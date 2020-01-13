DAX ®13.451,52-0,24%TecDAX ®3.093,77-0,37%Dow Jones28.881,53+0,20%NASDAQ 1009.060,26+1,04%
PRESS RELEASE: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4 2019

DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR REPORTS UNAUDITED PRELIMINARY REVENUE AND CASH FOR Q4
2019

2020-01-13 / 19:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

_Q4 revenue US$381 million, above the mid-point of the November guidance
range. Underlying full year 2019 revenue US$1,420 million, excluding
licensed main PMIC products, up 38% year-on-year. Cash and cash equivalents
at US$1,025 million._

*London, UK, January 13, 2020* - Dialog Semiconductor Plc [1] (XETRA: DLG
[2]), a provider of power management, Configurable Mixed-signal IC, AC/DC,
backlighting and Bluetooth(R) low energy wireless technology, today reports
Q4 2019 unaudited preliminary revenue of approximately US$381 million (Q4
2018: US$431 million), above the mid-point of the guidance range of US$350
million to US$390 million communicated on 6 November 2019.

Unaudited preliminary revenue and preliminary underlying revenue for the
full year 2019 were approximately US$1,566 million and US$1,420 million
respectively (FY 2018: US$1,442 million). Underlying preliminary full year
revenue excluding licensed main PMIC products was up 38% year-on-year.
Connectivity & Audio delivered strong year-on-year revenue growth due to the
strong performance of Bluetooth(R) low energy products. Advanced Mixed
Signal preliminary revenue was also up year-on-year on the robust
performance of backlighting products as well as growth in rapid charge and
Configurable Mixed-signal ICs.

The business performance in 2019 gives us a solid foundation to achieve our
long-term financial targets.

Dialog remains a highly cash generative business and at 31 December 2019 the
Company held preliminary cash and cash equivalents of approximately US$1,025
million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately US$347
million.

The Company will publish its audited results for the year ended 31 December
2019 on 4 March 2020.

*For further information please contact: *

*Dialog Semiconductor*
*Jose Cano *
Head of Investor Relations
T: +44 (0)1793 756 961
jose.cano@diasemi.com

*FTI Consulting* *London*
Matt Dixon
T: +44 (0)20 3727 1137
matt.dixon@fticonsulting.com

*FTI Consulting Frankfurt*
Anja Meusel
T: +49 (0) 69 9203 7120
anja.meusel@fticonsulting.com

Dialog and the Dialog logo are registered trademarks of Dialog Semiconductor
Plc or its subsidiaries. All other product or service names are the property
of their respective owners. (c) Copyright 2020 Dialog Semiconductor. All
rights reserved.

Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961

2020-01-13 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine's Way
E1W 1AA London
United Kingdom
Phone: +49 7021 805-412
Fax: +49 7021 805-200
E-mail: jose.cano@diasemi.com
Internet: www.dialog-semiconductor.com
ISIN: GB0059822006
WKN: 927200
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover,
Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 952599

End of News DGAP News Service

952599 2020-01-13


1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=05a2d53650825c5d0ec657805ab88da2&application_id=952599&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=09f99618d14129b85bc0f68e01501bc8&application_id=952599&site_id=vwd&application_name=news


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 13, 2020 13:15 ET ( 18:15 GMT)
