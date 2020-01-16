Press Release: Don Tapscott, Carlos Moreira and Wang Wei to present "Trust Protocol Initiative connecting cities of Toronto, Beijing and Geneva as a Trust Triangle" at the Geneva Blockchain Congress

16.01.2020 - 19:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 7 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

Don Tapscott, Carlos Moreira and Wang Wei to present "Trust ProtocolInitiative connecting cities of Toronto, Beijing and Geneva as a TrustTriangle" at the Geneva Blockchain CongressGeneva January 16, 2020 WISeKey International Holding Ltd("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity andIoT company, today announced that once again will be a PresentingPartner at thehttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=yq1NO7APCvaHnGgcbwDtTpsyq0zghJLqZ8LpconNE1fbCu4f6UfGu2gWlCZeuzS3jYjnD8Wkoep5qFW1uT-IkHWNBonOAYgsswWlFkt7OR3IgKTU0i3jauovGV0o-WOISH_zcbHCDs03wIah7sRDluHRj3lnU4eqtuYnQF0RN4w8pzurhNoT0C2ZjJfQPwlm_G8qNmbZ9pbMi2QsCy8v2wGeneva Blockchain Congress, which will take place on January 20, 2020 atthe Palexpo Geneva. Following the remarkable success of its 2019inaugural edition, this year's theme is "From Laboratory to Market viaEthics, Regulation and Governance" with a focus on sustainability.The Geneva Blockchain Congress has a rich program with world-renownedspeakers and is appropriately being held in Geneva. Dedicated toadvancing the achievement of the United Nations' Sustainable DevelopmentGoals (SDGs), the city of Geneva promotes high-quality education, decentwork conditions, economic growth, responsible consumption and healthyand robust institutions all goals profoundly affected by the nextgeneration of technology.During the event, WISeKey's CEO Carlos Moreira, will provide a progressreport on the partnership with thehttps://www.globenewswire.com/Tracker?data=1qGxR_6EVOgHTn8Im7vH-__FdF1Jf0kXpodayneja92Us3AM0r_NmaxxpD9YS1SJ7NoEfxaBH95Yrg95NVB_qzjWyjhs4FMAhaFgTorpGKswwAasK8C423WnR1MB9wmgDX7BbQWLba5jkwGnE-Kk-QBlockchain Research Institute (BRI) for the creation of a number ofinterconnected Blockchain Centers of Excellence around the world,including the Blockchain Center of Excellence in Geneva. These centerswill be interconnected via 3 Hubs: Geneva, Toronto and Beijing, a TrustTriangle operating under a Common Trust Protocol, using WISeKey's PKIhardened Blockchain technology, bringing trust and security, whilemaintaining the core Blockchain values of transparency, auditability,and traceability. WISeKey's implemented and integrated PKI solution iscomplementary to any Blockchain platform, where it can assist withdeveloping a better trust model for use within a distributed system andcreate a universal Trust Protocol for the Internet 2.The Geneva Blockchain Center of Excellence will provide importantresearch to local entrepreneurs; help them promote their technologiesinternationally; facilitate the rapid adaptation and on-boarding ofBlockchain-based solutions; foster stronger collaboration between thepublic, private and academic sectors and cooperate to ensure that thelatest technological standards are made available in a safe and trustedmanner.Globally, the initiative will promote the effective use of blockchaintechnologies internationally, facilitate the rapid adaptation andon-boarding of blockchain-based solutions, foster stronger collaborationbetween the public, private and academic sectors and cooperate to ensurethat the latest technological standards are made available in a safe andtrusted manner. The Blockchain Centers of Excellence will help companiesand governments prototyping use cases and IP creation on blockchaintechnology and platforms. They will also become a channel to engagecompanies and governments globally in the work of BRI, as well as adistribution channel for BRI's research.During the event, WISeKey will also officially launch the Trust ProtocolAssociation, headquartered in Geneva. The Trust Protocol Associationwill create a new Trust Protocol for the Internet combining traditionalCryptographic Trust Models with distributed blockchain ledgers creatinga new Global Trust Platform and will put together an ecosystem ofgovernmental, technology and business partners, each representing a nodewith the possibility to have multiple nodes per country.Blockchain-based solutions aim to reduce the need for a centralauthority by distributing information and digital assets, previouslyheld in a centralized repository across a network of participatingnodes. While Blockchain is not owned by one individual or organization,anyone with an internet connection (and access, in the case of privateBlockchains) can make use of it, help maintain and verify it. When atransaction is made on a Blockchain, it is added to a group oftransactions, known as 'blocks". Each block of transactions is added tothe database in a chronological, immutable chain. Each block is stampedwith a unique cryptographic code, which ensures that records are notcounterfeited or changed. The Blockchain approach lacks legal validityin most jurisdictions, which only recognize the digital signatures asequally valid that manuscript signatures when generated usingtraditional PKI technology.Carlos Moreira said: "The Blockchain Centers of Excellence can helpovercome the dangerous trust deficiency facing our economies andsocieties. In coordination with the centers, the Trust ProtocolAssociation will foster stronger collaboration between the public,private and academic sectors for the adoption of latest deeptechstandards in a safe and trusted manner."WISeKey participation at the Geneva Blockchain Congress:Morning Plenary:Moderator: Carlos MoreiraKeynote 11.15am: Blockchain Revolution: State of the Union by DonTapscott;Keynote 11.45am: The Rise of Deeptech IoT on the Blockchain Platformby Carlos MoreiraRoundtable 12.05pm: How can Blockchain fight Illicit Trade &Counterfeiting with Don Tapscott, Kavita Gupta (Stanford University),Alvise Giustiniani (Illicit Trade Prevention at Philip MorrisInternational), Wang Wei (CCMY China)Afternoon Roundtables: Roundtables on Deep Tech Evolutions held byWISeKey SA 2.00pm till 3.30pm and 4.30pm topmHow Blockchain will impact Global DeepTech in the Future:Moderator: Carlos MoreiraParticipants:Mrs. Elli Androulaki, Head Research Hyperledger/Cloud storage IBMZurich Research LaboratoryMrs. Kavita Gupta, Professor Dusk Foundation Executive Chair StanfordUniversityMr. Wang Wei, Founding Chairman of China Mergers & AcquisitionsAssociation (CCMA)Mr. Thomas Giacomo, Managing Partner at WeCan AccelerateMr. Pedro Lopez Belmonte, Blockchain Architect at Richemont GroupMr. Pascal Buchner, Chief Information Officer at IATAMr. Felix Buchner, Head Crypto Engineer, Bitcoin Schweiz AGMr. Timothy Iwata Durie, Global Innovation Director, Cartier SAMr. Bilal Idbah, Alliances & Channels Emerging Technology Cloud, OracleEMEARoundtables on Illicit Trade & Counterfeiting held by OISTEModerator: Dourgam Kummer2.00pm: Illicit Trade & Counterfeiting impact on the consumer goodsindustry. Introduction by Dourgam Kummer; discussions with AlviseGiustiniani (PMI) and Léo Daguet (Richemont), followed by a 15mindebate and Q&A2.45pm: Blockchain & ID technology in the Illicit-Trade & Counterfeiting.Introduction by Dourgam Kummer; discussions with Laurent Audaz (MSC) andPedro Fuentes (OISTE), followed by a 15min debate and Q&A3.25pm: Blockchain Solution supporting Products/Designs ID protection.Introduction by Dourgam Kummer; discussion with Philippe Lucet (WeCanProtect) and Sébastien Fonti, follow by a 15min debate and Q&A4.00pm - 4.30pm: break4.30pm: Blockchain in the International Legal Framework for the controlof Illicit-Trade and Counterfeiting. Introduction by Dourgam Kummer;discussion with Tobias Freeman (Siracusa International Institute), GrahamMott (UNCTAD) and Jarod Koopman (IRS-Criminal Investigation), followed bya 15min debate and Q&A5.20pm: Use Cases of Blockchain Application in the Anti-Illicit Trade &Counterfeiting. Introduction by Dourgam Kummer; other topics/speakers:WISeKey concrete solution for brand protection by Carlos MorenoBlockchain in the Watch Industry by Christine Henke, DigitalProgram Manager at Vacheron, Constantin and Jean-Yves Adreani,Project Manager at Panerai5.50pm: Conclusion by Dourgam KummerContact Palexpo SA:Adeline Beaux, Project manager+41 22 761 10 95, adeline.beaux@palexpo.chMaud Couturier, Press and public relations manager+41 22 761 10 92, maud.couturier@palexpo.chAbout WISeKeyWISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading globalcybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identityecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoTrespecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKeyMicroprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today's Internetof Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billionmicrochips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities,drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting,servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey isuniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductorsproduce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with ArtificialIntelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict thefailure of their equipment before it happens.Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss basedcryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication andidentification, in both physical and virtual environments, for theInternet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKeyRoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)