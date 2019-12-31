DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.224,40+0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.748,75-0,39%
Anmelden oder kostenlos registrieren
finanztreff.de
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: Einhell Germany AG: Cyber attack on systems of Einhell Germany AG

PRESS RELEASE: Einhell Germany AG: Cyber attack on systems of Einhell Germany AG

| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen


DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Einhell Germany AG: Cyber attack on systems of Einhell Germany AG

2019-12-31 / 11:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

*Information of the Einhell Group*

*Cyber attack on systems of Einhell Germany AG *

The IT systems of Einhell Germany AG were targeted by a hacker attack on
December 19, 2019. After the incident the company's systems were shut down
in a controlled manner and in accordance with internal security regulations.

The company has since been able to restore the systems and data on short
notice and has resumed orderly operation.

The incident was immediately reported to the responsible authorities. As
soon as concrete information about the perpetrator and extend of damages are
available the involved parties will be informed.

Contact address for questions: help@einhell.com

Landau/Isar, 31 December 2019

The Board of Directors

2019-12-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9951-942-166
Fax: +49 (0)9951-942-293
E-mail: helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
Internet: www.einhell.com
ISIN: DE0005654933, DE0005654909
WKN: 565493, 565490
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 945253

End of News DGAP News Service

945253 2019-12-31



(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2019 05:52 ET ( 10:52 GMT)
Weitere Nachrichten zu: Aktien, Anleihen, Rohstoffe, Devisen, Fonds, Indizes, Zertifikate, Optionsscheine, Knock-Outs, IPO (Börsengänge)
Weitere Themen: Marktberichte, Wirtschaft & Politik, Länder & Regionen, Topthemen, Panorama, Geld & Vorsorge
Werbung

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Im Artikel erwähnt...

EINHELL GERMANY VZO O.N.
EINHELL GERMANY VZO O.N. - Performance (3 Monate) 59,80 ±0,00%
EUR ±0,00
Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Nachrichten
11:52 DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Cyberangriff auf die Systeme der Einhell Germany AG EINHELL GERMANY VZO O.N. 59,80 ±0,00%
11:52 PRESS RELEASE: Einhell Germany AG: Cyber attack on systems of Einhell Germany AG EINHELL GERMANY VZO O.N. 59,80 ±0,00%
11:52 DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Cyberangriff auf die Systeme der Einhell Germany AG (deutsch) EINHELL GERMANY VZO O.N. 59,80 ±0,00%

Weitere Nachrichten

Quelle: Dow Jones Newswire Web
12:43 PRESS RELEASE: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC divests majority stake in Williams Advanced Engineering WILLIAMS G.P.HLD.LS-05 DZ 13,40 +0,75%
12:31 Nestle beendet Aktienrückkauf und startet neuen NESTLE NAM. ADR/1 SF 1 99,00 +1,54%
12:30 Total Voting Rights HALFORDS GROUP LS -,01 2,01 +1,57%
12:25 BOC Aviation kauft 18 Airbus-Maschinen des Typs A320NEO AIRBUS GROUP 132,14 -0,83%
12:20 ITI FUNDS RUSSIA-FOCUSED USD EUROBOND: Net Asset Value(s) ITI Funds Russia-foc. USD Euro 28,01 +0,18%
Rubrik: Finanzmarkt
11:52 DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Cyberangriff auf die Systeme der Einhell Germany AG (deutsch) EINHELL GERMANY VZO O.N. 59,80 ±0,00%
11:42 DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung der US-Tochtergesellschaft MagForce USA, Inc. bekannt (deutsch) MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%
11:40 DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG (deutsch) PANTAFLIX AG INH. O.N. 1,66 -1,78%
11:40 DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG gibt erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung der US-Tochtergesellschaft MagForce USA, Inc. bekannt (deutsch) MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%
11:38 DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG (deutsch) PANTAFLIX AG INH. O.N. 1,66 -1,78%

Meistgelesen

Nachrichten
30.12. BioNTech – eine Aktie fürs nächste Jahrzehnt? BIONTECH SE SPON. ADRS 1 30,50 +2,80%
30.12. Tesla hält China-Versprechen TESLA INC. DL -,001 383,70 -0,66%
27.12. Boeing: Brisante E-Mails veröffentlicht – Aktie fällt weiter BOEING 295,85 -0,77%
29.12. Wochenausblick: Es sieht gut aus für DAX und Co DAX ® 13.249,01 -0,66%
28.12. Konkurrenz für Tesla? Erstes E-Auto aus der Türkei TESLA INC. DL -,001 383,70 -0,66%
weitere oft gelesene Nachrichten

Aktuelles

Nachrichten
11:52 DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG: Cyberangriff auf die Systeme der Einhell Germany AG (deutsch) EINHELL GERMANY VZO O.N. 59,80 ±0,00%
11:42 DGAP-News: MagForce AG gibt erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung der US-Tochtergesellschaft MagForce USA, Inc. bekannt (deutsch) MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%
11:40 DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG (deutsch) PANTAFLIX AG INH. O.N. 1,66 -1,78%
11:40 DGAP-Adhoc: MagForce AG gibt erfolgreiche Kapitalerhöhung der US-Tochtergesellschaft MagForce USA, Inc. bekannt (deutsch) MAGFORCE AG 4,00 -0,37%
11:38 DGAP-DD: PANTAFLIX AG (deutsch) PANTAFLIX AG INH. O.N. 1,66 -1,78%
Marktberichte
11:38 Banken fragen 6,436 Milliarden Euro weniger EZB-Liquidität nach
10:32 MÄRKTE ASIEN/Bis auf China überwiegen Aktienkursverluste an Silvester RYMAN HEALTHCARE GRP LTD 10,62 +3,91%
09:44 MÄRKTE Europa/Gewinnmitnahmen setzen sich fort AEX 604,99 -0,79%
30.12. ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Anleger machen nach jüngstem Rekordlauf Kasse Dow Jones 28.462,14 -0,64%
30.12. NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,9% auf 13.135 Punkte ENERGIEKONTOR O.N. 21,20 ±0,00%
weitere Marktberichte

News-Suche

Suchbegriff:

Aktuelle Videos

zur Mediathek
Werbung

Werbung
QuickChart
Quicknews
Umfrage
Empfehlen
Unsere
Newsletter
Aktualisieren
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird das kommende Börsenjahr werden?
Jetzt abstimmen!
Alle Umfragen ansehen