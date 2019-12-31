PRESS RELEASE: Einhell Germany AG: Cyber attack on systems of Einhell Germany AG

31.12.2019 - 11:52 | Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen

DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): MiscellaneousEinhell Germany AG: Cyber attack on systems of Einhell Germany AG2019-12-31 /The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.*Information of the Einhell Group**Cyber attack on systems of Einhell Germany AG *The IT systems of Einhell Germany AG were targeted by a hacker attack onDecember 19, 2019. After the incident the company's systems were shut downin a controlled manner and in accordance with internal security regulations.The company has since been able to restore the systems and data on shortnotice and has resumed orderly operation.The incident was immediately reported to the responsible authorities. Assoon as concrete information about the perpetrator and extend of damages areavailable the involved parties will be informed.Contact address for questions: help@einhell.comLandau/Isar, 31 December 2019The Board of Directors2019-12-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - aservice of EQS Group AG.The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.Archive at www.dgap.deLanguage: EnglishCompany: Einhell Germany AGWiesenweg 2294405 Landau/IsarGermanyPhone: +49 (0)9951-942-166Fax: +49 (0)9951-942-293E-mail: helmut.angermeier@einhell.comInternet: www.einhell.comISIN: DE0005654933, DE0005654909WKN: 565493, 565490Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); RegulatedUnofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,Stuttgart, Tradegate ExchangeEQS News ID: 945253End of News DGAP News Service945253 2019-12-31(END) Dow Jones NewswiresDecember 31, 2019ET (GMT)