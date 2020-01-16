PRESS RELEASE: Ebert Erneuerbare Energien sells part of the Grohnde wind farm with 10.35 MW to Trianel - Capcora advised

16.01.2020 - 14:00 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 3 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Capcora GmbH / Key word(s): DisposalEbert Erneuerbare Energien sells part of the Grohnde wind farm with 10.35 MWto Trianel - Capcora advised2020-01-16 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Project developer Ebert Erneuerbare Energien with offices in Cremlingen(near Braunschweig) and Kiel sells three wind turbines of the Grohnde windfarm in Lower Saxony to Trianel Erneuerbare Energien GmbH & Co. KG (TEE).The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The advisoryfirm Capcora was responsible for the transaction as a sell-side advisor.*The owner-managed family company Ebert Erneuerbare Energien sells three windturbines from the Grohnde-Kirchohsen wind farm with a total output of 10.35MW.The Grohnde wind farm has a total of eight wind turbines with a totalcapacity of 27.6 MW and was commissioned in November 2018 - making it one ofthe last onshore wind projects to be remunerated according to the EEG 2014.The wind farm is particularly symbolic because of its location - the site isnot far from the Grohnde nuclear power plant, which is to be shut down atthe end of 2021 after an operating time of 37 years. While the nuclear powerplant will soon cease to operate, the wind farm started producingelectricity a year ago."We thank Capcora for their support in selling our three wind turbines. WithTrianel we have gained an experienced and professional partner for our windproject - we look forward to the joint operation of our Grohnde wind farm,"says Tim Ebert, managing partner of Ebert Erneuerbare Energien GmbH.*About Ebert Erneuerbare Energien*Ebert Erneuerbare Energien has stood for 100% renewable energy since 1998.The owner-managed family company with headquarters in Kiel and Braunschweig(Cremlingen) defines itself through a competent and committed team ofgeographers, economists, technicians and lawyers. Nationwide, EbertRenewable Energy implements wind farm projects and offers a rum service:from planning to the approval process and construction to long-termoperation of the wind turbines.https://www.ebert-energie.de/ [1]*About Capcora*Capcora is a consulting firm, specialized on real assets. Capcora procuresequity, mezzanine and debt financing for energy and infrastructure projects,real estate, and medium-sized companies. The focus is especially onmezzanine financing for the recapitalization of tied-up liquidity inoperating assets as well as for bridge financing of developments andconstruction measures in the area of renewable energies (photovoltaics,onshore wind) and real estate through alternative financing sources. Inaddition, Capcora acts as transaction manager for M&A processes (buy andsell side advisory). www.capcora.com [2]2020-01-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.de955113 2020-01-161: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e50cc341423808261fad03638c3fa615&application_id=955113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=eaf2d1e95d6fffdecb9d27d54722d95c&application_id=955113&site_id=vwd&application_name=news(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJanuary 16, 2020ET (GMT)