Press Release: Curetis To Attend Key Conferences in the First Half of 2020
Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, January 23,
2020, 10:00 am CET - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with its
subsidiaries, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic
solutions, today announced that the Curetis Group Companies will be
attending several key conferences in the first half of 2020.
February 2020
First Coast Infectious Disease/Clinical Microbiology Symposium 27th
Annual Meeting
January 31 February 1, 2020 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL (Curetis USA
Inc.)
March 2020
4th AMR Conference 2020
March 12-13, 2020 Congress Center, Basel, Switzerland (Ares Genetics)
South Central Association for Clinical Microbiology (SCACM) 50th
Anniversary Spring Meeting/Symposium
March 18-21, 2020 Louisville, KY (Curetis USA Inc.)
April 2020
Northeast Association of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease
(NACMID)
April 6-7, 2020 Portsmouth, NH (Curetis USA Inc.)
30th ECCMID European Society of Clinical Microbiology and infectious
Diseases
April 18-21, 2020 Paris, France (Curetis GmbH), Booth #141A
May 2020
ASM Clinical Virology Symposium (CVS), Booth #425
May 3-5, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL (Curetis USA Inc.)
23rd Annual Making A Difference in Infectious Diseases Meeting (MAD-ID)
May 27-30, 2020 Orlando, FL (Curetis USA Inc.)
June 2020
ASM Microbe 2020
June 19-21, 2020 Chicago, IL (Curetis USA Inc.), Booth #1303
###
About Curetis
Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of
innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to
address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and
identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.
Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated
molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions
for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial
resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications.
Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even
weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby
facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship
and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products
are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.
Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH offers
next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and
therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines what the Company
believes to be the most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics
of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and
artificial intelligence.
For further information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=O8BCWOMro4n9mhOELpT228yonYH-jBf8WTp3O_iutfl7355EuKikylZ_KlyB6pLTuwJNzQguqLPMa4x_t2GwOg
www.curetis.com and
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=O8BCWOMro4n9mhOELpT22yzQimrTg-vE9Rwyg6GjklkbqPD4mPFT5zoQ98nb6OZdhE7ex8v4_lDCo8JwBoReCKeEKBbPZj_snhfA5CmO8M8=
www.ares-genetics.com.
Legal Disclaimer
This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor an offer to
subscribe for securities and neither this document nor any part of it
should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.
The information contained in this press release has been carefully
prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever
kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided
herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update
or correct information contained in this press release whether as a
result of new information, future events or for other reasons.
This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
"forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the
terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends,"
"targets," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements Curetis
makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature,
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers
are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ
materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements.
Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.
Contact details
Curetis' Contact Details
Curetis N.V.
Max-Eyth-Str. 42
71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany
Tel. +49 7031 49195-10
pr@curetis.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=I_SpUgrr11q12WOD3rwYngDfyB_PUcLB1q6k96MaGX0fRGxhpYKAxvuj1qXGjsXVLsTvVT_cM7ktjH3Un0WlmQ
or ir@curetis.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=664RmEKL5iRlxvNRxfWu2jvI3bDf-1jPHAxo_AvoXCAH33svOtD8OFn7PbZl3GHXV79ktPxium9ybCETwqsnmg
www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com
International Media & Investor Inquiries
akampion
Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth
Managing Partners
info@akampion.com
Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64
Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68
Attachment
20200123_PR_Conferences_H1_2020_final
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b927e7c4-0d99-4696-a568-fb93b058424e
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 23, 2020 03:50 ET ( 08:50 GMT)
