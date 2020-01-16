PRESS RELEASE: Decade Sampling Confirms High Grade Gold-Silver Values On Del Norte Property

16.01.2020 - 14:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

14:00

08:00

13:00

DGAP-News: Decade Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): MiscellaneousDecade Sampling Confirms High Grade Gold-Silver Values On Del Norte Property2020-01-16 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Stewart, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2020) - DecadeResources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) announces that it hasreceived assays for a sampling program on the Del Norte property. Theproperty located 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC is comprised of 5,830.16ha in 13 separate claims. Decade geologists as part of the Company duediligence, checked for a south extension to the gold-silver bearingstructure identified and to confirm high grade values at the most southerlyexposure previously explored.Sampling includes:? *19.6 g/t gold and 3920 g/t silver*? *7.53 g/t gold and 794 g/t silver*Sampling was carried out in the area of mineralization previously identifiedas follows:? Surface grab sampling in the area of a historic trench that assayed upto 3910 g/t silver and 19.5 g/t gold.? It was also in the area of the above trench and drilling thatintersected 1208 g/t silver and 26.54 g/t gold over 4.05 m.Highlights of this 2019 sampling are as follows:*Sample Number* *Sample *Gold *Silver *Copper *Lead %* *Zinc %*Type* g/t* g/t* %**DNK19-5* *grab* *19.6* *3920* *0.58* *1.91* *2.7**DNK19-7* *grab* *6.21* *87.9* *0.20* *1.91* *2.51**DNK19-10* *grab* *7.53* *794* *0.07* *3.17* *1.7**A19-258* *1.1m *6.59* *91.4* *0.32* *2.06* *2.01*chip*A sample of rusty quartz with no obvious sulphides was collectedapproximately 350 metres south (across a large snow patch) from the locationof the above sampling. The sample which has significant gold and silvervalues, 0.5 g/t gold and 25.8 g/t silver was very likely taken from the areaof structure extension to the south.? Float rocks in the projected area of the northern extension of the zone( 1000 m north of the initial 2002 discovery) returned assays of 186.2 g/tgold and 40.9 g/t goldThe Company is also divesting of non-core properties that it has in theStewart area of BC as well as having discussions with potential JV partners.The Company has returned the Crest property to the arm length vendor foracquisition cost plus exploration expenditures.Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is notindependent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration companyactively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerousproperties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grassroots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the"Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listingof the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website atwww.decaderesources.ca [1] which is presently being updated. For investorinformation please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD."Ed Kruchkowski"Ed Kruchkowski, President_"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (asthat term is defined in the policies of the TSX __Venture Exchange) acceptsresponsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."__"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-lookingstatements address future events and __conditions and therefore involveinherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially fromthose currently __anticipated in such statements."_To view the source version of this press release, please visithttps://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51535 [2]Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view theassociated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51535News Source: Newsfile2020-01-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Decade Resources Ltd.CanadaISIN: CA2427792056EQS News ID: 955297End of News DGAP News Service955297 2020-01-161: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d4a28077a35070f541ea6da26b1248ca&application_id=955297&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0435523986da68f9abfab0b0defb8d80&application_id=955297&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)