepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whateverkind for the correctness and completeness of the information providedherein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to updateor correct information contained in this press release whether as aresult of new information, future events or for other reasons.This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,"forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can beidentified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including theterms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends,""targets," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements Curetismakes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature,forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readersare cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are notguarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differmaterially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements.Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or reviseforward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.Contact detailsCuretis' Contact DetailsCuretis N.V.Max-Eyth-Str. 4271088 Holzgerlingen, GermanyTel. +49 7031 49195-10pr@curetis.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=I_SpUgrr11q12WOD3rwYngDfyB_PUcLB1q6k96MaGX0fRGxhpYKAxvuj1qXGjsXVLsTvVT_cM7ktjH3Un0WlmQor ir@curetis.comhttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=664RmEKL5iRlxvNRxfWu2jvI3bDf-1jPHAxo_AvoXCAH33svOtD8OFn7PbZl3GHXV79ktPxium9ybCETwqsnmgwww.curetis.com - www.unyvero.comInternational Media & Investor InquiriesakampionDr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina ButhManaging Partnersinfo@akampion.comTel. +49 40 88 16 59 64Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68Attachment20200123_PR_Conferences_H1_2020_finalhttps://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b927e7c4-0d99-4696-a568-fb93b058424e(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 23, 2020ET (GMT)