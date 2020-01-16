Press Release: Don Tapscott, Carlos Moreira and Wang Wei to present "Trust Protocol Initiative connecting cities of Toronto, Beijing and Geneva as a Trust Triangle" at the Geneva Blockchain Congress

DAX ®13.429,43-0,02%TecDAX ®3.129,61+0,84%Dow Jones29.197,25+0,58%NASDAQ 1009.082,41+0,52%
Don Tapscott, Carlos Moreira and Wang Wei to present "Trust Protocol
Initiative connecting cities of Toronto, Beijing and Geneva as a Trust
Triangle" at the Geneva Blockchain Congress
Geneva January 16, 2020 WISeKey International Holding Ltd
("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and
IoT company, today announced that once again will be a Presenting
Partner at the
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yq1NO7APCvaHnGgcbwDtTpsyq0zghJLqZ8LpconNE1fbCu4f6UfGu2gWlCZeuzS3jYjnD8Wkoep5qFW1uT-IkHWNBonOAYgsswWlFkt7OR3IgKTU0i3jauovGV0o-WOISH_zcbHCDs03wIah7sRDluHRj3lnU4eqtuYnQF0RN4w8pzurhNoT0C2ZjJfQPwlm_G8qNmbZ9pbMi2QsCy8v2w
Geneva Blockchain Congress, which will take place on January 20, 2020 at
the Palexpo Geneva. Following the remarkable success of its 2019
inaugural edition, this year's theme is "From Laboratory to Market via
Ethics, Regulation and Governance" with a focus on sustainability.
The Geneva Blockchain Congress has a rich program with world-renowned
speakers and is appropriately being held in Geneva. Dedicated to
advancing the achievement of the United Nations' Sustainable Development
Goals (SDGs), the city of Geneva promotes high-quality education, decent
work conditions, economic growth, responsible consumption and healthy
and robust institutions all goals profoundly affected by the next
generation of technology.
During the event, WISeKey's CEO Carlos Moreira, will provide a progress
report on the partnership with the
https://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1qGxR_6EVOgHTn8Im7vH-__FdF1Jf0kXpodayneja92Us3AM0r_NmaxxpD9YS1SJ7NoEfxaBH95Yrg95NVB_qzjWyjhs4FMAhaFgTorpGKswwAasK8C423WnR1MB9wmgDX7BbQWLba5jkwGnE-Kk-Q
Blockchain Research Institute (BRI) for the creation of a number of
interconnected Blockchain Centers of Excellence around the world,
including the Blockchain Center of Excellence in Geneva. These centers
will be interconnected via 3 Hubs: Geneva, Toronto and Beijing, a Trust
Triangle operating under a Common Trust Protocol, using WISeKey's PKI
hardened Blockchain technology, bringing trust and security, while
maintaining the core Blockchain values of transparency, auditability,
and traceability. WISeKey's implemented and integrated PKI solution is
complementary to any Blockchain platform, where it can assist with
developing a better trust model for use within a distributed system and
create a universal Trust Protocol for the Internet 2.
The Geneva Blockchain Center of Excellence will provide important
research to local entrepreneurs; help them promote their technologies
internationally; facilitate the rapid adaptation and on-boarding of
Blockchain-based solutions; foster stronger collaboration between the
public, private and academic sectors and cooperate to ensure that the
latest technological standards are made available in a safe and trusted
manner.
Globally, the initiative will promote the effective use of blockchain
technologies internationally, facilitate the rapid adaptation and
on-boarding of blockchain-based solutions, foster stronger collaboration
between the public, private and academic sectors and cooperate to ensure
that the latest technological standards are made available in a safe and
trusted manner. The Blockchain Centers of Excellence will help companies
and governments prototyping use cases and IP creation on blockchain
technology and platforms. They will also become a channel to engage
companies and governments globally in the work of BRI, as well as a
distribution channel for BRI's research.
During the event, WISeKey will also officially launch the Trust Protocol
Association, headquartered in Geneva. The Trust Protocol Association
will create a new Trust Protocol for the Internet combining traditional
Cryptographic Trust Models with distributed blockchain ledgers creating
a new Global Trust Platform and will put together an ecosystem of
governmental, technology and business partners, each representing a node
with the possibility to have multiple nodes per country.
Blockchain-based solutions aim to reduce the need for a central
authority by distributing information and digital assets, previously
held in a centralized repository across a network of participating
nodes. While Blockchain is not owned by one individual or organization,
anyone with an internet connection (and access, in the case of private
Blockchains) can make use of it, help maintain and verify it. When a
transaction is made on a Blockchain, it is added to a group of
transactions, known as 'blocks". Each block of transactions is added to
the database in a chronological, immutable chain. Each block is stamped
with a unique cryptographic code, which ensures that records are not
counterfeited or changed. The Blockchain approach lacks legal validity
in most jurisdictions, which only recognize the digital signatures as
equally valid that manuscript signatures when generated using
traditional PKI technology.
Carlos Moreira said: "The Blockchain Centers of Excellence can help
overcome the dangerous trust deficiency facing our economies and
societies. In coordination with the centers, the Trust Protocol
Association will foster stronger collaboration between the public,
private and academic sectors for the adoption of latest deeptech
standards in a safe and trusted manner."
WISeKey participation at the Geneva Blockchain Congress:
Morning Plenary:
Moderator: Carlos Moreira
Keynote 11.15am: Blockchain Revolution: State of the Union by Don
Tapscott;
Keynote 11.45am: The Rise of Deeptech IoT on the Blockchain Platform
by Carlos Moreira
Roundtable 12.05pm: How can Blockchain fight Illicit Trade &
Counterfeiting with Don Tapscott, Kavita Gupta (Stanford University),
Alvise Giustiniani (Illicit Trade Prevention at Philip Morris
International), Wang Wei (CCMY China)
Afternoon Roundtables: Roundtables on Deep Tech Evolutions held by
WISeKey SA 2.00pm till 3.30pm and 4.30pm to 6:00 pm
How Blockchain will impact Global DeepTech in the Future:
Moderator: Carlos Moreira
Participants:
Mrs. Elli Androulaki, Head Research Hyperledger/Cloud storage IBM
Zurich Research Laboratory
Mrs. Kavita Gupta, Professor Dusk Foundation Executive Chair Stanford
University
Mr. Wang Wei, Founding Chairman of China Mergers & Acquisitions
Association (CCMA)
Mr. Thomas Giacomo, Managing Partner at WeCan Accelerate
Mr. Pedro Lopez Belmonte, Blockchain Architect at Richemont Group
Mr. Pascal Buchner, Chief Information Officer at IATA
Mr. Felix Buchner, Head Crypto Engineer, Bitcoin Schweiz AG
Mr. Timothy Iwata Durie, Global Innovation Director, Cartier SA
Mr. Bilal Idbah, Alliances & Channels Emerging Technology Cloud, Oracle
EMEA
Roundtables on Illicit Trade & Counterfeiting held by OISTE
Moderator: Dourgam Kummer
2.00pm: Illicit Trade & Counterfeiting impact on the consumer goods
industry. Introduction by Dourgam Kummer; discussions with Alvise
Giustiniani (PMI) and Léo Daguet (Richemont), followed by a 15min
debate and Q&A
2.45pm: Blockchain & ID technology in the Illicit-Trade & Counterfeiting.
Introduction by Dourgam Kummer; discussions with Laurent Audaz (MSC) and
Pedro Fuentes (OISTE), followed by a 15min debate and Q&A
3.25pm: Blockchain Solution supporting Products/Designs ID protection.
Introduction by Dourgam Kummer; discussion with Philippe Lucet (WeCan
Protect) and Sébastien Fonti, follow by a 15min debate and Q&A
4.00pm - 4.30pm: break
4.30pm: Blockchain in the International Legal Framework for the control
of Illicit-Trade and Counterfeiting. Introduction by Dourgam Kummer;
discussion with Tobias Freeman (Siracusa International Institute), Graham
Mott (UNCTAD) and Jarod Koopman (IRS-Criminal Investigation), followed by
a 15min debate and Q&A
5.20pm: Use Cases of Blockchain Application in the Anti-Illicit Trade &
Counterfeiting. Introduction by Dourgam Kummer; other topics/speakers:
WISeKey concrete solution for brand protection by Carlos Moreno
Blockchain in the Watch Industry by Christine Henke, Digital
Program Manager at Vacheron, Constantin and Jean-Yves Adreani,
Project Manager at Panerai
5.50pm: Conclusion by Dourgam Kummer
Contact Palexpo SA:
Adeline Beaux, Project manager
+41 22 761 10 95, adeline.beaux@palexpo.ch
Maud Couturier, Press and public relations manager
+41 22 761 10 92, maud.couturier@palexpo.ch
About WISeKey
WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global
cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity
ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT
respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey
Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet
of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion
microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities,
drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting,
servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is
uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors
produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial
Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the
failure of their equipment before it happens.
Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based
cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and
identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the
Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey
RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
January 16, 2020 13:00 ET ( 18:00 GMT)
