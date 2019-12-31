DAX ®13.249,01-0,66%TecDAX ®3.014,94-0,67%S&P FUTURE3.224,40+0,03%Nasdaq 100 Future8.748,75-0,39%
Startseite > News & Analysen > Finanzmarkt > PRESS RELEASE: Einhell Germany AG: Cyber attack on systems of Einhell Germany AG
PRESS RELEASE: Einhell Germany AG: Cyber attack on systems of Einhell Germany AG
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 2 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
DGAP-News: Einhell Germany AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Einhell Germany AG: Cyber attack on systems of Einhell Germany AG
2019-12-31 / 11:51
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
*Information of the Einhell Group*
*Cyber attack on systems of Einhell Germany AG *
The IT systems of Einhell Germany AG were targeted by a hacker attack on
December 19, 2019. After the incident the company's systems were shut down
in a controlled manner and in accordance with internal security regulations.
The company has since been able to restore the systems and data on short
notice and has resumed orderly operation.
The incident was immediately reported to the responsible authorities. As
soon as concrete information about the perpetrator and extend of damages are
available the involved parties will be informed.
Contact address for questions: help@einhell.com
Landau/Isar, 31 December 2019
The Board of Directors
2019-12-31 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Einhell Germany AG
Wiesenweg 22
94405 Landau/Isar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9951-942-166
Fax: +49 (0)9951-942-293
E-mail: helmut.angermeier@einhell.com
Internet: www.einhell.com
ISIN: DE0005654933, DE0005654909
WKN: 565493, 565490
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated
Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich,
Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 945253
End of News DGAP News Service
945253 2019-12-31
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 31, 2019 05:52 ET ( 10:52 GMT)
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|59,80
|±0,00%
|EUR
|±0,00
|Porträt - Chart - Kennzahlen - Firmenprofil
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
FTV_dpaafx_301219e
01:0530.12. 17:16
FTV_dpaafx_301219_AiF
01:0730.12. 15:01
Börsenjahr 2019: Ein Fazit
03:2030.12. 14:19
FTV_dpaafx_301219_60
01:0130.12. 13:56
FTV_dpaafx_301219c
01:3730.12. 12:23
Kramers Woche: Börse 2020 - Asien gehört ins Depot!
15:2430.12. 12:19
FTV_dpaafx_301219d
00:5930.12. 11:45
FTV_dpaafx_301219b
01:4030.12. 11:19
Ausblick 2020: Wenn die Börsen laufen sollen- Jahr der globalen Entscheidungen erforderlich
10:2630.12. 08:50
Ausblick 2020: Zinsen niedrig - Aktien teuer?
10:5330.12. 08:48
Der Auto-Jahresausblick 2020
14:0630.12. 08:47
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird das kommende Börsenjahr werden?