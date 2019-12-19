PRESS RELEASE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Announcement related to the third and final settlement of the first tranche of shares pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Buyba

19.12.2019 - 18:30 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 5 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Share BuybackDialog Semiconductor Plc.: Announcement related to the third and finalsettlement of the first tranche of shares pursuant to the share buybackprogramme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2,2019 (the 2019 Buyback Programme).2019-12-19 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.London, UK, December 19, 2019 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reportsthat, pursuant to the first tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced bythe Company on June 5, 2019, the Company has purchased the following ordinaryshares in the Company from Goldman Sachs International:*Date of *Number of *Average price *Total numberpurchase* ordinary shares per share (EUR) ofpurchased by in the third and ordinary sharesthe final purchased byCompany in the settlement of the Company inthird and final the the firstsettlement of first tranche of tranche of thethe first the 2019 Buyback 2019 Buybacktranche of the Programme** Programme*2019 BuybackProgramme*December 19, 1,469,895 39.7342 3,134,8952019The first tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by the Company onJune 5, 2019 has, as planned, been concluded.Under the first tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme, a total of 3,134,895ordinary shares have been purchased, corresponding to 4.1% of the Company'sordinary share capital as at March 27, 2019, at an average price of&euro39.8738 per share (being the average volume weighted average price duringthe period of the 2019 Buyback Programme, less a percentage discount), at atotal cost of &euro125,000,022.95.The Company obtained shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on May2, 2019 (the *2019 Approval*) to purchase, in aggregate, up to 11,457,321 ofits ordinary shares (representing approximately 15% of the Company's ordinaryshare capital as at March 27, 2019). There can be no certainty that anyfurther ordinary shares will be purchased by the Company under the 2019Approval. The Company will consider any repurchases of ordinary shares duringan open period. The Company will announce the purchase of any tranche ofordinary shares under the 2019 Approval if and when it determines to make anysuch purchase.Further information on the Company's share buyback programme is available onthe Company's website at:https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-buybacks [1]*Average of the daily volume weighted average price during the first trancheof the 2019 Buyback Programme (excluding the ordinary shares purchased and theprice paid under the first and second interim settlements).Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog SemiconductorPlc or its subsidiaries.All other product or service names are the property of their respectiveowners. Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961