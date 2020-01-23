DAX ®13.443,05-0,54%TecDAX ®3.154,85-0,79%S&P FUTURE3.317,70-0,06%Nasdaq 100 Future9.227,00+0,62%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > Press Release: Curetis To Attend Key Conferences in the First Half of 2020

Press Release: Curetis To Attend Key Conferences in the First Half of 2020

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen



Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Holzgerlingen, Germany, January 23,
2020, 10:00 am CET - Curetis N.V. (the "Company" and, together with its
subsidiaries, "Curetis"), a developer of next-level molecular diagnostic
solutions, today announced that the Curetis Group Companies will be
attending several key conferences in the first half of 2020.

February 2020

First Coast Infectious Disease/Clinical Microbiology Symposium 27th
Annual Meeting

January 31 February 1, 2020 Ponte Vedra Beach, FL (Curetis USA
Inc.)

March 2020

4th AMR Conference 2020

March 12-13, 2020 Congress Center, Basel, Switzerland (Ares Genetics)

South Central Association for Clinical Microbiology (SCACM) 50th
Anniversary Spring Meeting/Symposium

March 18-21, 2020 Louisville, KY (Curetis USA Inc.)

April 2020

Northeast Association of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease
(NACMID)

April 6-7, 2020 Portsmouth, NH (Curetis USA Inc.)

30th ECCMID European Society of Clinical Microbiology and infectious
Diseases

April 18-21, 2020 Paris, France (Curetis GmbH), Booth #141A

May 2020

ASM Clinical Virology Symposium (CVS), Booth #425

May 3-5, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL (Curetis USA Inc.)

23rd Annual Making A Difference in Infectious Diseases Meeting (MAD-ID)

May 27-30, 2020 Orlando, FL (Curetis USA Inc.)

June 2020

ASM Microbe 2020

June 19-21, 2020 Chicago, IL (Curetis USA Inc.), Booth #1303

###

About Curetis

Curetis N.V.'s (Euronext: CURE) goal is to become a leading provider of
innovative solutions for molecular microbiology diagnostics designed to
address the global challenge of detecting severe infectious diseases and
identifying antibiotic resistances in hospitalized patients.

Curetis' Unyvero System is a versatile, fast and highly automated
molecular diagnostic platform for easy-to-use, cartridge-based solutions
for the comprehensive and rapid detection of pathogens and antimicrobial
resistance markers in a range of severe infectious disease indications.
Results are available within hours, a process that can take days or even
weeks if performed with standard diagnostic procedures, thereby
facilitating improved patient outcomes, stringent antibiotic stewardship
and health-economic benefits. Unyvero in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products
are marketed in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the U.S.

Curetis' wholly owned subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH offers
next-generation solutions for infectious disease diagnostics and
therapeutics. The ARES Technology Platform combines what the Company
believes to be the most comprehensive database worldwide on the genetics
of antimicrobial resistances, ARESdb, with advanced bioinformatics and
artificial intelligence.

For further information, please visit
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=O8BCWOMro4n9mhOELpT228yonYH-jBf8WTp3O_iutfl7355EuKikylZ_KlyB6pLTuwJNzQguqLPMa4x_t2GwOg
www.curetis.com and
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=O8BCWOMro4n9mhOELpT22yzQimrTg-vE9Rwyg6GjklkbqPD4mPFT5zoQ98nb6OZdhE7ex8v4_lDCo8JwBoReCKeEKBbPZj_snhfA5CmO8M8=
www.ares-genetics.com.

Legal Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor an offer to
subscribe for securities and neither this document nor any part of it
should form the basis of any investment decision in Curetis.

The information contained in this press release has been carefully
prepared. However, Curetis bears and assumes no liability of whatever
kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided
herein. Curetis does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update
or correct information contained in this press release whether as a
result of new information, future events or for other reasons.

This press release includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be,
"forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be
identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the
terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends,"
"targets," "may," "will," or "should" and include statements Curetis
makes concerning the intended results of its strategy. By their nature,
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and readers
are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Curetis' actual results may differ
materially from those predicted by the forward-looking statements.
Curetis undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise
forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Contact details

Curetis' Contact Details

Curetis N.V.

Max-Eyth-Str. 42

71088 Holzgerlingen, Germany

Tel. +49 7031 49195-10

pr@curetis.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=I_SpUgrr11q12WOD3rwYngDfyB_PUcLB1q6k96MaGX0fRGxhpYKAxvuj1qXGjsXVLsTvVT_cM7ktjH3Un0WlmQ
or ir@curetis.com
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=664RmEKL5iRlxvNRxfWu2jvI3bDf-1jPHAxo_AvoXCAH33svOtD8OFn7PbZl3GHXV79ktPxium9ybCETwqsnmg


www.curetis.com - www.unyvero.com

International Media & Investor Inquiries

akampion

Dr. Ludger Wess / Ines-Regina Buth

Managing Partners

info@akampion.com

Tel. +49 40 88 16 59 64

Tel. +49 30 23 63 27 68

Attachment


20200123_PR_Conferences_H1_2020_final
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b927e7c4-0d99-4696-a568-fb93b058424e








(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2020 03:50 ET ( 08:50 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

CURETIS N.V. AAN T.EO-,01
CURETIS N.V. AAN T.EO-,01 - Performance (3 Monate) 0,676 -0,88%
EUR -0,006
Porträt - Chart - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
09:50 Press Release: Curetis To Attend Key Conferences in the First Half of 2020 CURETIS N.V. AAN T.EO-,01 0,676 -0,880%
14.01. Press Release: Curetis Launches Unyvero LRT Panel -2- CURETIS N.V. AAN T.EO-,01 0,676 -0,880%
14.01. Press Release: Curetis Launches Unyvero LRT Panel for BAL Specimens in the U.S. CURETIS N.V. AAN T.EO-,01 0,676 -0,880%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
10:02 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Anleger werden vorsichtiger - EZB im Fokus LUFTHANSA 14,46 -0,03%
10:02 Linnemann hält Grundrente für "immer unrealistischer"
10:00 PRESS RELEASE: New Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) study finds a need for more balanced regulation to protect innovation and societal benefits
10:00 Deutschland klettert im Korruptionswahrnehmungsindex auf Platz 9
09:56 DGAP-PVR: RIB Software SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß -2- RIB SOFTWARE SE NA EO 1 20,10 +0,50%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
10:07 VIRUS/ANALYSE: Neue Lungenkrankheit könnte Chinas Wirtschaft belasten
10:04 Lufthansa: Darum steigt die Airline-Aktie heute LUFTHANSA 14,46 -0,03%
10:03 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Virussorgen drücken den Dax ins Minus MDAX ® 28.569,08 -0,64%
10:02 BUSINESS WIRE: AskNicely eröffnet Büro in Amsterdam, um steigender Nachfrage in Europa gerecht zu werden
09:56 DGAP-Stimmrechte: RIB Software SE (deutsch) RIB SOFTWARE SE NA EO 1 20,10 +0,50%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
22.01. Varta: Ein Optimist ändert seine Meinung radikal VARTA AG O.N. 82,90 -1,66%
22.01. K+S: Die Schmerzgrenze noch nicht erreicht? K+S 9,20 -0,78%
22.01. Daimler: Keine schöne Überraschung DAIMLER 45,20 -0,46%
22.01. Munich Re: Das sind ehrgeizige Ziele
22.01. S&T: So sieht Optimismus aus - Trading-Tipp S+T AG (Z.REG.MK.Z.)O.N. 24,68 +0,33%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
10:07 VIRUS/ANALYSE: Neue Lungenkrankheit könnte Chinas Wirtschaft belasten
10:04 Lufthansa: Darum steigt die Airline-Aktie heute LUFTHANSA 14,45 -0,14%
10:03 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Virussorgen drücken den Dax ins Minus MDAX ® 28.565,16 -0,66%
10:02 BUSINESS WIRE: AskNicely eröffnet Büro in Amsterdam, um steigender Nachfrage in Europa gerecht zu werden
09:56 DGAP-Stimmrechte: RIB Software SE (deutsch) RIB SOFTWARE SE NA EO 1 20,10 +0,50%
Marktberichte
10:03 ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Virussorgen drücken den Dax ins Minus MDAX ® 28.568,84 -0,64%
10:02 MÄRKTE EUROPA/Anleger werden vorsichtiger - EZB im Fokus LUFTHANSA 14,46 -0,03%
09:36 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Angst vor Coronavirus-Ausbreitung belastet Börsen ALL NIPPON AIR 29,00 -0,68%
09:18 Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Virussorgen drücken den Dax ins Minus MDAX ® 28.568,84 -0,64%
09:17 WDH/Aktien Asien: Deutliche Verluste - Virussorgen infizieren Märkte HSI 27.837,10 -0,46%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Der Wohnungsmarkt zeigt Zeichen der Entspannung, da scheinbar der Zuzug in die Großstädte nachlässt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun besser wird am Wohnungsmarkt oder sehen Sie das nur als kurzfristige Entspannung?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen