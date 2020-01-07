PRESS RELEASE: Decade Options High Grade Gold-Silver Property in the Golden Triangle Area

07.01.2020 - 14:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Decade Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousDecade Options High Grade Gold-Silver Property in the Golden Triangle Area2020-01-07 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Stewart, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 7, 2020) - DecadeResources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) announces that it hasentered into an option agreement with Teuton Resource Corp. on the Del Norteproperty. The property located 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC iscomprised of 5,830.16 ha in 13 separate claims. To date, the property hashad over $6,000,000.00 in exploration expenditures. It is located along amajor structural break between volcanics to the west and sediments to theeast.Decade has the right to earn up to a 55 % interest under the followingterms:? Payment of $400,000 over 4 years with an initial payment of $20,000.00.? Issuing 800,000 shares of Decade on signing.? Issuing $180,000.00 of Decade stock over a 4 year period.? Expenditures of $4,000,000.00 over 5 years.Decade has the right to earn an additional 20 % by placing the property intoproduction.There is a underlying 2 % NSR on the property.The option agreement is subject to TSX Venture approval.Highlights of the property include:? Mineralization has been discovered over a minimum strike length of atleast 4 km on the structural break within the property.? Mineralization is hosted in quartz veins and breccias as well as coarsecrystalline base metals in shear zones? A chip sample across a discovery zone in 2002 returned 6.07 g/t gold and623.7 g/t silver across a width of 10.0 metres.? Three holes drilled from a single station located 12 m south of the chipsample intersected true widths of mineralization varying from 8.5 to 10metres and carrying gold values ranging from 3.53 to 7.56 g/t gold andsilver values ranging from 176.95 to 274.24 g/t.? Several hundred metres north of the above, drilling on the same orsub-parallel structure returned 6.47 g/t gold and 346.02 g/t silver over15.54 m? Other holes in this area intersected 8.6 m of 3.02 g/t gold and 270.5g/t silver over 8.74 m? A drill hole several hundred metres south of the initial trenchdiscovery in 2002 intersected 1208 g/t silver and 26.54 g/t gold over 4.05m on the same or sub-parallel structure.? Surface grab sampling in a trench for the above mentioned drill holeassayed up to 3910 g/t silver and 19.5 g/t gold.? Float rocks in the projected area of the northern extension of the zone( 1000 m north of the initial 2002 discovery) returned assays of 186.2 g/tgold and 40.9 g/t gold_The above assays are historical and have not been confirmed by the Companyand are used for reference purposes. The Company believes that the resultsare an indication of the mineralization present in the property area._In addition to the above mentioned mineralized structural break, theproperty hosts the following:? Three gold bearing streams crossing the property that were mined for theplacer gold in the early 1900's.? Demonstrated porphyry copper-gold mineralization at depth in the DelNorte valley.? Potential VMS mineralization as demonstrated in 2019 drilling by Teuton.The Company is also divesting of non-core properties that it has in theStewart area of BC.Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is notindependent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration companyactively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerousproperties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grassroots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the"Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listingof the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website atwww.decaderesources.ca [1] which is presently being updated. For investorinformation please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD."Ed Kruchkowski"Ed Kruchkowski, President_"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (asthat term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) acceptsresponsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."__"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-lookingstatements address future events and conditions and therefore involveinherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially fromthose currently anticipated in such statements."_To view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51194 [2]