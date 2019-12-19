PRESS RELEASE: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Announcement related to the third and final settlement of the first tranche of shares pursuant to the share buyback programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2, 2019 (the 2019 Buyba

DAX ®13.211,96-0,08%TecDAX ®3.046,27+0,46%Dow Jones28.336,85+0,35%NASDAQ 1008.624,97+0,52%
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Announcement related to the third and final
settlement of the first tranche of shares pursuant to the share buyback
programme authorised by shareholders at the annual general meeting on May 2,
2019 (the 2019 Buyback Programme).
2019-12-19 / 18:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
London, UK, December 19, 2019 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XTRA:DLG) reports
that, pursuant to the first tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by
the Company on June 5, 2019, the Company has purchased the following ordinary
shares in the Company from Goldman Sachs International:
*Date of *Number of *Average price *Total number
purchase* ordinary shares per share (EUR) of
purchased by in the third and ordinary shares
the final purchased by
Company in the settlement of the Company in
third and final the the first
settlement of first tranche of tranche of the
the first the 2019 Buyback 2019 Buyback
tranche of the Programme** Programme*
2019 Buyback
Programme*
December 19, 1,469,895 39.7342 3,134,895
2019
The first tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme announced by the Company on
June 5, 2019 has, as planned, been concluded.
Under the first tranche of the 2019 Buyback Programme, a total of 3,134,895
ordinary shares have been purchased, corresponding to 4.1% of the Company's
ordinary share capital as at March 27, 2019, at an average price of
&euro39.8738 per share (being the average volume weighted average price during
the period of the 2019 Buyback Programme, less a percentage discount), at a
total cost of &euro125,000,022.95.
The Company obtained shareholder approval at its Annual General Meeting on May
2, 2019 (the *2019 Approval*) to purchase, in aggregate, up to 11,457,321 of
its ordinary shares (representing approximately 15% of the Company's ordinary
share capital as at March 27, 2019). There can be no certainty that any
further ordinary shares will be purchased by the Company under the 2019
Approval. The Company will consider any repurchases of ordinary shares during
an open period. The Company will announce the purchase of any tranche of
ordinary shares under the 2019 Approval if and when it determines to make any
such purchase.
Further information on the Company's share buyback programme is available on
the Company's website at:
https://www.dialog-semiconductor.com/investor-relations/financial-news/share-b
uybacks [1]
*Average of the daily volume weighted average price during the first tranche
of the 2019 Buyback Programme (excluding the ordinary shares purchased and the
price paid under the first and second interim settlements).
Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor
Plc or its subsidiaries.
All other product or service names are the property of their respective
owners. (c) Copyright 2019
Dialog Semiconductor All Rights Reserved
*For further information please contact: *
*Dialog Semiconductor*
*Jose Cano *
Head of Investor Relations
T: +44 (0)1793 756 961
jose.cano@diasemi.com
*FTI Consulting* *London*
Matt Dixon
T: +44 (0)2037 271 137
matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com
*FTI Consulting Frankfurt*
Anja Meusel
T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120
Anja.Meusel@fticonsulting.com
*About Dialog Semiconductor*
Dialog Semiconductor is a leading provider of integrated circuits (ICs) that
power mobile devices and the Internet of Things. Dialog solutions are integral
to some of today's leading mobile devices and the enabling element for
increasing performance and productivity on the go. From making smartphones
more power efficient and shortening charging times, enabling home appliances
to be controlled from anywhere, to connecting the next generation of wearable
devices, Dialog's decades of experience and world-class innovation help
manufacturers get to what's next.
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible
employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other
stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is
headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization.
In 2018, it had approximately $1.44 billion in revenue. It currently has
approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the
Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN
GB0059822006) and is a member of the German MDAX and TecDax indices. For more
information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com [2].
*Forward Looking Statements*
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect
management's current views with respect to future events. The words
"anticipate," "believe," "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may," "plan,"
"project" and "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking
statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including,
but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and
telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest
rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times,
insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products
and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or
sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties
occur (some of which are described under the heading "Managing risk and
uncertainty" in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the
assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual
results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such
statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any
forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is
made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
2019-12-19 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 940959
End of News DGAP News Service
940959 2019-12-19
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9d58aea128b67a29ca927171ac9c181f&application_id=940959&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=05a2d53650825c5d0ec657805ab88da2&application_id=940959&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 19, 2019 12:30 ET ( 17:30 GMT)
