DAX ®13.416,40-0,12%TecDAX ®3.122,51+0,61%S&P FUTURE3.303,50+0,29%Nasdaq 100 Future9.081,00+0,20%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: Ebert Erneuerbare Energien sells part of the Grohnde wind farm with 10.35...
PRESS RELEASE: Ebert Erneuerbare Energien sells part of the Grohnde wind farm with 10.35 MW to Trianel - Capcora advised
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-News: Capcora GmbH / Key word(s): Disposal
Ebert Erneuerbare Energien sells part of the Grohnde wind farm with 10.35 MW
to Trianel - Capcora advised
2020-01-16 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Project developer Ebert Erneuerbare Energien with offices in Cremlingen
(near Braunschweig) and Kiel sells three wind turbines of the Grohnde wind
farm in Lower Saxony to Trianel Erneuerbare Energien GmbH & Co. KG (TEE).
The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The advisory
firm Capcora was responsible for the transaction as a sell-side advisor.*
The owner-managed family company Ebert Erneuerbare Energien sells three wind
turbines from the Grohnde-Kirchohsen wind farm with a total output of 10.35
MW.
The Grohnde wind farm has a total of eight wind turbines with a total
capacity of 27.6 MW and was commissioned in November 2018 - making it one of
the last onshore wind projects to be remunerated according to the EEG 2014.
The wind farm is particularly symbolic because of its location - the site is
not far from the Grohnde nuclear power plant, which is to be shut down at
the end of 2021 after an operating time of 37 years. While the nuclear power
plant will soon cease to operate, the wind farm started producing
electricity a year ago.
"We thank Capcora for their support in selling our three wind turbines. With
Trianel we have gained an experienced and professional partner for our wind
project - we look forward to the joint operation of our Grohnde wind farm,
"says Tim Ebert, managing partner of Ebert Erneuerbare Energien GmbH.
*About Ebert Erneuerbare Energien*
Ebert Erneuerbare Energien has stood for 100% renewable energy since 1998.
The owner-managed family company with headquarters in Kiel and Braunschweig
(Cremlingen) defines itself through a competent and committed team of
geographers, economists, technicians and lawyers. Nationwide, Ebert
Renewable Energy implements wind farm projects and offers a rum service:
from planning to the approval process and construction to long-term
operation of the wind turbines.
https://www.ebert-energie.de/ [1]
*About Capcora*
Capcora is a consulting firm, specialized on real assets. Capcora procures
equity, mezzanine and debt financing for energy and infrastructure projects,
real estate, and medium-sized companies. The focus is especially on
mezzanine financing for the recapitalization of tied-up liquidity in
operating assets as well as for bridge financing of developments and
construction measures in the area of renewable energies (photovoltaics,
onshore wind) and real estate through alternative financing sources. In
addition, Capcora acts as transaction manager for M&A processes (buy and
sell side advisory). www.capcora.com [2]
2020-01-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
955113 2020-01-16
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e50cc341423808261fad03638c3fa615&application_id=955113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=eaf2d1e95d6fffdecb9d27d54722d95c&application_id=955113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 16, 2020 08:00 ET ( 13:00 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
US-Banken starten Bilanz-Saison
06:4516.01. 14:19
Analyser to go: Barclays für Infineon positiver gestimmt
01:3316.01. 12:44
DAX-Analyst Grisse: Anstieg wahrscheinlicher als Rücksetzer
03:2616.01. 12:43
Waffenstillstand im Handelsstreit - Dax bleibt vorsichtig
01:3916.01. 12:10
HeavytraderZ: Bitcoin-Kursziel 90.000 US-Dollar?
06:2116.01. 12:09
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 16.01.2020
01:0216.01. 11:38
Wikofolio-Hotspots: Wasserstoff und Brennstoffzellen gefragt – Vorsicht bei Varta!
06:2616.01. 11:26
Diese Marken stehen auf der Oberseite nun im Fokus - DAX-Check
03:1216.01. 11:07
Andreas Deutsch: Amazon, Visa, McDonald's, Beyond Meat, Hain Celestial, Adidas Andreas Deutsch
12:0716.01. 10:37
Jüngster Kurssschub nur der Anfang? Trading-Tipp des Tages
02:2716.01. 10:33
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Würden Sie es richtig finden, wenn das Innenministerium nur noch Passbilder für Ausweis & Co erlaubt, die im Amt selbst aufgenommen wurden?