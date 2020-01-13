PRESS RELEASE: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4 2019

13.01.2020 - 19:15 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Preliminary ResultsDIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q420192020-01-13 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement._Q4 revenue US$381 million, above the mid-point of the November guidancerange. Underlying full year 2019 revenue US$1,420 million, excludinglicensed main PMIC products, up 38% year-on-year. Cash and cash equivalentsat US$1,025 million._*London, UK, January 13, 2020* - Dialog Semiconductor Plc [1] (XETRA: DLG[2]), a provider of power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC,backlighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy wireless technology, today reportsQ4 2019 unaudited preliminary revenue of approximately US$381 million (Q42018: US$431 million), above the mid-point of the guidance range of US$350million to US$390 million communicated on 6 November 2019.Unaudited preliminary revenue and preliminary underlying revenue for thefull year 2019 were approximately US$1,566 million and US$1,420 millionrespectively (FY 2018: US$1,442 million). Underlying preliminary full yearrevenue excluding licensed main PMIC products was up 38% year-on-year.Connectivity & Audio delivered strong year-on-year revenue growth due to thestrong performance of Bluetooth(R) low energy products. Advanced MixedSignal preliminary revenue was also up year-on-year on the robustperformance of backlighting products as well as growth in rapid charge andConfigurable Mixed-signal ICs.The business performance in 2019 gives us a solid foundation to achieve ourlong-term financial targets.Dialog remains a highly cash generative business and at 31 December 2019 theCompany held preliminary cash and cash equivalents of approximately US$1,025million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately US$347million.The Company will publish its audited results for the year ended 31 December2019 on 4 March 2020.*For further information please contact: **Dialog Semiconductor**Jose Cano *Head of Investor RelationsT: +44 (0)1793 756 961jose.cano@diasemi.com*FTI Consulting* *London*Matt DixonT: +44 (0)20 3727 1137matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com*FTI Consulting Frankfurt*Anja MeuselT: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120anja.meusel@fticonsulting.comDialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog SemiconductorPlc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the propertyof their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2020 Dialog Semiconductor. Allrights reserved.Contact:Jose CanoDirector, Investor Relationsjose.cano@diasemi.com+44(0)17937569612020-01-13 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's WayE1W 1AA LondonUnited KingdomPhone: +49 7021 805-412Fax: +49 7021 805-200E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.comInternet: www.dialog-semiconductor.comISIN: GB0059822006WKN: 927200Indices: MDAX, TecDAXListed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 952599End of News DGAP News Service952599 2020-01-131: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=05a2d53650825c5d0ec657805ab88da2&application_id=952599&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=09f99618d14129b85bc0f68e01501bc8&application_id=952599&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 13, 2020ET (GMT)