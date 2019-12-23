PRESS RELEASE: Explorex Resources to Acquire -2

PRESS RELEASE: Explorex Resources to Acquire Raffles Financial and Spin Out Exploration Assets
DGAP-News: Explorex Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Explorex Resources to Acquire Raffles Financial and Spin Out Exploration
Assets
2019-12-23 / 22:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vancouver, British Columbia(Newsfile Corp. - December 23, 2019) -
*Explorex Resources Inc. (CSE: EX) (FSE: 1XE) (OTC Pink: EXPXF) (the
"Company" or "Explorex")* has entered into a definitive share exchange
agreement dated December 20, 2019 (the "Share Exchange Agreement") to
acquire all of the outstanding shares of Raffles Financial Private Limited
("Raffles Financial"), a company incorporated under the laws of Singapore
and operating in Singapore, with regional branch offices in Sydney,
Australia, Beijing and Hong Kong ("Transaction"). Raffles Financial is
arm's-length to Explorex and is a diversified financial services company
that provides corporate finance advisory services related to IPO investments
and arrangements, advice related to investment management, wealth and family
office strategy counsel, and investment governance and oversight of funds.
The proposed Transaction will constitute a "fundamental change" for Explorex
under CSE Policy 8.
Upon completion of the Transaction and certain related transactions
described herein, Explorex expects that it, as the resulting issuer (the
"Resulting Issuer") will effect a name change to Raffles Financial Group
Limited and complete a share Consolidation (as defined below). Explorex also
proposes to continue its corporate jurisdiction from British Columbia to the
Cayman Islands (the "Continuation"). Concurrently, Explorex will complete a
plan of arrangement ("POA") under the _Business Corporations Act _(British
Columbia) with its wholly-owned subsidiary, to be re-named EXCO Resource
Inc. ("EXCO") or such other name as may be selected and as acceptable to
applicable regulatory authorities, whereby Explorex's current mineral
exploration assets and a specified amount of cash will be spun out to EXCO
in accordance with the POA, and EXCO will apply to be listed on the CSE.
*Summary of the Raffles Transaction*
The Share Exchange Agreement among Explorex, Raffles Financial and the
Raffles Shareholders (as defined below) will result in a reverse takeover of
Explorex by the shareholders of Raffles Financial (the "Raffles
Shareholders").
Prior to closing of the Transaction, Explorex will complete the POA (as
discussed further below). Additionally, Explorex will consolidate its
outstanding Common Shares on the basis of approximately 23.78
pre-consolidation Explorex Shares for each one Explorex post-consolidation
share (the "Consolidation") or such other number of pre-consolidation
Explorex Common Shares such that the Consolidation results in 1,050,000
post-Consolidation Explorex Shares outstanding immediately before closing.
The Raffles Shareholders will then be issued an aggregate of 45,000,000
post-Consolidation Explorex Common Shares. The Financing described below is
expected to result in the issuance of 4,000,000 post-Consolidation Common
Shares, such that giving effect to the Financing, a total of 50,050,000
post-Consolidation Explorex Common Shares will be outstanding, with the
former Raffles Shareholders holding approximately 89.9% of the outstanding
Common Shares.
The completion of the Transaction is subject to the satisfaction of various
conditions including but not limited to (i) the completion of a concurrent
financing for up to $20,000,000 (the "Financing"); (ii) the approval by the
shareholders of Explorex in respect of the Transaction as a "fundamental
change", the Continuation and the POA; and (iii) receipt of all requisite
regulatory, CSE, court or governmental authorizations and third party
approvals or consents.
Finder's fees will be paid to an arms' length party in connection with the
Transaction.
Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the conditions referred to herein and
in the Share Exchange Agreement, Explorex and Raffles Financial anticipate
the Transaction will be completed on or before March 16, 2020. Explorex
expects to hold an annual general and special meeting of shareholders in
late February 2020 to approve the required matters. The information circular
for the shareholder meeting will contain comprehensive information about the
Transaction, the Continuation and the POA, and it will include financial
statements for Raffles Financial, EXCO and proforma financial statements.
*Summary of the proposed POA*
Before closing the Transaction with Raffles Financialdescribed above,
Explorex will complete a plan of arrangement ("POA") under the _Business
Corporations Act _(British Columbia) with EXCO whereby Explorex's current
mineral exploration assets and a specified amount of cash will be spun out
to EXCO. Further details of the spinout will be included as part of the
information circular for the Explorex shareholder meeting. Explorex intends
to conduct a small financing before the shareholder meeting, for working
capital purposes and to provide a portion of the cash to EXCO under the POA.
*About Raffles Financial*
Raffles Financial is a diversified financial services company headquartered
in Singapore with regional branch offices in Sydney, Australia, Beijing and
Hong Kong. Raffles Financial provides corporate finance advisory services
related to IPO investments and arrangements, advice related to investment
management, wealth and family office strategy counsel, and investment
governance and oversight of funds.
The breadth of Raffles Financial's service offerings cover mid-market
companies principally in Asia. Raffles Financial works with a mixed group of
entrepreneurs, professionals, legal and financial advisors, pre-IPO/PE
investors, listed company directors, shareholders and advisors and lawyers,
with a strong support network of accountants, auditors, valuators, bankers,
brokers and analysts to complement their service offerings. The core driving
force behind Raffles Financialis Dr. Charlie Nany Sing In with 40+ years of
business and listed firm chairmanship, specializing in personal and company
financial strategies, providing governance and investment oversight to funds
and IPO candidates across the Asian markets.
Completing the stewardship of Raffles Financial is Liying 'Abigail' Zhang,
Executive Director, with more than 15 years hands-on investment experience
in taking companies public listed in Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore and
Dr. Chang Sheng 'Victor' Liu, Executive Director, China Investment and IPO
with 20+ years of China banking, asset management, global trade experience
and expertise including a keen interest in fintech, agriculture, energy,
education and entertainment businesses.
For the period from incorporation on July 5, 2018 to June 30, 2019, Raffles
Financial had revenues (unaudited) of around Singapore$11.5 million on
expenses of Singapore $800,000. Raffles Financial is presently auditing its
financial statements for the purposes of the financial statements to be
included in Explorex's information circular for the Transaction.
It is the intention to establish and maintain a board of directors (the
"Board") of the Resulting Issuer that has a mix of appropriate skill sets
and is compliant with all regulatory and corporate governance requirements.
Upon completion of the Transaction, it is presently intended that the Board
of the Resulting Issuer will be comprised of representatives from Raffles
Financial: Dr. Charlie Nany Sing In as Director and Chairman, Dr. Chang
Sheng 'Victor' Liu as Director and Chief Executive Officer, Liying 'Abigail'
Zhang as Director, Chun 'Kit' Chan as Director and Chief Financial Officer,
and three independent directors: Mike Zhou as Director (who is presently a
director of Explorex), Harley Sinclair as Director and Darlene Edwards as
Director.
Chun 'Kit' Chan is Raffles Financial's CFO based in Hong Kong with 15+ years
experience as CFO for listed firms in Singapore and Hong Kong. Kit is well
versed with listing, FRS compliance and corporate governance providing
oversight and advice on all IPO applications.
Mike Zhou has a unique resume covering capital markets, international
business strategy, and the technology sector. In recent years, he has held
management positions or director roles throughout the financial-technology,
digital marketing, consulting, and financial sectors. Mike was recently with
PI Financial, where he worked directly with the Vice President and Managing
Director as an Analyst and Associate. Mike is based in Vancouver, BC.
Harley Sinclair is currently principal of Decipher Capital, which provides
consulting and management services to early stage companies. Prior to his
role with Decipher Capital, Mr. Sinclair was a corporate and securities
lawyer with more than 30 years of legal experience assisting early stage
companies to go public, raise public and private financing, complete mergers
and acquisitions, and comply with the regulatory and corporate governance
landscape in the Canadian junior capital markets. He also advised the
corporate finance departments of several Vancouver brokerage firms in
respect of public and private financings and related due diligence. Mr.
Sinclair was a director of Kraken Sonar (formerly Anergy Capital) and Encap
Investments, both of which were listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. He was
also a senior officer of multiple listed companies, including both of the
foregoing. Harley is based in Vancouver, BC.
Darlene Edwards has extensive experience in large scale project management
focusing on supply chain management, contract fulfillment, and contractor
audit procedures for major international private and public companies. She
has held key manager positions in Rio Tinto and Washington Group - Seaspan,
and has acted as a consultant in Oil, Gas, Mining, and Marine industries.
Darlene is a past President of the Saskatchewan Institute of Purchasing
Management Association of Canada and has been an Executive Member of the
(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 16:45 ET ( 21:45 GMT)
Alberta Institute of Purchasing Management. Darlene also holds the SCMP
(Supply Chain Management Professional) designation. Darlene is based in
Vancouver, BC.
*On behalf of the Board, *
*Gary Schellenberg, CEO*
For further information, please contact Gary Schellenberg, CEO or Mike Sieb,
President at 604-681-0221
*Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services
Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities
Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press
release.*
This press release should not be considered a comprehensive summary of the
Transaction or POA. Additional information required by applicable securities
laws and the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") will be disseminated at a
future date following a satisfactory review by the CSE. Completion of the
Transaction and POA is subject to a number of conditions, including but not
limited to, CSE acceptance and Explorex shareholder approval. The
Transaction and POA cannot close until the required shareholder approval is
obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction and POA will be
completed as proposed or at all. Investors are cautioned that, except as
disclosed in the Management Information Circular to be prepared in
connection with the Transaction, POA and Continuation, any information
released or received with respect to the Transaction and POA may not be
accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the
securities of Explorex should be considered highly speculative. Trading of
the common shares of Explorex will remain halted pending receipt and review
by the CSE of acceptable documentation regarding Raffles, the Resulting
Issuer and EXCO following completion of the Transaction and POA. The
proposed Transaction and POA have not been approved by the CSE and remains
subject to CSE approval.
This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and
uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially and there are no
assurances that the transaction described in this news release will close on
the terms described or at all. Except as required pursuant to applicable
securities laws, the Company will not update these forward-looking
statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. More
detailed information about potential factors that could affect financial
results is included in the documents filed from time to time with the
Canadian securities regulatory authorities by the Company. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51052 [1]
Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser,to view the
associated documents http://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51052
News Source: Newsfile
2019-12-23 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a
service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Explorex Resources Inc.
Canada
ISIN: CA30217F3007
EQS News ID: 942939
End of News DGAP News Service
942939 2019-12-23
1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dbef1e0d6cf8be47f419fca95c5f9e0c&application_id=942939&site_id=vwd&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
December 23, 2019 16:45 ET ( 21:45 GMT)
DAX ®13.300,98-0,13%TecDAX ®3.057,55+0,22%Dow Jones28.551,53+0,34%NASDAQ 1008.696,01+0,20%
PRESS RELEASE: Explorex Resources to Acquire -2-
| Quelle: Dow Jones Newsw... | Lesedauer etwa 10 min. | Text vorlesen Stop Pause Fortsetzen
Werbung
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren
Im Artikel erwähnt...
|0,105
|±0,00%
|EUR
|±0,000
|Porträt - Chart
Weitere Nachrichten
Meistgelesenweitere oft gelesene Nachrichten
Aktuellesweitere Marktberichte
News-Suche
Aktuelle Videos
Bescherung fällt aus: Dax tendiert leichter
01:5423.12. 16:55
Aktie im Fokus: Koenig & Bauer schreddert Jahresziele - Kurs sackt ab
00:4823.12. 14:34
Analyser to go: BASF stößt Bauchemie ab - Alles gut
01:2223.12. 13:10
Lufthansa-Passagieren droht neuer Streik des Kabinenpersonals
01:1623.12. 12:05
60 Sekunden Wirtschaft am 23.12.2019
01:0723.12. 12:05
Dax hält inne - Bayer-Papiere gewinnen kräftig
01:3523.12. 10:30
Krypto Update: Bitcoin vor Halving - Steuergeschenk zu Weihnachten?
18:5823.12. 08:43
Dax in besinnlicher Stimmung - Rekordhoch bleibt nah
01:3023.12. 08:19
Börsenjahr 2020: An Aktien führt kein Weg vorbei?!
05:4323.12. 00:43
Ausblick: Märkte, Banken, Autos... das wird 2020 wichtig
11:3420.12. 17:11
Letzte volle Handelswoche mit kleinem Gewinn im Dax
01:4420.12. 16:43
Markt-Ausblick: Das hält 2020 für Anleger bereit
07:5320.12. 16:41
Werbung
Werbung
Diese Seite empfehlenschliessen
Interessant, oder?
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Teilen Sie diese Seite auf Facebook oder Twitter
Wenn Sie auf die Teilen-Buttons klicken und sich bei den Betreibern einloggen, werden Daten an den jeweiligen Betreiber übermittelt. Bitte beachten Sie die Datenschutzerklärung.
Aktuelle Umfrageschliessen
Wie, glauben Sie, wird der DAX am Ende dieser Woche - KW 52 - stehen?