PRESS RELEASE: Decade Sampling Confirms High Grade Gold-Silver Values On Del Norte Property

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 4 min.


DGAP-News: Decade Resources Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Decade Sampling Confirms High Grade Gold-Silver Values On Del Norte Property

2020-01-16 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stewart, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2020) - Decade
Resources Ltd. (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade" or the Company) announces that it has
received assays for a sampling program on the Del Norte property. The
property located 34 kilometres east of Stewart, BC is comprised of 5,830.16
ha in 13 separate claims. Decade geologists as part of the Company due
diligence, checked for a south extension to the gold-silver bearing
structure identified and to confirm high grade values at the most southerly
exposure previously explored.

Sampling includes:

? *19.6 g/t gold and 3920 g/t silver*

? *7.53 g/t gold and 794 g/t silver*

Sampling was carried out in the area of mineralization previously identified
as follows:

? Surface grab sampling in the area of a historic trench that assayed up
to 3910 g/t silver and 19.5 g/t gold.

? It was also in the area of the above trench and drilling that
intersected 1208 g/t silver and 26.54 g/t gold over 4.05 m.

Highlights of this 2019 sampling are as follows:

*Sample Number* *Sample *Gold *Silver *Copper *Lead %* *Zinc %*
Type* g/t* g/t* %*
*DNK19-5* *grab* *19.6* *3920* *0.58* *1.91* *2.7*
*DNK19-7* *grab* *6.21* *87.9* *0.20* *1.91* *2.51*
*DNK19-10* *grab* *7.53* *794* *0.07* *3.17* *1.7*
*A19-258* *1.1m *6.59* *91.4* *0.32* *2.06* *2.01*
chip*

A sample of rusty quartz with no obvious sulphides was collected
approximately 350 metres south (across a large snow patch) from the location
of the above sampling. The sample which has significant gold and silver
values, 0.5 g/t gold and 25.8 g/t silver was very likely taken from the area
of structure extension to the south.

? Float rocks in the projected area of the northern extension of the zone
( 1000 m north of the initial 2002 discovery) returned assays of 186.2 g/t
gold and 40.9 g/t gold

The Company is also divesting of non-core properties that it has in the
Stewart area of BC as well as having discussions with potential JV partners.
The Company has returned the Crest property to the arm length vendor for
acquisition cost plus exploration expenditures.

Ed Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101
is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not
independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company
actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous
properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass
roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the
"Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing
of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at
www.decaderesources.ca [1] which is presently being updated. For investor
information please call 250-636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DECADE RESOURCES LTD.

"Ed Kruchkowski"
Ed Kruchkowski, President

_"Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as
that term is defined in the policies of the TSX __Venture Exchange) accepts
responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."
__"This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements address future events and __conditions and therefore involve
inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from
those currently __anticipated in such statements."_

To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51535 [2]

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51535
News Source: Newsfile

2020-01-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Decade Resources Ltd.

Canada
ISIN: CA2427792056
EQS News ID: 955297

End of News DGAP News Service

955297 2020-01-16


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d4a28077a35070f541ea6da26b1248ca&application_id=955297&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0435523986da68f9abfab0b0defb8d80&application_id=955297&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2020 08:00 ET ( 13:00 GMT)
